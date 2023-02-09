BREAKING NEWS
LGBTQ House Dems to Introduce Resolution to Expel George Santos After McCarthy OK’s Him for Classified Intel Briefing
Three freshman House LGBTQ Democrats will introduce a resolution to expel U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), with one specifically citing Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to allow the embattled New York GOP Member of Congress who is under numerous local, state, and federal investigations to attend a classified briefing from the Pentagon today.
“George Santos has lied about the horrific Pulse shooting against the LGBTQ+ community, 9/11, the Holocaust, his career, his name, and is now being given access to classified information. He’s committed financial and campaign fraud. It’s time for the House to take action,” says U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said Thursday via Twitter.
In a press release Garcia announces he and fellow LGBTQ+ freshmen, Congresswoman Becca Balint (D-VT) and Congressman Eric Sorensen (D-IL) will introduce the resolution.
READ MORE: ‘This Is Insane’: Experts Blast McCarthy After He Approves George Santos Attending Classified Briefing on China
Later, at 12:15 PM they will hold a press conference along with top Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Ted Lieu (D-CA), and David Cicilline (D-RI), who will be original cosponsors.
On Wednesday legal and national security experts blasted McCarthy’s decision to allow Santos access to classified intelligence, calling it a “threat to our national security,” and “insane.”
Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram tweeted Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries “on resolution to expel Santos: It certainly speaks for itself..they are still coddling him here in the United States Congress.”
During his weekly press briefing Thursday Leader Jeffries reportedly said, “George Santos is a compete and utter and total fraud.”
Santos is currently facing numerous investigations, including ongoing, pending, or possible investigations from the U.S. Dept. of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nassau District Attorney, the Queens District Attorney, the New York State Attorney General, along with the House Ethics Committee.
Last week, in response to allegations of sexual harassment by a prospective Santos congressional staffer, Congressman Lieu urged Speaker McCarthy to allow a vote to expel Santos.
The Republican Congressman purportedly known as George Santos engaged in misconduct prior to becoming a Member of Congress. If the below allegations are true, this is misconduct by Santos as a Congressman. I again urge @SpeakerMcCarthy to let us vote on a motion to expel. https://t.co/ToS0fo2IbG
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 3, 2023
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Santos Recuses Himself From Committees Amid Possible Criminal Investigation
Embattled freshman U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), in what is the first time he has taken any steps to acknowledge the depths of political and now possibly criminal challenges he faces, says he will recuse himself from his committee assignments until his ethics issues have been resolved.
Santos also told his Republican colleagues of his plans on Tuesday, NBC News reports. Santos is on the Science and Small Business committees.
The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger, who has provided extensive reporting on the Republican frequently called a “serial liar,” adds that the Santos’ announcement came after a meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“With all signs pointing to an active federal criminal investigation into his campaign finance activity, Santos has ‘voluntarily’ declined—after meeting last night with Kevin McCarthy—to stay off of committees, as Republicans try to sideline Ilhan Omar,” Sollenberger reports.
READ MORE: DOJ Signals It Is Conducting a Criminal Investigation of George Santos
Sollenberger broke the news that Santos, or his campaign, amended his FEC filing to indicate $625,000 in “personal” loans to his campaign were not actually from his personal funds.
Republicans are trying to keep U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), one of their regular, prime targets, from taking her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Speaker McCarthy has already blocked Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee, invoking his ability to do so because it is a Select committee and subject to the Speaker’s decisions.
MSNBC reported the breaking news on-air. Watch below or at this link.
Breaking: George Santos tells House Republicans he will recuse himself from sitting on committees. From @JakeSherman. pic.twitter.com/IhXWOSh9Mv
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) January 31, 2023
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
BREAKING NEWS
DOJ Signals It Is Conducting a Criminal Investigation of George Santos
The U.S. Dept. of Justice Friday signaled it is conducting a criminal investigation of U.S. Rep. George Santos‘ campaign finances when it asked the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to pause its probe into the embattled New York freshman GOP lawmaker.
“The request is the clearest sign to date of an active criminal investigation examining the congressman’s campaign finances,” The Washington Post reports.
But NBC News goes one step further.
“Federal prosecutors in New York have opened an investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos, two law enforcement sources confirmed Thursday,” NBC states. “The probe by federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York is at least the second investigation into Santos.”
