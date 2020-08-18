Trump to Seek Third Term If Re-Elected ‘Because They Spied on My Campaign’

During a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin Monday, Trump claimed he was mistreated and should be awarded a third term.

The first problem is he hasn’t even been re-elected for a second term yet.

The second and more critical element he appears to be missing is basic government education, folks. Presidents only get to serve a maximum of two terms – four years for election and an additional four years if re-elected.

“We are going to win four more years,” Trump said at the rally. “And then after that, we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.”

The Constitution of the United States prohibits any presidency lasting more than two terms. This is to protect the integrity of national democracy. There might be one catch: If Trump loses his re-election campaign in 2020, he could decide to run again in 2024. The idea of even suggesting a “redo” is extraneous noise to rile up his base – a narrow margin of Americans who can’t see past their own nose to smell the fallacies this president proposes on the daily.

During his battle cry in Mankato, Minnesota, Trump did offer a glimmer of hope that democracy could one day be saved from his evildoing.

“If I don’t win it this time, I’m not coming back,” he said. “Never. Not for term three, four or five or six,” Trump said.

Can we get that in writing?