News
Watch: Dem Senator’s Viral Video Reveals Scalia Accepted Over 70 Undisclosed Gifts of Vacations Like Clarence Thomas
U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) has revealed the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia also accepted and did not disclose dozens of trips paid for by special interest advocates, in a similar fashion to the decades-worth of undisclosed luxury travel, vacations, and trips Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took.
In video that has gone viral on social media – over 1.6 million views in less than 24 hours – Senator Whitehouse says Scalia took “more than seven dozen” of these undisclosed vacations.
“The personal hospitality problems I’ve been pursuing began with Justice Scalia, who took more than seven dozen undisclosed hunting vacations. Most people know of two, the one where he was on the Air Force Two manifest with Dick Cheney and the one where he died,” Sen. Whitehouse said in his remarks during Tuesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court ethics.
Scalia, a hard-core conservative, died in February of 2016 during a quail hunting vacation, reportedly “at an $800-per-night Texas hunting lodge among still-unknown companions,” a lodge owned by the chairman and CEO of a multi-billion dollar manufacturing company.
READ MORE: ‘Throwing in the Towel’: Legal Expert Predicts Carroll Will Win Rape Lawsuit After Trump’s Only Witness Drops Out
Calling Scalia’s vacation gifts “systematized,” Whitehouse, who has been focused on judicial reform for years, revealed there had been “seventy-plus,” and explained the process the justice would use to get invited.
“Some intermediary would ask the owner of an expensive resort, often a commercial property, to extend to Scalia a personal invitation to the resort, even where the owner was someone he’d never met. Scalia treated it as ‘personal hospitality’ because of the ‘personal’ invitation, and failed to disclose the vacations,” Whitehouse said. “Gun industry advocates, fossil fuel folks, and Republican political figures often tagged along.”
“No reasonable reading of the term ‘personal hospitality’ (we’ve covered this,) but the Supreme Court let this go on for years,” said Whitehouse.
READ MORE: Watch: DeSantis Declines to Say If He Supports ‘Mainstream Human Rights’ When Reporter Asks ‘Yes or No?’
Legal experts have said that under the law, Supreme Court justices do not have to disclose gifts of vacations, like the ones Thomas and Scalia took, as long as they are gifts from personal friends at their personal homes. But they do have to disclose gifts of travel. Some believe any gift that might suggest the possibility of an appearance of impropriety should be disclosed.
“Private jet travel is not in the personal hospitality exemption,” Whitehouse said, “which is limited to food, lodging and entertainment.”
Whitehouse then revealed – with ten exhibits – how he has investigated these gifts; gifts, in Thomas’ case, which some are now referring to as “graft” and “corruption.”
“When I challenged the court about this practice, (exhibit one,) I got a blow-off letter, (exhibit two.) Basically, ‘nothing to see here.’ So then I asked the circuit courts what they thought about this conduct,” Whitehouse said, stating out of 13 inquiries he received zero responses.
“So I then sent another letter saying I hope their silence didn’t indicate some kind of coordinated obstruction (exhibit four.) I also scheduled a subcommittee hearing. Presto, I was told the Financial Disclosure Committee would examine how the exemption was interpreted,” Whitehouse said. “Almost a year later, two weeks before the recent news about Justice Thomas broke, the Judicial Conference updated its guidance to clarify that this sort of non-disclosure violates the law (exhibit six.)”
READ MORE: Revealed: Anti-LGBTQ Group Behind Abortion Pill Ban Lawsuit Left 1000s of Secret Files on an Open Google Drive
He says no judge outside of the Supreme Court has “ever used the personal invitation trick,” because a complaint would be investigated and would become “embarrassing.”
“Only Supreme Court justices refused to allow their conduct to be investigated or reviewed. My bill would fix that,” he says.
Last month a former chief counsel to Sen. Whitehouse, Alex Aronson, writing in Slate, further detailed how Scalia’s scheme worked:
“Retired federal Judge Charles Pickering, Scalia’s frequent hunting facilitator, explained: ‘After it got out that if you took him hunting or fishing that he would come speak, he started getting invitations all over the place.’ For example: hearing that Scalia would ‘do anything if you take him hunting,’ Texas lawyer and Republican mega-donor Mark Lanier chartered a plane to take Scalia boar hunting on a private ranch following a speech he gave at Lanier’s alma mater, Texas Tech. As was typical, Scalia’s financial disclosure revealed only that he had received ‘transportation, food, [and] lodging’ for ‘Lectures,’ with Texas Tech as the sole reimbursing party.”
Whitehouse also spends several minutes in the video discussing Justice Thomas’ scandal, and then, turning back to Scalia, asks: “So what became of the 2011 referral? Did anyone intervene? Is the committee still considering the 2011 referral more than a decade later?”
We apparently do not know.
Watch Sen. Whitehouse below or at this link.
Did you think I’d show up to the hearing on Supreme Court ethics without receipts? pic.twitter.com/QjdF7T0rIl
— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 2, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump and His Children Have Failed to Hand Over Documents in NY AG’s $250 Million Fraud Case: Report
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office was forced to request the state Supreme Court judge overseeing her $250 million fraud case against Donald Trump help resolve the failure of the ex-president, his three eldest adult children, and the Trump Organization to hand over documents required for discovery.
James’ Office (OAG) notably “singled out ‘an unexplained drop-off in emails for Ivanka Trump’ as one of the more significant issues,” reports Forbes.
The Attorney General also asked Judge Arthur Engoron to require the Trumps complete a “compliance affidavit.”
