Watch: Trump Jr. Falsely Accuses Democrats of Hoping Coronavirus ‘Kills Millions’ to End President’s ‘Streak of Winning’

President Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose job reportedly was on the chopping block last year but somehow managed to keep it, just announced his belief that the deadly and fast-spreading coronavirus will bring jobs back to the U.S.

The coronavirus has killed 170 people and there are 7711 verified cases. Death updates are coming sometimes several times a day and in the double digits.

But Secretary Ross found a way to put a positive spin on it.

“Every American’s heart has to go out to the victims of the coronavirus,” Wilbur told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, “So I don’t want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate and very malignant disease.”

“But the fact is it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chains,” he said, pivoting.

“So I think it will help accelerate the return of jobs to North America. Some to U.S., probably some to Mexico.”

Bartiromo was only too happy to support Ross: “Oh, that’s a good point.”

It’s actually not.

There is little movement of jobs returning to the U.S. from China because the U.S. cannot compete with the exceptionally low wages and poor working conditions in China.

Watch:

Secretary Wilbur Ross says coronavirus will be good for [checks notes] American jobs: "I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America." pic.twitter.com/Y4SbDIcTi4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2020

Many were immediately outraged and disgusted.

Jobs like: Coffin makers

Funeral Home Managers

Gravediggers

Outbreak suit designers

Mad Max era gas hoarders

Guy collecting books who sits on his glasses — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 30, 2020

Good God, these people are monsters. All of them. Every single one of these fuckers in the Trump admin. What soul-less despicable creatures. https://t.co/J7pb2TXmGs — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) January 30, 2020

They don’t even deny their greed. Profits over human life. Pathological. — Democrats 2020 (@Scorpio_twelve) January 30, 2020

The conclusion that a deadly pandemic is actually good because it will destroy China is a perfect distillation of Trumpian logic https://t.co/EAJqCYuo3Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2020

@realDonaldTrump administration view is people dying will help American jobs. — Jim (@JimDixon266) January 30, 2020

Reminder how Trump fearmongered over Ebola in 2014. https://t.co/pV4Jz8DVDn — emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 30, 2020

It will do no such thing. Factories aren't built overnight. Supply chains aren't made overnight. no one is moving factories from China back to the US. They're going to the lower cost countries elsewhere in Asia. Coronavirus won't have any impact on long term repatriation. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) January 30, 2020

“Have you no sense of decency, sir?" The answer is clearly no: Trump's Secty of Labor Wilbur Ross makes it clear that people getting sick and dying from the coronavirus will be good for Trump: "I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America." https://t.co/GjRJVpbukE — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 30, 2020

I can’t think of a more f**ked up thing for a govt official to say about a pandemic — Dorit Murciano (@doritnyc) January 30, 2020