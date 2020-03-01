WTH?
‘Understandable’: Pence Defends Donald Trump Jr’s False Claim That Dems Want ‘Millions’ to Die From Coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence said over the weekend that it is “understandable” that President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., would say that Democrats want millions of Americans to die of the coronavirus.
In an interview that aired on Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Pence about the remarks made by the son of the president several days earlier.
“For them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness,” Pence told Fox News on Friday.
“Can we agree that neither Democrats or Republicans wants Americans to get the coronavirus and die?” Tapper asked the vice president. “You don’t think Democrats want people to contract the coronavirus and die?”
Pence declined to directly answer the question.
“This is no time for politics,” the vice president said. “And, frankly, I think that was Don Jr.’s point. That there has been some very strong rhetoric directed at the president by some members of Congress.”
“You don’t think that was strong rhetoric [from Donald Trump Jr.]?” Tapper pressed.
“But responding to the kind of things that have been hurled is understandable,” Pence replied, before arguing that the Trump administration has “set the politics aside.”
“I continue to believe that we have an opportunity to come together,” he added. “And with the proper expertise, and the proper resources and the prayers of millions of Americans, we’re going to get through this.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
‘Parallel Universe or What?’: Internet Baffled as Trump Praises Gay Bollywood Rom-Com After Raging Against Korean Film
The folks over at the left-wing, pro-LGBTQ website Pink News are little confused after President Donald Trump retweeted an article they published about a gay Bollywood romance.
“In a moment that will come as a surprise to anyone who is familiar with Donald Trump’s track-record on LGBT+ rights, the president of the United States shared a PinkNews story about gay Bollywood rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Extra Careful of Marriage),” Pink News’ Patrick Kelleher writes.
The only commentary Trump included with his retweet of the article was the word, “Great!”
Great! https://t.co/eDf8ltInmH
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020
The original tweet was posted by LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell, who later wrote that he hoped Trump’s retweet wasn’t a PR stunt.
“In case you were wondering, we are at least as confused as you are by Trump’s tweet,” Keleher wrote. “It is not yet clear if the president meant to endorse the gay Bollywood rom-com or if his finger slipped. Could this be another ‘covfefe’ moment?”
Kellyanne Conway Links Trump Impeachment to the Injustices Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fought
On Martin Luther King Day Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway linked the President Donald Trump being impeached to the injustices civil rights hero Dr. King fought.
NBC News’ White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett says he asked Conway how President Trump is observing Martin Luther King Day today.
I asked White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway how Trump is observing King Day. Conway said, “Well, I can tell you that the president is preparing for Davos” and she then linked Trump’s impeachment to the kinds of injustice that Dr. King fought against.
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 20, 2020
Conway’s answer stunned many.
“Well, I can tell you the president is preparing for Davos and agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for,” Conway said, referring to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, “and agreed with for many years – including unity and equality, and he’s not the one trying to tear the country apart through an impeachment process and a lack of substance that is really very shameful at this point.”
“I’ve held my opinion on it for a very long time, but when you see the articles of impeachment that came out, I don’t think it was Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crimes and misdemeanors. And I think that anybody who cares about ‘and justice for all’ on today or any day of the year will appreciate the fact that the president will have a full throttle defense on the facts, and everybody should have that.”
“I this morning was reading some of the lesser known passages by Dr. King and I appreciate the fact that we as a nation respect him by giving him his own day, and I’m happy to share a birthday with this day.”
A few responses via Twitter:
A bold gambit here. Let’s see how it plays out for her.
(Legitimately, on brand for this admin and still somehow astonishingly solipsistic, tone-deaf, racist, and ignorant.) https://t.co/N4rI9E0PL1
— Josh Mauthe (@clydeumney) January 20, 2020
Trump has a dream, ya’ll. https://t.co/1xlwtnTGG7
— Matthew Stinson (@stinson) January 20, 2020
Only Donald Trump would try to make Dr. King’s legacy about himself. Remarkable. https://t.co/ZYkKNdL5NJ
— Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) January 20, 2020
I don’t think Dr. King would’ve wanted his legacy to be used to support white supremacy, but what do I know. https://t.co/UDpmKO02LG
— brian (@fuelbot) January 20, 2020
‘Obsessed’ Trump Blasted for ‘Craven’ Decision to Gut Michelle Obama’s Healthy School Lunch Rules on Her Birthday
This Friday, the Trump administration announced that it will be rolling back school lunch standards on vegetables and fruits that were championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama, The Hill reports.
The Agriculture Department said in a statement that the new standards will allow schools more flexibility “because they know their children best.”
But according to President Trump’s critics on Twitter, the move is just another vindictive attempt to reverse any and all accomplishments that came out of the Obama White House:
Everything Trump does has to do with Obama.
Everything.
— Sean “Not Your Neolib” Seeräuber (@raffine9) January 17, 2020
This isn’t about improving the health of youth in America, it’s about Trump trying to reverse Michelle Obama’s effort. This administration is evil. #TrumpSchoolMenu
— Big Boss (@escapedmatrix) January 17, 2020
BTW Trump did this on Michelle Obama’s birthday – clearly it’s by design bc she was pushing for healthier school lunches: USDA proposes changing school menus to allow more fries and fewer vegetables, reversing a Michelle Obama effort https://t.co/iYswiZftza
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 17, 2020
The Trump administration announces plans to roll back Michelle Obama’s school lunch healthy rules on her birthday.
Trump Remains Relentlessly Obsessed With Obama. https://t.co/6muT6KXgln pic.twitter.com/zTM7tT74ZP
— Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) January 17, 2020
I miss @MichelleObama and loathe these vindictive, repugnant, craven, shit-for-brains Republicans that lack the decency to do the right thing and the dignity to recognize it.
Among Trump’s worst crimes is the irreparable damage he’s inflicting on our children and the climate. https://t.co/yA6XDRHj0O
— Josh Long (龙之春, जोश, Джош Лонг, جوش لونق) (@starbuxman) January 17, 2020
I do, Trump has a sick obsession with of the Obama’s. I just didn’t think he would make school lunches unhealthy. https://t.co/MkXk5roNrq
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 17, 2020
Trump and the @GOP remain obsessed with trying to completely erase the Obama’s and what they did for us from our history.
I have a better idea, let’s try to completely erase those who think this way from our history…in November.
— Quancy Clayborne (@QuancyClayborne) January 17, 2020
OK, just look at this, face value. On Michelle Obama’s birthday, the roll-back is scheduled to be officially enacted. Timed perfectly for that. What does that say? It’s petty vindictiveness, something Trump has brashly shown the Obamas at every turn. This is really despicable. https://t.co/GPXJ6IZsTM
— 🌐 Agent K ➖👁️ 👓 📡 👽 ➖🌊 (@gary_kline) January 17, 2020
Because Ms. Obama was trying to help kids eat healthier and move more, Trump decides to make them more obese and less active. https://t.co/5tJMXtE0SU
— MalamaHonua (@honua_malama) January 17, 2020
Image by The White House via Wikimedia
