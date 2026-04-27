‘This Will Backfire’: DeSantis’s New Redistricting Map Is Already in Trouble

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis released a new map in the national redistricting battle that he wants his state’s legislature to quickly approve despite several important issues with it, according to critics.

First, it may be unconstitutional. Florida’s constitution bans maps designed to favor a political party. Critics say the map is designed to reduce the number of congressional seats held by Democrats by four — including possibly wiping out two prominent Democratic members of Congress, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Jared Moskowitz, according to the Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman.

Politico is calling it a “GOP-friendly” map, and Axios calls it “gerrymandered.”

“Trump and other GOP leaders have been explicit about why they want new lines — to help Republicans hold on to a House that they control 217-212,” The Washington Post reports. “Republicans in Florida can’t use that rationale because of a 2010 amendment to the state constitution that bars drawing districts to favor one party.”

And yet, some Republicans appear to have done just that.

“Legal challenges are sure to hinge on that part of the state constitution as Democrats look for evidence that Republicans are motivated by a desire to improve their electoral fortunes,” the Post added. “Florida Republicans have been mostly tight-lipped but at times have signaled that their efforts are inspired by partisanship. ‘Because of what now has been done in Virginia, now Florida needs to respond,’ said Rep. Byron Donalds, who is running to succeed DeSantis.”

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VoteHub’s head of data science, Zachary Donnini, called the map “highly aggressive and pretty risky for 2026.”

The Atlantic’s James Surowiecki called it “a gerrymander done with the intent of helping Republicans and hurting Democrats, which is explicitly prohibited by Florida’s constitution. The only way this map could stand (assuming it’s passed into law) is if FL’s Supreme Court willfully ignores the state constitution.”

“The fact that the Governor shared his illegally-rigged Congressional map with @FoxNews before sharing it with state senators voting on them TOMORROW shows how partisan and illegitimate this process is,” declared Florida Democratic state Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith.

“Changing the lines creates risks for Republicans because they could make some GOP incumbents more vulnerable as they try to take over more districts held by Democrats,” the Washington Post also reported, noting that Republicans are not enthusiastic about passing the map.

“24 hours before start time,” reported Axios’ Marc Caputo, “legislators [haven’t] even seen the maps, drafted secretly by Team DeSantis, they plan to rubber stamp.” Noting that a redistricting special session will be “convened by gubernatorial fiat —not the courts,” he calls the entire event “unprecedented.”

Critics weighed in on the DeSantis effort.

“DeSantis map looks like they just laughed at the concerns from Republicans in the Florida delegation,” wrote Aaron Fritschner, deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA). “Just at a glance without even getting the shapefile or the breakdowns I see risk for them in some of these districts.”

“Certifiably insane to eliminate Democrat representation out of purple-as-a-plum Tampa Bay,” declared Florida Politics’ publisher Peter Schorsch, who notes he is a registered Republican. “This will backfire.”

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Image via Reuters