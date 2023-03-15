News
George Santos: Drag Queen, Congressman, Yacht Broker – FBI Investigating Role in $19 Million Sale Between Donors
U.S. Congressman George Santos (R-NY) is once again under scrutiny, this time for his role in the sale of a multimillion-dollar yacht he allegedly brokered between two of his largest donors.
Santos, already under House Ethics Committee investigation for – among other possible violations, sexual misconduct – is also facing numerous federal investigations, including criminal investigations.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a probe into the New York Republican’s role in the sale of a $19 million yacht to two of his donors. The New York Times reports Rep. Santos, “by many accounts, mingled campaign fund-raising with personal business opportunities.”
“Several donors have described encounters with Mr. Santos at fund-raisers in which he would describe deals he could broker with other donors in industries including insurance and pharmaceuticals, or he would tell them about donors who were seeking to sell businesses or luxury items,” The Times adds. “Mr. Santos would offer to bring people together, with the implicit understanding that he would take a cut, they said. The pitches were often paired with requests for donations.”
In a December interview with Semafor, Santos attempted to fill in a few details about his dramatic rise in income. When he first ran for Congress in 2020 he said he made $55,000 a year. In 2022, “he came into sudden riches, making between $3.5 million and $11.5 million from a company he founded called the Devolder Organization in 2021. He loaned his campaign more than $700,000.”
Santos explained how he made at least some of his money so quickly, offering as an example what he might do if a client wanted to sell a plane or a boat.
“I’m not going to go list it and broker it,” Santos told Semafor. “What I will do is I will go look out there within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there.”
“If you’re looking at a $20 million yacht, my referral fee there can be anywhere between $200,000 and $400,000,” he added.
This week Politico reported Santos has already filed to run for re-election, although he has not officially announced. The New York Times’ Michael Gold explains, “This doesn’t mean he’ll ultimately run. But it lets him keep raising money to pay for campaign-related expenses, including legal fees, and to pay back the $700,000 loan he gave his campaign.”
And while the vast majority of his constituents want him expelled from Congress for lying about his background, Speaker Kevin McCarthy has vowed to effectively protect Santos, saying he will take no action unless and until there are criminal charges.
The Times notes that Santos’ actions surrounding the brokering of the sale of the yacht may not have broken any laws, but there are other potential issues.
“Several election law experts said that if the sale was designed to inject money into Mr. Santos’s campaign, it may be in violation of federal law governing caps on campaign contributions. It could also be illegal if Mr. Santos tied any commission he received on the sale to previous or future donations.”
Steve Bannon’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Arrested by FBI
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has announced a twelve-count indictment charging Ho Wan Kwok with crimes including wire fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering in what it alleges is a more than “$1 Billion Dollar Fraud Conspiracy.” Kwok, who uses numerous alias including Guo Wengui, was arrested Wednesday morning.
Last year The Daily Beast referred to Kwok as Steve Bannon’s “Sugar Daddy,” reporting the Chinese businessman would “have to pay massive contempt fines for moving the yacht where federal agents busted Steve Bannon in 2020.”
“The financier famed for bankrolling some of Steve Bannon’s best-known ventures, as well as the far-right strategist’s jet-setting lifestyle, is in deep trouble for steering a $28 million yacht—the same boat where federal agents arrested Bannon in 2020—out of American waters.”
Bannon is Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign chairman, who later became his White House Chief Strategist, and was named Senior Counselor to the President. After his exit from the Trump White House Bannon returned to the far-right wing website Breitbart, which he infamously once bragged was “the platform for the alt-right.” Today, Bannon runs the far-right extremist podcast, Bannon’s War Room.
The New Yorker last year published an article on Kwok titled, “How a Tycoon Linked to Chinese Intelligence Became a Darling of Trump Republicans.” It mentions Bannon 38 times.
According to The Daily Beast, that best-known venture is the “supposed consulate for the ‘New Federal State of China,’ declared by ex-White House strategist Stephen Bannon and his flamboyant Chinese patron, fugitive businessman Guo Wengui,” also known as Ho Wan Kwok.
“Since 2017,” The Daily Beast adds, Kwok “has lived in luxury, setting up residence in a $68 million Central Park penthouse and underwriting numerous right-wing projects, from nonprofits with Bannon to dodgy media operations to bogus COVID-19 studies to would-be Twitter competitor GETTR.”
ABC News adds that “Bannon is currently being prosecuted by the Manhattan district attorney for defrauding donors to the We Build the Wall online fundraising campaign.”
Last year NewsNation profiled Kwok in a segment about “Billionaires pulling the strings in US elections.”
Parallels Between Trump Media Loans and Infamous Trump Tower Meeting Drawn by Reporter
Trump Media accepted two loans from a pair of Russia-linked entities as the fledgling tech company struggled to stay afloat, and a reporter revealed why investigators started probing the transactions as possible money laundering.
Federal prosecutors in New York have expanded a criminal inquiry of Donald Trump’s business venture last year and began probing the loans totaling $8 million Paxum Bank and ES Family Trust, both of which appear to be controlled by the relative of a Vladimir Putin ally, and The Guardian‘s Hugo Lowell explained his reporting on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“There was an existing criminal investigation into Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, that started last year,” Lowell said. “Then towards the end of last year, what happened was they got a tip and they started looking at basically two $8 million payment that came through at a time they were cash poor, because it happened late because of the SEC investigation they went and got bridge financing from first a bank, then in February 2022 they got a second loan of $6 million from two different companies. As it turned out, they’re pretty much one and the same company, and if you trace the beneficiaries back you get to the nephew of a Putin ally who was the first deputy justice minister in Russia and previously served in Putin’s executive office.”
