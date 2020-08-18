CORRUPTION
Trump to Seek Third Term If Re-Elected ‘Because They Spied on My Campaign’
During a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin Monday, Trump claimed he was mistreated and should be awarded a third term.
The first problem is he hasn’t even been re-elected for a second term yet.
The second and more critical element he appears to be missing is basic government education, folks. Presidents only get to serve a maximum of two terms – four years for election and an additional four years if re-elected.
“We are going to win four more years,” Trump said at the rally. “And then after that, we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.”
The Constitution of the United States prohibits any presidency lasting more than two terms. This is to protect the integrity of national democracy. There might be one catch: If Trump loses his re-election campaign in 2020, he could decide to run again in 2024. The idea of even suggesting a “redo” is extraneous noise to rile up his base – a narrow margin of Americans who can’t see past their own nose to smell the fallacies this president proposes on the daily.
During his battle cry in Mankato, Minnesota, Trump did offer a glimmer of hope that democracy could one day be saved from his evildoing.
“If I don’t win it this time, I’m not coming back,” he said. “Never. Not for term three, four or five or six,” Trump said.
Can we get that in writing?
I use to wonder how some free countries fell into dictatorships…now I know why.
— Kelvin manuel (@Kelvinm27743410) August 18, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CORRUPTION
White House Turmoil as Mnuchin and Navarro Got in ‘Knockdown, Drag-Out’ Yelling Match – as Trump Sat and Watched: Report
According to a report from the Washington Post, a discussion in the Oval Office over social media platform TikTok collapsed into a shouting match between Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and trade advisor Peter Navarro while Donald Trump sat and watched.
One spectator described it as “knockdown, drag-out” brawl.
The Post reports Mnuchin was under the understanding that he had convinced Trump to allow a sale of TikTok to Microsoft, only to run into a roadblock put up by Navarro arguing for a total ban.
During the discussion, Navarro reportedly accused Mnuchin of being soft on China and the two were described as getting into screaming match with each other in front of the president.
The Post adds the confrontation “was preceded by months of backroom dealings among investors, lobbyists and executives. Many of these stakeholders long understood the critical nature of establishing close connections with key figures in the Trump administration,” before adding, Trump signed an executive order Thursday ordering a shut down of TikTok’s U.S. operations if a divestiture did not occur by September.
You can read more here.
CORRUPTION
Barr Refuses to Agree Federal Law Does Not Allow the President to Change the Date of the Election: ‘Haven’t Looked Into That’
Attorney General Bill Barr is refusing to agree the President does not have the right to change the date of an election. Asked the question during his sworn congressional testimony on Tuesday Barr said he had not done any research into the matter.
Asked by Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) if “a sitting U.S. president move an election date,” Attorney General Barr replied, “I haven’t looked into that question under the Constitution.”
When provided with the exact statute, Barr refused to say that a sitting president cannot change the date of an election.
“I’ve never been asked that question,” Barr obfuscated.
“I’ve never looked into it,” he repeated.
Earlier this year senior advisor to the president Jared Kushner announced the White House could not commit to holding to federal law which mandates Election Day as “the Tuesday next after the first Monday in the month of November.”
“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other,” to holding the Election as the law decrees, Kushner declared in March, “but right now that’s the plan.”
Only Congress can change the date of the election, something Barr and Kushner should “look into.”
CORRUPTION
‘They Got Caught’: Cuomo Levies Serious Charges Against Top Trump DHS Officials – ‘Politically Motivated, Illegal Attack’
“Clear abuse of government power for political purposes”
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is making serious accusations against the top two officials in President Donald Trump’s Dept. of Homeland Security: engaging in a “politically motivated, illegal attack,” which, he says means “possible criminal liability.”
In a Thursday federal court filing Homeland Security admitted officials made false statements in order to terminate New York State’s participation in the Trusted Traveler program, which allows pre-screening of certain flyers to speed airport travel access.
Gov. Cuomo, who was the Attorney General of New York before being elected governor, slammed acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, whose official title is Senior Official Performing the Duties of the United States Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.
“The truth has a way of coming out,” Cuomo also tweeted. “The federal gov’t gave patently false reasons for banning New Yorkers from the Trusted Traveler Program. From the start, it was a politically motivated, illegal attack on New York.”
“They got caught,” Cuomo also charged during his Friday morning press briefing.
“I believe Mr. Wolf and Mr. Cuccinelli have possible criminal liability. I believe there is civil liability,” he said, as CNBC reports. “It was a clear abuse of government power for political purposes.”
Video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that DHS leaders Chad Wolf, Ken Cuccinelli violated their oath of office and should be charged: “I believe Mr. Wolf and Mr. Cuccinelli have possible criminal liability.”
— Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) July 24, 2020
Cuomo is calling for Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate, and announced the State of New York will seek civil damages.
New York Times investigative reporter Eric Lipton called Thursday’s court filing an “Extraordinary admission.”
Extraordinary admission by DHS in this court filing today that Trump admin mislead the public, NYS & federal court in allegations Trump admin raised to justify terminating NYS access to Trusted Traveler program, which makes getting through airports faster. pic.twitter.com/6hgzKKnvSc
— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) July 24, 2020
Trending
- ACTUALLY YOU ARE HOMOPHOBIC3 days ago
Trump-Appointed Judge Says It’s Constitutional for Businesses to Refuse Gay Customers
- 'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'3 days ago
Police Chief Defends Officer Who Said “Kill Them All” on Social Media Posts of Black Protestors
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Mark Meadows Gets Busted On-Air for Lying to Jake Tapper About Disabling USPS Sorting Machines
- TOTALLY INAPPROPRIATE1 day ago
Trump Dangles White House Funeral for Brother – Further Politicizing His Death: ‘He Was So Proud of What We’re Doing’
- 'LAUGHABLE CARTOON CHARACTER'2 days ago
Trump Is Scaring Away Voters by Treating Them as if They Are as ‘Ignorant’ as He Is: Conservative
- CRIME1 day ago
‘Overwhelming Evidence’: Democrats Ask FBI Director to Open Criminal Investigation Into Postmaster General
- ENOUGH ALREADY1 day ago
MyPillow Guy Gets Trump to Trade in His Advocacy for Hydroxychloroquine for a Flower Oil to Cure COVID-19
- SURE1 day ago
‘My Biggest Fan’: President Honors Late Brother by Bragging Other People Told Him He Was ‘So Thrilled’ About Trump