READ MORE: Another Santos Financial Concern: GOP Lawmaker Claims Campaign Paid WinRed Triple the Fees It Should Have
“The two sources confirmed that prosecutors are examining Santos’ finances, including potential irregularities involving financial disclosures and loans he made to his campaign as he was running for Congress,” NBC adds.
The Santos campaign this week, according to The Daily Beast, amended FEC filings that originally claimed about $625,000 in “personal” loans from the candidate’s personal funds were actually not from the candidates personal funds. Santos has since refused to state where the money came from.
DOJ also asked the FEC for any “relevant documents” for the Santos’ campaign, The Post noted.
READ MORE: Watch: Santos Responds to Report He Joked About Hitler, ‘The Jews’ and Black People
“Separately, the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday interviewed two people about Santos’s role in Harbor City Capital, an investment firm that was forced to shut down in 2021 after the SEC accused it of operating a ‘classic Ponzi scheme,'” according to The Post’s reporting.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Santos Responds to Report He Joked About Hitler, ‘The Jews’ and Black People
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) allegedly made a social media post appearing to praise Adolf Hitler while referring to “the Jews and Black” people, and frequently made pejorative “jokes” about being Jewish according to friends interviewed by Patch and screenshots of now-deleted social media posts.
In 2011, Santos “commented on a Facebook post with what appear to be intended-jokes about Hitler, a phrase that appears to salute Hitler and observations about ‘the Jews and black[s],’ exclusive screenshots obtained by Patch show.”
Patch, which published a screenshot of what appear to be Santos’ comment, reports he had written this: “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!! the jews and black [sic] mostly lolllolol!!! Dum”
Sarah Fishkind, whose LinkedIn profile describes her as a political organizer, posted video Thursday afternoon of her conversation with Rep. Santos.
“Do you have any comments about your most-recently-leaked Facebook comments about killing all Jews and Black people?” she asked, according to her post.
“I’m sorry?” Santos, appearing to be stunned, replied.
READ MORE: ‘Big No-No’: Santos May or May Not Have a Campaign Treasurer Prompting Questions About Whose Signature That Is
“It’s on the news right. now,” she responded, “that you Facebook commented.”
Santos replied with a frustrated huff, then said: “That’s going to be hard to hold.” It’s unclear what he meant by that comment.
While on his way to the House floor, I asked George Santos about his recently leaked Facebook comment saluting hitler.
His reply: “that’s going to be hard to hold.” https://t.co/Cfnlg9r11a pic.twitter.com/A5ptX220tv
— sarah fishkind (@sarahefishkind) January 26, 2023
Santos ran and won his congressional seat claiming to be a gay Jewish Republican, only later to falsely claim he never said he was Jewish, but “Jew-ish.” He also lied about his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust.
In an interview with JNS at the RJC meeting last month, Santos said, “as I always joke, I am Jew-ish” and repeated his claim about his grandfather “fleeing Hitler” in 1940.https://t.co/OTkCVt0uam pic.twitter.com/U3kn2ZNFhu
— Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 21, 2022
Jewish groups have condemned his false claims of Jewish heritage, which include false claims that his grandparents were “Holocaust refugees.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘National Security Nightmare’: Experts Concerned Melania Trump Was in Situation Room During ‘Major Military Operation’
- 'FEIGNING OUTRAGE'1 day ago
Yes, the GOP Has Repeatedly Said It Wants to Gut Social Security and Medicare Before Calling Biden a ‘Liar’ – Here’s Proof
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Former GOP Congressman Calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to Be Censured After Calling President Biden a ‘Liar’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Jordan’s First Hearing on ‘So-Called’ Weaponization of Government Mocked Over Conspiracy Theorist Witnesses
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Salute Their Flags’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Appears to Attack LGBTQ Americans and BLM During Angry GOP SOTU Response
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
Right-Wing Outraged Over Falsely Thinking White House Press Secretary Said National Security Council Is Using ‘TikTok’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
The ‘White Power Movement’ Is Ramping Up Its Attacks on Energy Infrastructure – Anti-Terrorism Expert Explains Why
- News1 day ago
Republicans ‘Acting Like Jackasses’ Because Biden Nailed Them on Social Security: Morning Joe