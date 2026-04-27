Democrats Still Haven’t Fixed Why Voters Dislike Them — And It Could Cost Them: Columnist

Circumstances have placed Democrats in an enviable position, but there are numerous reasons why the party has plenty of reasons to temper its confidence going into the November midterms, warns New York Times opinion writer Frank Bruni.

From winning numerous special elections to dousing President Donald Trump’s efforts to pick up House seats for Republicans with mid-decade redistricting, Democrats have overperformed. Things are going so well that in addition to believing they can retake majority control of the House, Democrats now have their eyes on the Senate.

Democrats are also benefiting from President Donald Trump at “peak derangement,” Bruni explains, along with former allies like Tucker Carlson “swearing him off,” and prices that refuse to fall.

“President Trump may not be Jesus, but he’s performing a resurrection — of the Democratic Party. It’s enough to give an agnostic like me religion,” Bruni writes.

But he is not uncontrollably optimistic, and delivers a seven-point warning that Democrats, he says, should keep in mind.

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“Voters still dislike them. A lot,” Bruni writes. The Republican Party’s approval ratings are slightly better than the Democratic Party’s. Democrats cannot assume an “anti-Trump posture” will be enough for them to sail to victory in the midterms.

“Every time people tell me, ‘Well, Trump is getting less and less popular, and his approval ratings are so low,’ I say, ‘Yeah, and national Democrats are even lower,’” Senator Elissa Slotkin, Democrat of Michigan, told Politico’s Playbook, Bruni notes.

“Not all elections over the past six or so months — and not all data — point to a swelling blue wave,” he warns. Bruni notes that in last week’s Virginia redistricting vote, Democrats won only by about three percentage points. In generic ballots, when voters are asked which party they want to have control of Congress, voters choose Democrats, but only by about five points. Bruni calls that margin “underwhelming.”

“The map isn’t kind to Democrats,” he continues. If Democrats really want to take the Senate, they can afford to make few mistakes. Democrats must hold all their current seats, and flip four more. Bruni calls it “tough” terrain.

“There’s zero assurance of party unity,” Bruni observes. Despite the “grave stakes” of GOP control of Congress, Democratic “infighting” remains. “The tension between the party’s progressive and moderate wings is thick,” he notes, and warns that for the good of the party, all sides must come together if they want Democrats to win in November.

Bruni calls Democrats’ financial picture “mixed,” explaining that while some individual Democrats have “amassed war chests much bigger than that of their Republican rivals,” GOP committees and super PACs have been more successful.

There are still redistricting battles Democrats need to win, and “uncertainty about which party will ultimately come out ahead” remains.

Lastly, Bruni warns, “Trump could have some very, very dirty tricks up his sleeve.”

Trump did try to overturn the 2020 election results, has continued to push to end voting by mail, and talks about “taking other measures that are obviously intended to suppress the Democratic vote total.”

Bruni concludes by calling himself “bullish” on Democrats’ chances in November, but adds that these are not “normal times,” and suggests that “Democrats may have to generate enthusiasm and turnout well beyond whatever burden they’d normally confront.”

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Image: Public Domain by Architect of the Capitol via Flickr