“When you look at the whole thing,” he added, “difficult to know there’s going to be exposure here, but the optics of Trump coming out of the White House his first business venture is getting loans from conduits from offshore banks is not a great look.”
The loans raised concerns inside the company, but the startup was struggling financially while awaiting approval for its merger with the blank-check company Digital World at the time, and board member Donald Trump Jr. had personally approved acceptance of the funds.
“Some of the officers of the company saw the $2 million and the later $6 million, and saw that there had been no vetting, really no information about the people who were lending $8 million to Truth Social company, effectively. I mean, they had $12 million in cash, $8 million a significant portion of the stuff they had in their account. It’s funny you say, going back to the beginning in December, when the first $2 million was coming in, a lawyer e-mails Don Jr. to say, hey, this $2 million is coming in, no guarantee it’s going to get signed, are we going to proceed with this? Don Jr. goes, ‘Thanks, John, much appreciated — let’s go ahead with it.'”
“I don’t want to tie too many connections to Natalia Veselnitskaya and Trump Tower, but somehow Don Jr. ends up getting involved,” Lowell said, referring to the infamous meeting investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller. “Later in February and then in spring 2022 when they’re trying to audit these payments, there’s flags raised for Trump Media. The then-CFO Phillip Juhan, of Trump Media, weighs returning the money, but they realize actually the $8 million out of the $12 million is such a big segment, [they] don’t want to return it.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
DeSantis Chooses Far Right Extremist to Hit Back at Biden for Attacking Florida’s ‘Close to Sinful’ Anti-Trans Policies
Governor Ron DeSantis is hitting back at President Joe Biden, who slammed the Sunshine State’s anti-transgender policies as “cruel” and “close to sinful.” The far-right Florida Republican is using a far-right extremist, one has been accused of promoting stochastic terrorism, to make his point.
In a “Daily Show” interview with former Obama White House aide, actor Kal Penn, President Biden denounced Florida’s anti-transgender policies.
“What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, ‘close to sinful,'” President Biden told Penn. “It’s just terrible what they’re doing.”
“It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man or I want to become a woman,” Biden added. “I mean, what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings, they love, they have feelings, they have inclinations. It’s cruel.”
Governor DeSantis has quickly become an expert at using the powers of his office to target the left and especially minority communities in a massive “culture war” designed to pave the road for a 2024 presidential run.
DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law has been copied by other far-right states, as it causes a massive reworking of the entire state’s public education system, including school libraries that have pulled all books off the shelves as teachers, librarians, and administrators are terrified of being sued.
In January, The Associated Press reported, a DeSantis survey asked “state universities for the number and ages of their students who sought gender dysphoria treatment, including sex reassignment surgery and hormone prescriptions.”
“The survey was released the same day the university presidents voted to support DeSantis’ anti-woke agenda and to reject ‘the progressivist higher education indoctrination agenda’ and committing to ‘removing all woke positions and ideologies by February 1, 2023,’ according to a Department of Education news release,” the AP noted.
In response, sixteen Democratic state attorneys general denounced the request for information on transgender students, noting that “public reports suggest that you may seek to use the information sought to eliminate funding for necessary gender-affirming health care for students.”
One month later, in February, members of Florida’s boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine both – having voted to deny “necessary gender-affirming health care to trans youth,” as The Intercept‘s Natasha Lennard wrote – “responded with a unanimous vote for even tighter restrictions.”
In March, Florida lawmakers filed several anti-LGBTQ bills, upping the total this year in the Sunshine State to 11, according to a tally from the ACLU.
And last year, as GLAAD noted, Gov. DeSantis outright lied about gender-affirming care, saying: “They will actually take a young boy and castrate the boy. They will take a young girl and do a mastectomy, or they will sterilize her because of the gender dysphoria. There is no evidence that this is something that’s effective medical care.”
GLAAD noted: “Longstanding best practices medical care for trans youth does not include surgeries or sterilization on young children. Every major medical association supports gender affirming care as evidence-based, lifesaving care, with growing and consistent research that it improves mental health and wellbeing for transgender and nonbinary youth.”
That’s just a slice of DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ work in his time as governor.
In response to President Biden saying what’s going on in the far-right governor’s state is “terrible,” “cruel,” and “close to sinful,” DeSantis turned to the Twitter account of Libs of TikTok, an extremist anti-LGBTQ social media influencer that promoted the hate-filled “groomer” attacks (as did DeSantis’ former press secretary).
DeSantis could have grabbed and posted the Daily Show’s video clip of President Biden to send his tweet, but he opted instead to send a message of where he stands on LGBTQ rights.
Retweeting the video via Libs of TikTok, DeSantis also reposted his anti-transgender lies:
“It is not ‘sinful’ to prohibit the mutilation of minors,” he tweeted. “It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids.”
The federal government is not mandating that “procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids.”
It is not “sinful” to prohibit the mutilation of minors.
It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids. https://t.co/YhPrrU5Poi
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 14, 2023
