‘Knows He’s Gonna Lose Big Time’: Trump Slammed for Pivoting ‘Hard to Voter Suppression’ in AM Twitter Meltdown
President Donald Trump is under fire after kicking off the week with several tweets critics say are attempts at voter suppression. Barely a day and a half after his disastrous Tulsa rally, which less than 6200 people attended, according to an official estimate, the President is clearly concerned about his re-election prospects.
Monday morning President Trump tweeted out a link to a far right wing website quoting Attorney General Bill Barr’s false claim voting by mail “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud.”
The President added: “This will be the Election disaster of our time. Mail-In Ballots will lead to a RIGGED ELECTION!”
There is zero evidence of this.
Minutes later, Trump fired off an all-caps tweet, insisting – again without evidence – foreign countries will print “millions” of mail-in ballots, rigging the election.
RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020
Five states are vote-by-mail only: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah. Several other states offer vote-by-mail. There is nearly zero voter fraud.
On Twitter some noted the safeguards in place to prevent voter fraud.
FACT CHECK: Absentee/mail-in ballots are printed with bar codes for tracking.
CONTEXT ALERT: @realDonaldTrump is the only candidate for president who has repeatedly solicited foreign assistance for his re-election campaign. https://t.co/XlSebORsXf
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 22, 2020
Others accused Trump of lying.
EVERY WORD OF THIS IS A LIE. https://t.co/xtUZxClq3N
— Richard Stengel (@stengel) June 22, 2020
Some noted Trump knows he’s going to lose the election.
I guess Trump realizes now there's no way he's going to win.
Funny that he declares foreign intervention to affect the election the "scandal of our times," though. pic.twitter.com/rKp8wxOuhL
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 22, 2020
Trump knows he’s gonna lose big time, so he’s already creating the excuse why. We’ve had mail-in voting for many previous elections. Trump votes by mail. Don’t let him gaslight you!
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 22, 2020
Some warned Trump might not leave quietly.
Trump telling us on June 22, 2020 he will NOT be accepting the election results come November 3. Does anyone think There will be a normal transition of power come January?! There won't be. But I can 100% assure you that Trump will be removed from White House Jan 20, 2021 at Noon
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 22, 2020
Some expressed grave concern.
this genuinely scares the shit out of me, I just hope it’s a bunch of bluster https://t.co/Gm5OdnF59u
— Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) June 22, 2020
If mail-in ballots are disproportionately sought by Democrats, election night counts may show Trump leading in some states, only for that lead to vanish as mail-in ballots are counted. Trump is telegraphing how he might respond to that. Pretty scary stuff. https://t.co/Daq3KGBvMf
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 22, 2020
This is a set up tweet.
Pay attention. https://t.co/0sY7k0F0NX
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 22, 2020
Some warned he might be planning to contest the election.
Trump's laying the groundwork for an election challenge. Barr's corrupt enough to help him do it. That's why the House must impeach Barr. Even if the Senate won't convict it puts down a historical marker that this is not OK and creates a factual record exposing Barr's corruption. https://t.co/tj5bU7gyrr
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 22, 2020
Some just mocked the President.
Can someone get him a burp cloth? He’s spitting up again. https://t.co/r99UvHcMgY
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 22, 2020
When you say millions do you actually mean 6200s? Trying to apply your Tulsa math to future Trump predictions.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 22, 2020
IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! pic.twitter.com/Kk6e0iGZSC
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) June 22, 2020
Some warned Trump is asking for foreign interference again.
This tweet serves two purposes. 1) It makes his base weary of the election results, and 2) It's a direct request to China and Russia to print out and send in fake mail-in ballots in order to create a scandal surrounding his election loss. He'll then claim he predicted this. https://t.co/5aRAXneLox
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 22, 2020
And some accused him of engaging in voter suppression.
After Trump's Tulsa flop of a rally where he had less than a third turnout, Trump now is 100% sure he can NOT win in November if it's his base versus Americans. So now Trump pivots hard to voter suppression and trying to delegitimize the results of the election https://t.co/hTR4zwD9RW
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 22, 2020
And so begins the 2020 Trump campaign voter suppression effort.
When he loses he needs to lose big, because this clown will just moan about 'voter fraud' in November. He'll probably even mention it in whatever brainfart passes for a concession speech. https://t.co/Q7VWR7aO8F
— Steven Nash (@nashienet) June 22, 2020
Activate voter suppression time with agent Barr as head of strategy. https://t.co/L3MlAXH8Tv
— anotheraccount (@IseeBias) June 22, 2020
Bill Barr May Spring an ‘October Surprise’ to Save Trump’s Re-Election: Columnist
Daily Beast columnist Michael Tomasky is warning Democrats to beware of Attorney General Bill Barr’s last-ditch effort to save President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign by springing last-minute indictments of former law enforcement officials involved in probing Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Specifically, Tomasky speculates that Barr is pushing for prosecutor John Durham to allege that Russia was actually working to get Hillary Clinton, not Trump, elected in 2016.
