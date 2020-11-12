Connect with us

2020 Road to the White House

Another Trump Adviser Tests Positive for COVID After White House Superspreader Event: Corey Lewandowski

Published

on

Corey Lewandowski, President Donald J. Trump’s adviser who’s been issuing baseless lawsuits regarding illegal election activity in specific states, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, making him the latest person in Trump’s inner circle to contract the virus.

Lewandowski had visited Philadelphia days prior to his diagnosis, according to The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman.

“He was at the White House election night party, but tested positive eight days later,” Haberman tweeted Thursday.

Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff; Ben Carson, the housing secretary; and David Bossie, an adviser to Mr. Trump have also tested positive following the White House superspreader event on Election Day.

2020 Road to the White House

Pelosi Scolds Republicans: Stop the Election ‘Circus’ and ‘Start Focusing on COVID’

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) addressed reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Thursday amid growing tension in the chasm between President Donald J. Trump’s White House and President-elect Joe Biden’s winning of the presidential contest by over 5.1 million popular votes.

Pelosi urged Republicans to “stop the circus,” saying, “the election is over.” She also reminded the GOP to “start focusing on COVID.”

“Every day that goes by without the Republican party acknowledging and accepting the results of this election is another day Americans faith in their wonderful democracy declines,” Schumer said.

Watch the video below.

2020 Road to the White House

US State Department is Preventing Biden from Accessing Messages from Foreign Leaders

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

The U.S. State Department is preventing Biden from accessing messages to him from foreign leaders, CNN’s Kylie Atwood reported Wednesday.

“A stack of messages from foreign leaders to President-elect Joe Biden are sitting at the State Department but the Trump administration is preventing him from accessing them, according to State Department officials familiar with the messages,” CNN reported. “Traditionally, the State Department supports all communications for the President-elect, which is why many countries began sending messages to State over the weekend. But with Biden prohibited from accessing State Department resources by the Trump administration, because President Donald Trump refuses to accept Biden’s victory, dozens of incoming messages have not been received.”

Biden’s team is currently contacting foreign leaders and government officials on their own, but “would prefer to be using the State Department resources,” said a source familiar with the situation, who noted that the Biden team is having to deal with the unexpected challenge of facilitating these calls.

“It was helpful to have State ops place the calls and to provide translation services, and we were grateful for the cooperation from the Bush administration for making that happen,” said Denis McDonough, who served in the Obama administration and worked with Obama during the transition.

That extended hand isn’t happening this time around from President Donald J. Trump and his agencies toward President-elect Joe Biden.

The calls happening now are congratulatory ones, standard to what usually occurs after a new president is selected.

“These calls in the past have been handled on open lines. They are congratulatory calls,” McDonough said.

2020 Road to the White House

Biden Blasts Trump: My War Hero Son ‘Wasn’t a Sucker’

Published

2 months ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Two-term vice president and current Democratic nominee Joe Biden issued an emotionally charged response to sitting President of the United States Donald J. Trump after hate-filled words were spewed by the latter regarding fallen and injured military personnel.

“This may be as close as I come [to losing my temper] this campaign,” Biden said at the start of the presser in Delaware where his son Beau once served as attorney general. Beau was only 46 years old when he died from brain cancer in 2015.

“When my son volunteered and joined the United States military as the attorney general and went to Iraq for a year, won the Bronze Star and other commendations, he wasn’t a ‘sucker,'” the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee said Friday. “The servicemen and women he served with, particularly those who did not come home, were not losers.”

Biden’s reference described the Atlantic’s report that Trump called fallen heroes “losers” and dead marines “suckers” back in 2018.

“If these statements are true, the president should humbly apologize to every gold star mother and father and every blue star family he’s denigrated and insulted,” Biden said. “Who the heck does he think he is?”

Trump has repeatedly denied the article despite the journalist’s account of what he says actually happened. Read Jeffrey Goldberg’s full story here.

“It is not fake. It is real,” Goldberg told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell. “This story is extensively sourced and entirely accurate. That’s all I can say. This is not the first time, of course — certainly not the first time today that the president has cast aspersions on journalism that doesn’t reflect well on him. His reaction is completely predictable.”

Watch:

