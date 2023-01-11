News
McCarthy: Santos Will Get Committee Assignments Because He Hasn’t Been Criminally Charged
Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who lied his way into office and just hours earlier was denounced and called on to resign by numerous local Republican Party and elected officials, will get committee assignments like every other member of the House of Representatives.
McCarthy, who very narrowly gained the Speaker’s gavel after 15 tries last week, told NBC News senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake that he “tries to stick to the constitution.”
The U.S. Constitution makes no mention of House committee assignments.
“The voters elected him to serve,” McCarthy, who only has a four-seat majority, added.
READ MORE: Watch: George Santos Bragged He Was a ‘Star’ Volleyball Player at College He Did Not Attend, Says County GOP Chair
Haake adds that McCarthy “notes that Santos hasn’t been charged with a crime, and confirms Santos will receive committee assignments.”
Santos lied about nearly every aspect of his personal and professional life, and some say it’s hard to claim he was elected by voters who thought they were electing a very different person.
“Kevin McCarthy would like us to forget that a Santos staffer impersonated McCarthy’s own chief of staff, Dan Meyer, and raised money off that fraud,” adds MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin. “That sounds like straightforward wire fraud to me, and if Santos was in on that con, a conspiracy to commit wire fraud too.”
READ MORE: The Powerful GOP Oversight Committee Chairman Is Pushing a Baseless Narrative That Biden Is ‘Compromised’
NBC News adds that McCarthy said “no” when asked if Santos would be seated on top committees, like the Intelligence Committee or Armed Services or Ways an Means.
But as a sitting U.S. Congressman Santos would still have access to important and classified information.
“Members of all congressional committees — including the Transportation and Agriculture panels — have access to sensitive information to a certain degree. And any sitting member of Congress can attend ‘all member’ classified briefings on such topics as the war in Ukraine, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic,” NBC News reports.
“So even if Santos is not granted a seat on a national security panel like Intelligence or Armed Services or a so-called ‘A-committee’ like Appropriations, Ways and Means or Energy and Commerce, the freshman congressman would still be privy to certain sensitive information.”
This week Insider reported on a number of ethics complaints against Santos, noting that “Santos’ history and finances are also under investigation by prosecutors at the federal level, in New York state, and in Brazil.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Strongest Statement Yet’: ‘Major Announcement’ About ‘Disgraced’ George Santos Coming From by Nassau County GOP
Scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) may be about to get hit with more bad news this week.
In a new press release flagged by Semafor reporter Kadia Golba, the Nassau Country Republican Party said it plans to make a “major announcement” regarding Santos, whom the party described as “disgraced.”
The announcement will be made by Nassau County GOP Committee Chairman Joseph Cairo and “dozens of Nassau GOP elected officials,” who vow that they will “deliver the strongest statement yet regarding the Nassau GOP’s position on Santos.”
The trouble for Santos began after the New York Times reported last year that multiple details about his purported life story were fabricated, including his work and academic histories.
READ MORE: Georgia school that bans Black Lives Matters shirts lets kids wear Confederate flag attire: lawsuit
Since then, subsequent reports have shown that Santos even lied about having Jewish grandparents who were Holocaust survivors, while other reports have called into question whether he illegally funneled money to his campaign through a limited liability corporation of which he is the sole owner.
Despite all this, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has remained silent on Santos’ status within the conference and has given no indication that he believes Santos should resign from his position.
News
Watch: Democrats File Ethics Complaint Against George Santos After GOP Leadership Calls It an ‘Internal’ Matter
Two Democratic Members of Congress on Tuesday walked over to the House office of U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to notify their fellow New Yorker they have filed an official complaint against him with the Ethics Committee, alleging violations of the Ethics in Government Act.
U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) in a letter to the bipartisan Ethics Committee say Santos violated federal law “by failing to file timely, accurate, and complete financial disclosure reports as required by law. The Act was designed to ‘preserve and promote the integrity of public officials and institutions.'”
“Over the past several weeks, extensive public reporting – as well as Santos’s own admissions – have shown that Mr. Santos misled voters in his District about his ethnicity, his religion, his education, and his employment and professional history, among other things,” they add.
Alleging Santos’ financial disclosures are “sparse and perplexing,” the two Democrats say, “it is apparent that he did not file timely disclosure reports for his most recent campaign.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman From Texas Calls for Defunding Homeland Security
“Moreover,” they add, “his own public statements have contradicted some information included in the 2022 financial disclosure and confirmed that the 2022 financial disclosure failed to disclose other required information.”
The ethics complaint comes just hours after House Republican Majority Leaders refused to state if they would take any official action against Santos, who some hoped would not be seated given his massive alleged lies.
Monday night, when asked how he planned to handle the Santos disaster, Speaker McCarthy told CNN’s Manu Raju, “You know how I handle internal stuff I handle it internally. I’m sure, at times, I’ll come tell you.”
CBS News’ Kathryn Watson reports that “Scalise says the Santos matter is being handled ‘internally’ and they’re going to sit down and talk to him.”
