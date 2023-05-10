BREAKING NEWS
Santos Surrenders, Faces 13 Charges Include Money Laundering, Wire Fraud, Lying to Congress
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has surrendered to federal authorities and will face 13 charges including money laundering, wire fraud, and lying to Congress.
The New York Times Wednesday morning reports that Santos “was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.”
“The indictment was returned yesterday under seal by a federal grand jury sitting in Central Islip, New York,” a just-released statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern New York reads. “Santos was arrested this morning and will be arraigned this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, New York.”
“This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” United States Attorney Breon Peace added. “Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself. He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives. My Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively root out corruption and self-dealing from our community’s public institutions and hold public officials accountable to the constituents who elected them.”
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who earlier this year promised to stand by Rep. Santos unless he was charged with a crime, has now altered his position, saying on Tuesday, “In America, you are innocent until proven guilty,” while adding, “I’ll look at the charges.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Kevin McCarthy Refuses to Say if He’ll Force George Santos Out After Prosecutors File Charges
Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has a razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives, just refused to state unequivocally he will force U.S. Rep. George Santos out of Congress after federal prosecutors files charges against New York Republican.
Repeatedly faced with questions about Santos, whose record of lying appears surpassed only by allegations of corruption, McCarthy had said if Santos is charged he would expel him.
“What are the charges against him?” McCarthy said in January. “In America today, you’re innocent till proven guilty. So just because somebody doesn’t like the press you have, it’s not me that can oversay what the voters say the voters say.”
Two weeks later McCarthy revisited the issue.
“If for some way when we go through Ethics and he has broken the law, then we will remove him, but it’s not my role,” McCarthy said, as USA Today reported. “I believe in the rule of law. A person’s innocent until proven guilty.”
But CNN Tuesday evening exclusively reported that federal prosecutors had filed charges against Santos, and although those charges are currently under seal, “the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’ campaign finance filings and other claims.”
Rep. Santos is expected to appear in federal court as soon as Wednesday.
When asked about one of his members facing federal charges, McCarthy remained steadfast.
“I’ll look at the charges,” he said on Tuesday. CNN reports McCarthy said “he will look at the charges before determining if he thinks Santos should be removed from Congress.”
Watch McCarthy below or at this link.
Reporter: Congressman Santos has been charged by federal prosecutors. Do you believe that he should be removed from Congress?
McCarthy: I’ll look at the charges. pic.twitter.com/MUoYOVGTr5
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 9, 2023
Image via Facebook
BREAKING NEWS
Jury Awards E. Jean Carroll $5 Million: Says Trump Sexually Abused and Defamed Her
Donald Trump, the ex-president who is currently the leading Republican Party candidate for president, is liable in the civil case brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll accusing him of rape, battery, and defamation. The jury returned a verdict in under three hours.
The jury declared that Carroll did not conclusively prove Trump raped Carroll, but concluded he sexually abused her, harmed her and her reputation.
Attorney Harry Litman breaks down the jury’s verdict:
“5 million damages – 2 for assault and 3 for defamation— and might be more in punitive,” he says on Twitter. “Found sexual assault not rape but that’s not significant. They found what she alleged. Also liable for defamation. So she wins both, and again in absolute lightning speed.”
Former US Attorney Joyce Vance adds: “Jury finds Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, by a preponderance of the evidence & awards her $5 million damages. Trump never appeared in court to refute her charge.”
Watch MSNBC’s report below or at this link:
MSNBC reporting E. Jean Carroll has been awarded over 2 million dollars pic.twitter.com/Y9UkuOc7Cj
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 9, 2023
BREAKING NEWS
‘Major Campaign Finance Complaint’ Filed Against Herschel Walker: Report
A government watchdog has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Trump-endorsed Republican failed U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, after a Daily Beast article alleged he solicited a half-million dollar donation and kept it in his company’s business bank account.
“We just filed a major campaign finance complaint against Herschel Walker. This case really stands out,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) announced Friday afternoon. The Daily Beast also reported CREW’s complaint.
“Emails show Herschel Walker solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars for his own business from a billionaire donor, with the donor believing he was giving to Walker’s campaign,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday. The donor was “billionaire industrialist and longtime family friend Dennis Washington.”
The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger, who also broke the stories about Walker’s secret children, reports that “unbeknownst to Washington and the billionaire’s staff, Walker’s request was far more out of the ordinary. It was something campaign finance experts are calling ‘unprecedented,’ ‘stunning,’ and ‘jaw-dropping.’ Walker wasn’t just asking for donations to his campaign; he was soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars for his own personal company—a company that he never disclosed on his financial statements.”
CREW alleges, “Herschel Walker appears to have violated the law by soliciting $600,000 to help his campaign from donor Dennis Washington, then directing more than $500,000 of it to his business, according to a complaint filed today with the FEC by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.”
The complaint says CREW is “seeking an immediate investigation and enforcement action against Herschel Walker and HR Talent, LLC, for direct and serious violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act (‘FECA’).” HR Talent is the name of Walker’s company.
It wants the Dept. of Justice involved should an investigation find criminality.
CREW is asking “that the FEC conduct an investigation into these allegations; declare the respondents to have violated the FECA and applicable FEC regulations; impose sanctions appropriate to these violations, and take such further action as may be appropriate, including referring this matter to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution should the investigation reveal that criminal laws were violated.”
The Daily Beast’s report notes that Walker “had been schooled on campaign finance rules.” Walker ultimately requested and received a refund after “a third party informed a Washington Companies executive that the money couldn’t be used for political purposes.”
CREW president Noah Bookbinder calls the scheme “breathtaking in its pure brazenness.”
Experts appear to agree.
“According to the legal experts who spoke to The Daily Beast for [its] article, this scheme appears to not just be illegal—it appears to be unparalleled in its audacity and scope. The transactions raise questions about a slew of possible violations. In fact, these experts all said, the scheme was so brazen that it appears to defy explanation, ranking it among the most egregious campaign finance violations in modern history.”