“In light of the Berman ouster, which followed similar shenanigans to put ‘his people’ in place at the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s office and an exodus of top officials from Main Justice in Washington, people had better be paying renewed attention to what Durham might be up to,” Tomasky writes. “Democrats have to start drawing attention to this.”
The good news, Tomasky argues, is that Barr’s credibility is already so weak thanks to a series of missteps that any investigation he presides over will already appear tainted to a large segment of voters.
“So Democrats need to start saying right now that Durham is engaged in a phony investigation that is an attempt by Barr to rig the election,” he writes. “They need to say it and say it and say it. And then, when Durham issues his report or indictments, public opinion, or the important slice of it anyway, will be conditioned to believe that it’s all a scam.”
‘Say the Words’: VP Mike Pence Can’t Bring Himself to Say ‘Black Lives Matter’ During TV Interview
During a Friday interview with an ABC affiliate in Pennsylvania, Vice President Mike Pence refused to utter the words “Black Lives Matter” when asked to do so. In fact, he did one worse by declaring “All Lives Matter,” a mealy-mouthed response that willfully ignores the deadly social disparities killing Black Americans every day.
Pence’s full response, delivered on Juneteenth, the national day commemorating the emancipation of Black U.S. slaves, was:
“Let me just say that what happened to George Floyd was a tragedy. And in this nation, especially on Juneteenth, we celebrate the fact that from the founding of this nation we’ve cherished the ideal that all, all of us are created equal, and endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights. And so all lives matter in a very real sense.”
In response, anchorman Brian Taff said to Pence, “Forgive me for pressing you on this, sir, but I will note you did not say those words, ‘Black lives matter,’ and there is an important distinction. People are saying, of course, all lives matter. But to say the words is an acknowledgment that Black lives also matter at a time in this country when it appears that there’s a segment of our society that doesn’t agree. So why will you not say those words?”
“Well, I don’t accept the fact, Brian, that there’s a segment of American society that disagrees, in the preciousness and importance of every human life,” Pence replied. “And it’s one of the reasons why as we advance important reforms in law enforcement, as we look for ways to strengthen and improve our public safety in our cities, that we’re not going to stop there.”
While Pence began to tout the Trump Administration’s reduction of the Black unemployment rate before the start of the coronavirus epidemic. “And yet, one final time, you won’t say the words and we understand your explanation,” Taff responded.
Twitter users were not impressed:
I used to do what Pence does here. Respond with “All lives matter.” But I was wrong then, and Pence is wrong now. Saying “Black Lives Matter” is acknowledging that if George Floyd were white, he’d still be alive. Black lives simply want to be on equal footing. Shame on Pence. https://t.co/EI2YiRGOCJ
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 19, 2020
Republicans never change. Just as Regan refused to say the word AIDS, @VP Pense refuses to say Black Lives Matter. Every time Republicans are in office people die: AIDS, SEpt. 11; Iraq War; 2008 crashed economy; Kids in cages; Muslim Ban; over 120,000 Covid-19 dead; #BLM pic.twitter.com/HU2v3wEDAr
— Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) June 20, 2020
VP Pence refuses to say black lives matter on Juneteenth.
I will say it for him: Black lives matter.
Louder for those in the back?
BLACK. LIVES. MATTER.
Rights and dignity aren’t pie. More for some does not mean less for others#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/2xZexFbPLH
— Fred Fletcher (@ChiefFletcher) June 19, 2020
.@Mike_Pence .@VP This gentleman would like to explain to you the difference between BLACK LIVES MATTER & your TRITE All lives matter comment. That comment says to the American Public that you are REALLY DO NOT want to understand SYSTEMIC RACISM & you’ve GIVEN UP on the oppressed https://t.co/T3UrFChXRx
— Joyce 2141 (@MaNH5934) June 20, 2020
Dear @VP Pence: Of course all lives matter. So why do people say black lives matter? Because the system undervalues black lives. Government has systematically murdered Black Americans for generations. That’s why millions of Americans demonstrated for change. Get it yet? https://t.co/MGTcFR6mFG
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 20, 2020
Trump to Replace SDNY Prosecutor With Lawyer Who Defended Deutsche Bank From Money Laundering Charges: Report
On Friday night, the Attorney General William Barr announced that Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will be stepping down.
His replacement will be Jay Clayton — who previously represented Deutsche Bank, one of President Donald Trump’s most significant business creditors, from allegations they facilitated Russian money laundering.
The Southern District of New York, situated in Manhattan, frequently deals with significant white-collar investigations — and is currently in the process of investigating Deutsche Bank itself.
? Geoffrey Berman is stepping down as US Attorney for SDNY https://t.co/ckuDp57iZC
— Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) June 20, 2020