“Well you saw him seated last week,” Scalise told Watson, she tweeted. “There were no challenges to that. This is something that’s being handled internally. Obviously there were concerns about what we had heard. & so we’re gonna have to sit down and talk to him about it. & that’s something we’re gonna deal with…”
READ MORE: ‘Bold-Faced Lie’: George Santos Accused of Claiming to Vote for Bill Before Being Sworn in – Which He Also Wrongly Claimed
The allegations against Santos are wide and some may be criminal.
When asked why they were filing the complaint, Congressman Torres replied, “When you violate House Ethics you should be held accountable.”
Congressman Goldman, who before being elected served as lead majority counsel during the first impeachment of then-president Donald Trump, blasted Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise.
They “adopted him as one of their own and in fact, George Santos cast the deciding vote for Kevin McCarthy so that he can become Speaker of the House, so they have wrapped their arms around him,” he said.
“We’ve seen no indication that they have done anything to rebuke Him or handle it internally,” Goldman added, surprised after reports noted leadership had said it was an internal matter. “This is the first time you’ve been hearing that. So we, Congressman Torres and I, feel it’s incredibly important to make sure that the integrity of the House and the integrity of its Members are put front first and foremost.”
Read a portion of the complaint against Santos and videos of Reps. Goldman and Torres delivering the complaint, below or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS:
Dan Goldman and I are filing a formal complaint with the House Ethics Committee against George Santos for violating the Ethics in Government Act.
Santos must be held accountable for defrauding both Congress and the public. pic.twitter.com/4zr195rgjf
— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 10, 2023
ALERT: Rep R Torres (D-NY) and Rep D Goldman (D-NY) deliver ethics complaint to the office of Rep George Santos ===> pic.twitter.com/jxxo7lvq0Z
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 10, 2023
Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman hand deliver a copy of their complaint with the House Ethics Committee to Rep. George Santos who was in his office.
This morning, Santos told reporters, “I have done nothing unethical.” https://t.co/MOEZ8jbXur pic.twitter.com/y98bi7sjqK
— Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) January 10, 2023
News
GOP Congressman From Texas Calls for Defunding Homeland Security
During the Trump years some on the left issued calls to “abolish ICE,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, especially over over White House senior advisor Stephen Miller‘s program that separated young migrant children, even infants, from their parents and siblings.
Liberals were not the only ones – groups like the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization, have published papers like “How to talk about defunding ICE and CBP—and investing in communities.”
Republicans took the “abolish ICE” calls and used them to attack Democrats as weak on unlawful immigration, but on Monday one far-right House Republican, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, essentially agreed with those calls – albeit for different reasons.
READ MORE: First Lady Jill Biden Is ‘Compromised’ and ‘Must Be Investigated’ Far Right GOP Congressman Baselessly Claims
After falsely criticizing President Joe Biden’s trip to the Southern Border as a “show trip,” Congressman Roy promised House Republicans will defund the Dept. of Homeland Security.
Roy declared, “it’s time right now for the House majority to do our job and we’re going to have stop funding a Dept. of Homeland Security that refuses to secure the border.”
“We’re gonna do that this year,” Rep. Roy pledged.
The Dept. of Homeland Security, a massive umbrella federal agency, includes about two dozen agencies and offices, including the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
READ MORE: George Takei Slams ‘Ignorant Inciter’ Chip Roy for Glorifying Lynchings in Hearing on Anti-Asian American Violence
It also includes the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), United States Coast Guard, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the United States Secret Service.
Russell Foster, a Texas 2020 Democratic congressional candidate, blasted Roy over his remarks.
“Texans are struggling because of GOP policies that have turned our state upside down in the last 8 years,” Foster tweeted. “Our healthcare system is close to third-world country status, our education system is shit, & the majority of Texans can’t make ends meet while people like Chip Roy get rich.”
Watch Congressman Roy below or at this link.
Roy: So it’s time right now for the house majority to do our job and we’re going to have stop funding a DHS that refuses to secure the border pic.twitter.com/4mbOWl4F7f
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2023
Trending
- News2 days ago
First Bill Under Speaker McCarthy Will Cost Taxpayers More Than $100 Billion
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
First Lady Jill Biden Is ‘Compromised’ and ‘Must Be Investigated’ Far Right GOP Congressman Baselessly Claims
- 'SHOULD BE MAKING LAWS NOT BREAKING LAWS'2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Twitter Locked Her Out After Dr. Dre Filed Copyright Violation on Her Video, Calling Her ‘Hateful’
- News2 days ago
‘One Step Closer’: Georgia Special Grand Jury Completes Investigation Into Trump’s Possibly Illegal Election Acts
- News1 day ago
GOP Congressman From Texas Calls for Defunding Homeland Security
- News2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Access ‘The Most Sensitive Secrets in the Government’ if Republicans Get Their Way
- News1 day ago
Trump’s Reported $700 Million Loss Key to Proving Tax Fraud: Tax Expert
- News2 days ago
McCarthy’s Silence on Brazil Insurrection Deemed ‘Despicable’ as US and International Leaders Condemn Attacks