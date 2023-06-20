Half as Many Republicans Call Jan. 6 an ‘Insurrection’ Compared to 2021

The number of Republicans willing to call the January 6 insurrection what it is has gone down significantly since 2021, according to a new Monmouth University poll.

The poll asked three questions about the January 6 insurrection: “Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as a legitimate protest?”; “Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as a riot?” and “Is it appropriate or not appropriate to describe this incident as an insurrection?” While in all cases, responses from voters registered as Democrats and independent voters stayed consistent over the past two years, the university said, Republican voters have changed their minds since June 2021.

When asked if it was a “legitimate protest,” 13% of Democrats and 41% of independents agreed, compared to 51% of Republicans. This figure is similar to the July 2021 poll, with 47% of Republicans agreeing at that time. However, the other two questions see a drastic drop. Calling January 6 a “riot” was fine with 82% of Democrats and 69% of independents, but only 44% of Republicans—down from 62% in June 2021.

But when asked about the word “insurrection,” 80% of Democrats agreed that was the appropriate term, as did 43% of independents. But when it came to Republicans, only 15% agreed. In June 2021, 33% would call the events of January 6 an insurrection.

The pollsters also asked about what rights people fear are under attack. The answers along party lines are in line with what one might expect. Republicans worried most about free speech and the right to bear arms—at 38% each, while Democrats mostly feared the erosion of women’s rights at 36%. Freedom of speech was a distant second, which only 14% of Democrats said was under threat.

“One of the interesting things in the survey responses is that Republicans are more likely to use the phrases ‘freedom of speech’ or ‘right to bear arms’ or simply give amendment numbers when describing threats to their fundamental rights. Democrats’ First Amendment worries are more likely to reference specific restrictions such as book banning.” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said.

“It is also worth noting that a small but measurable number [6%] of Republicans are concerned about Fourth Amendment infringements. It certainly isn’t good for democracy if there really is widespread abuse of government search and seizure powers. It can be just as destabilizing, though, if people believe this is happening even when it is not. This is how we get events like January 6,” Murray added.

When it came to independent voters, the top two rights they think are under attack are the same as Republicans’, but to a lesser degree. Free speech was under attack according to 27% of independents, and 22% said the same for the Second Amendment. However, 13% of independents said that the right to reproductive choice and abortion was under attack, compared to 29% of Democrats and only 1% of Republicans.

The poll has a sample size of 981 adults and a margin of error of 5.6%.