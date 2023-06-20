News
Half as Many Republicans Call Jan. 6 an ‘Insurrection’ Compared to 2021
The number of Republicans willing to call the January 6 insurrection what it is has gone down significantly since 2021, according to a new Monmouth University poll.
The poll asked three questions about the January 6 insurrection: “Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as a legitimate protest?”; “Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as a riot?” and “Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as an insurrection?” While in all cases, responses from voters registered as Democrats and independent voters stayed consistent over the past two years, the university said, Republican voters have changed their minds since June 2021.
When asked if it was a “legitimate protest,” 13% of Democrats and 41% of independents agreed, compared to 51% of Republicans. This figure is similar to the July 2021 poll, with 47% of Republicans agreeing at that time. However, the other two questions see a drastic drop. Calling January 6 a “riot” was fine with 82% of Democrats and 69% of independents, but only 44% of Republicans—down from 62% in June 2021.
READ MORE: Jan. 6 Grand Jury Witnesses Are Being Asked What 'National Security Levers' Trump Was Trying to Pull
But when asked about the word “insurrection,” 80% of Democrats agreed that was the appropriate term, as did 43% of independents. But when it came to Republicans, only 15% agreed. In June 2021, 33% would call the events of January 6 an insurrection.
The pollsters also asked about what rights people fear are under attack. The answers along party lines are in line with what one might expect. Republicans worried most about free speech and the right to bear arms—at 38% each, while Democrats mostly feared the erosion of women’s rights at 36%. Freedom of speech was a distant second, which only 14% of Democrats said was under threat.
“One of the interesting things in the survey responses is that Republicans are more likely to use the phrases ‘freedom of speech’ or ‘right to bear arms’ or simply give amendment numbers when describing threats to their fundamental rights. Democrats’ First Amendment worries are more likely to reference specific restrictions such as book banning.” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said.
“It is also worth noting that a small but measurable number [6%] of Republicans are concerned about Fourth Amendment infringements. It certainly isn’t good for democracy if there really is widespread abuse of government search and seizure powers. It can be just as destabilizing, though, if people believe this is happening even when it is not. This is how we get events like January 6,” Murray added.
When it came to independent voters, the top two rights they think are under attack are the same as Republicans’, but to a lesser degree. Free speech was under attack according to 27% of independents, and 22% said the same for the Second Amendment. However, 13% of independents said that the right to reproductive choice and abortion was under attack, compared to 29% of Democrats and only 1% of Republicans.
The poll has a sample size of 981 adults and a margin of error of 5.6%.
News
Bernie Sanders Says Amazon Treats Workers as ‘Disposable’ in ‘Uniquely Dangerous’ Warehouses
In a letter to Amazon announcing the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) was opening an investigation on the retailer, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called Amazon’s warehouses “uniquely dangerous” and said the company treats employees as “disposable.”
Sanders didn’t pull any punches in the letter sent Tuesday to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. Sanders accuses founder Jeff Bezos and Jassy of creating “a corporate culture that treats workers as disposable.”
“At every turn—from warehouse design and workstation setup, to pace of work requirements, to medical care for injuries and subsequent pressure to return to work—Amazon makes decisions that actively harm workers in the name of its bottom line,” Sanders wrote.
READ MORE: 34% of America's Wealthiest Corporations Paid Zero In Income Taxes, Thanks to Trump
Sanders points out other investigations into Amazon’s practices by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and by United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York over worker safety. Despite these investigations, conditions in Amazon’s warehouses haven’t improved, Sanders says. In fact, the rate of serious injuries at Amazon warehouses—6.6 per 100 workers—is more than twice the injury rate at other warehouses, Sanders says.
“Amazon’s warehouses are uniquely dangerous. In 2022 alone, Amazon warehouse workers suffered nearly 39,000 injuries, 95 percent of which were so serious that they required workers to either lose time at work or switch to modified duty,” Sanders wrote.
To illustrate, Sanders cites stories that he and his staff had heard from Amazon employees. An unnamed worker said she had to take vacation time to heal from on-the-job injuries to both wrists, because Amazon “would not let her slow down to heal.” Another worker said she injured her knee so badly she could barely walk from the parking lot to her job, but Amazon forced her to be on her feet for the entire shift.
Sanders also alleges that Amazon’s on-site medical clinics are “designed to undertreat and underreport injuries and to get workers back on warehouse floors as soon as possible.” He says in one case, a worker hit on the head by a falling box showed signs of a skull fracture, but was put back to work after visiting the clinic. Since companies are required to report injuries that need treatment “beyond first aid” to OSHA, if the clinic refuses to give anything beyond first aid, it doesn’t have to report the injury, Sanders said.
“In one story shared with my staff, Amazon steered a worker experiencing severe back pain to a doctor who told her that her back was fine and that she should return to work. When she got a second opinion from a doctor not affiliated with the company, she learned that three discs in her back were injured and that she needed immediate treatment. She had to fight Amazon for months to receive this treatment, worsening her injury and leaving her with long-term pain,” he wrote.
