McConnell Responds to Trump Threat of Violence and Refusal to Commit to Peaceful Transition by Issuing a Tweet

Long-time counterintelligence expert and former Naval Intelligence Officer Malcolm Nance warned that President Donald Trump would use every tool he has to stay in power at whatever cost to the nation.

He explained that a recent Atlantic article predicting the election will “break America” is spot on.

“It’s true. The Republican Party sees themselves as not just the enablers of President Trump anymore; they are the enforcers of his law,” said Nance. “And as far as he’s concerned, his dictum, what comes out of his mouth, is law.”

He also predicted that there would be a lot more that Americans see from foreign campaigns pushing Trump’s candidacy.

“I suspect that we’re also going to be seeing a lot more action from foreign actors. What I fear most is on election night, as the first results are coming in, whether it’s Russia, North Korea — whether it’s the Trump data team, and President Trump himself, they will start mass pushing through social media that he won,” Nance predicted. “They will create a psychological framework of their victory, even though no one will declare it, except for President Trump and the Republican Party. That, right there, will fracture this nation right down the middle. And I do not believe for not one moment, that he will not use the attorney general and all the tools of force in the united states government short of the armed forces.”

“It’s either he just doesn’t believe the polls and has his power-of-positive-thinking hat on and is like, ‘I can’t lose,’ and that’s what he thinks,” Nance continued. “Or he knows this is what people worry about, does he know something we don’t know, that Russia has already weighed in, that he’s gotten foreign helpers to help? This piece says Trump may win or lose but will insist the election was rigged. He’s not trying to prevent mail-in voting, but he’s discrediting the practice to lay the groundwork the post-election night to contest the results. The thing that a lot of people worry about is President Trump may think whatever he thinks in his head, but Republicans act on what he thinks to protect him and at the state level, Republicans, and at the federal level and now at the Supreme Court, will act on his dreams and keep him in power even if he loses.”