“OAG believes this proposed order is necessary given Defendants’ failure to preserve, collect and produce documents and materials in a timely and transparent fashion,” the letter reads. “While we have recently begun receiving documents responsive to our discovery demands, Defendants have provided no timeline for the completion of their production, and more concerningly have not answered questions about the custodians, sources and means used to undertake their production.”
READ MORE: ‘Throwing in the Towel’: Legal Expert Predicts Carroll Will Win Rape Lawsuit After Trump’s Only Witness Drops Out
“For months,” the letter continues, her office “has been seeking an explanation for gaps in the productions made by the Trump Organization. Many of these issues date back to the underlying investigation that preceded this action and involved the collection and search of devices and databases.”
The letter also claims the Trumps have “either ignored the inquiries, provided non-substantive responses, or passed the buck to counsel no longer engaged in the case.” She is asking “for Defendants to provide sworn certifications detailing the process they followed for preserving, searching and producing documents in response to OAG discovery notices.”
James’ Office also points to a letter from September of last year in which she expressed concern over Ivanka Trump’s drop in production of documents.
“In the first nine months of 2014, Ms. Trump is on an average of 1,218 emails per month. That drops to just 299 emails in October 2014 with an average of 242 emails through December 2015. In 2016 she averages just 37 emails per month.”
READ MORE: ‘Platforming an Insurrectionist’: CNN Smacked Down After Announcing Trump to Appear in ‘Presidential Town Hall’
As CNBC explains, the New York Attorney General’s suit “accuses Trump of repeatedly overstating the values of his assets in statements to banks, insurance companies and the IRS in order to obtain better loan and tax terms.”
Separately, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg last month charged Donald Trump with 34 felony violations related to his alleged hush money payoff to a porn star. The charges, Bragg’s office announced last month, are “for falsifying New York business records in order to conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.”
Trump is also being investigated by a Georgia District Attorney for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He is being investigated by the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and for his retention and refusal to return, even after being subpoenaed, hundreds of documents with classified markings removed from the White House and stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort.
Trump’s attorneys are also currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges the ex-president raped her in the 1990s, then defamed her when he denied her claims.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead
News
‘I Want Them to See What They’re Defending’: Scarborough Slams Tucker Carlson’s Supporters With Supercut of His Racist Remarks
On Wednesday morning, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough explained that he is still stunned by the number of commentators still standing up for Fox News personality Tucker Carlson and then made his case by showing a 2-minute supercut of the fired TV hosts on-air racist comments to make his point.
Reacting to new revelations from the New York Times about text messages that Carlson made that alarmed Fox News lawyers — including admitting a certain amount of glee at watching an Antifa protester being assaulted by pro-Donald Trump partisans — Scarborough had his producers run the clip twice.
As he introduced the clip, she stated, “I want you guys to play that clip again, and I want you to play the clip because I want these people who are defending Tucker Carlson, I want them to see once again what they’re defending. Play the clip.”
What followed was Carlson questioning whether white supremacy even exists and asking, “Remember the great replacement theory was a conspiracy theory?” among other ugly comments.
After watching the clip, a grim-faced Scarborough stated, “I have no words.”
You can watch the segment below or at this link.
News
Watch Live: Senate Judiciary Holds Hearing on Supreme Court Ethics Amid Clarence Thomas Scandal
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee at 10:00 AM Tuesday will hold a hearing on the U.S. Supreme Court‘s judicial ethics, just weeks after numerous bombshell reports revealed several right-wing justices are swimming in scandal.
In a letter to the Committee Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts inadvertently revealed up until April 25, only Justice Clarence Thomas had ever signed onto any ethical statement as a Justice. Coincidentally, Justice Thomas is the jurist enmeshed in the largest allegations of possible corruption and possible unlawful acts. But Justice Neil Gorsuch is also under scrutiny, as is the Chief Justice, after news his wife has made over $10 million placing attorneys into top law firms, some of which have business before the Court.
The Committee likely will discuss the fine lines between ethical and legal duties to report transactions and gifts, and the appearance of impropriety. Last year the Court’s approval rating hit an all-time low, and that was before the recent scandals were reported.
READ MORE: ‘Belongs to Billionaire’: Clarence Thomas Butt of Jokes at Annual DC Dinner (Video)
Democrats will have three legal experts as witnesses, Republicans just two. In addition to the Democrats’ three witnesses, two others submitted written statements, both blasting the Supreme Court’s ethical lapses.
Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin invited Chief Justice John Roberts to testify, but he declined.
You can watch the hearing live on C-SPAN online or on cable, at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s website, or below or at this link.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Just Found Out About ‘Adult’ Websites and Now Wants to Make Them ‘Illegal’
- News2 days ago
‘Platforming an Insurrectionist’: CNN Smacked Down After Announcing Trump to Appear in ‘Presidential Town Hall’
- 'EXTREME CONSERVATISM'1 day ago
Watch: DeSantis Declines to Say If He Supports ‘Mainstream Human Rights’ When Reporter Asks ‘Yes or No?’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM7 hours ago
Revealed: Anti-LGBTQ Group Behind Abortion Pill Ban Lawsuit Left 1000s of Secret Files on an Open Google Drive
- News2 days ago
Tacopina Requests Mistrial on Multiple Grounds, Including Judge Would Not Let Him Explain to Jury Why His Table Is Bigger
- News1 day ago
DeSantis Literally Wrote the Book Handing Disney Lawyers the Ammo They Needed to Blow Him Out of the Water: Analysis
- News2 days ago
Chief Justice Doubles Down in Letter to Senate Dems – One Day Before Hearing on Supreme Court Ethics Reform
- News2 days ago
‘I’m Suing’: Montana Democrat Silenced by Republicans in Battle Over Transgender Health Care Files Lawsuit