Sanders’ letter closes with a nine-item request for information. Amazon has until July 5 to respond.
Amazon has faced allegations of mistreating workers in its warehouses since at least 2013, when a bombshell Financial Times article described working conditions in one of the company’s UK warehouses. The article said workers walk between seven and 15 miles a day in ill-fitting safety boots provided by Amazon, and are constantly monitored. And in 2021, an article in The Intercept alleged that Amazon drivers were forced to pee in bottles, however the company denied this.
EXTREMISM
Drag Queen Story Hour Interrupted by Neo-Nazis Seen in Terrifying Video
A video posted by drag queen Juicy Garland shows a neo-Nazi group interrupting a drag queen story hour in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.
Garland posted the video to her Twitter, showing members of the group sieg heiling three times, before pounding on the window of the Teatotaller café. The video was captioned “We’ve got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn’t order those”.
We've got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn't order those pic.twitter.com/3VvIZbCerd
— Juicy Garland (@JuicyGarland) June 18, 2023
In a later tweet, Garland said that despite the intrusion, the event continued and a good time was had by all.
READ MORE: Pence Presidential Launch Mocked for Suggesting Drag Queens Are Assaulting 'American Values' – With No Mention of Trump
“It’s not great to deal w/ Nazis on Sunday morning, but the Concord families I got to hang out with & read with were still awesome & kind. MOST importantly, the kids had fun & weren’t scared or aware of any problems, thanks to adjustments we made. For that, I’m thankful,” they wrote.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office identified the men as members of NSC-131, also known as the National Socialist Club, a New England-based neo-Nazi group, according to WMUR-TV. Though it cannot be seen in the video, the station said they also had a sign reading “Defend white communities.” The Attorney General’s office is investigating, according to WMUR, but no arrests were made Sunday.
The NSC-131 members also chanted “Off our streets!” and yelled slurs at cafégoers, and said the drag queen story hour was an attempt to “groom” children, according to the Concord Monitor. This is not the first time the monthly event has had protests; in November, another reading by Garland was protested by Proud Boys.
Emmett Soldati, the owner of the Teatotaller, said on Twitter that the venue had hosted drag queen story hours for the past decade, and that the interruption did not deter him. Garland agreed, telling WMUR they’re planning to keep on doing events.
“If anything, I’m only more encouraged by these people to continue doing what we do,” they told the station.
Garland read the book Florence and Her Fantastic Family Tree by Judy Gilliam and Laura Addari, according to the Monitor. The book is about a little girl with a large blended family who is anxious about a school assignment to create a family tree.
The New Civil Rights Movement reached out to Juicy Garland for comment, but did not hear back by press time
News
Trump Dismisses Expected Hunter Biden Plea Deal as ‘Traffic Ticket’
Former President Donald Trump complained the Hunter Biden plea deal was but a “mere ‘traffic ticket'” on Tuesday.
Hunter Biden, the youngest son of President Joe Biden, was charged Tuesday for not paying income tax and for illegal possession of a firearm, The Washington Post reported. Biden reportedly made a plea deal with the feds, and though the deal needs to go before a federal judge, it’s expected that he’ll avoid prison.
The Hunter Biden plea deal would instead see a sentence of probation for the misdemeanor tax charges, and a diversion program, anonymous sources told the Post. Assuming Biden completes the diversion program, the gun charge—a felony—would be taken off his record, the sources told the paper.
READ MORE: President Biden's Relationship With His Son Is an 'Insult to the American People' Says House Republican (Video)
Trump responded to the report on his social media platform Truth Social, alleging corruption in the Joe Biden administration.
“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!” Trump wrote.
The former president also shared two “retruths” from the far-right activist Jack Posobiec, alleging a double standard.
“100 year charges for Trump over paperwork filing, a plea deal for Hunter over the laptop,” Posobiec wrote. “Are you paying attention yet?”
Posobiec is referring to claims from some that Trump is facing a 400-year sentence over the Mar-a-Lago documents case. The 400-year figure is based on the idea that Trump would be forced to serve the maximum sentences for all 37 counts he’s charged with consecutively, rather than concurrently. This is very, very unlikely, with a legal expert telling CNN that it is far more likely, if Trump is convicted, that he would serve an eight to 12 year sentence at most.
Similarly, Posobiec is wrong in saying Hunter Biden is being charged “over the laptop.” The Hunter Biden laptop is a computer previously owned by him that was abandoned at a Delaware computer shop in 2019. In October 2020, the Trump campaign alleged that emails on the laptop proved corruption involving Joe Biden’s dealings with Ukraine while Hunter Biden was on the board of directors for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. While the laptop is indeed believed to be Hunter Biden’s, according to Politico, none of the information for the laptop showed what the Trump campaign said it did.
Tuesday’s charges mark the end of the Department of Justice’s investigation into Hunter Biden, his lawyer, Christopher Clark, told the Associated Press.
