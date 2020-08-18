2020 Road to the White House
Republican John Kasich to Vote for Biden: ‘These Are Not Normal Times’
Prominent Republicans praised former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Committee Convention.
During the virtual event, convention organizers played of John Kasich, the former Republican governor of Ohio who was a longtime representative of the state in Congress.
“I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country,” Kasich said. “That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times.”
Kasich hoped Republicans and Independents would join him in crossing the aisle to support former Vice President Joe Biden.
“The point of including Kasich and the Rs is not to suggest the Dem party is somehow conservative or moving the platform to the right. It’s to undo the damage ‘deplorables’ did– sending a message to waffling Rs that if they want to defect, they’d be welcome and not rejected,” Time correspondent Charlotte Alter argued.
“The pro-Biden ‘unexpected voices’ idea was a GREAT one, and Republicans Christine Whitman, Meg Whitman, Susan Molinari, and John Kasich testifying for [Biden] really sung,” Cupp tweeted.
Former GOP congressional candidate and Congressional attorney Sophia Nelson said, “This is the best speech [Kasich] has ever given. Man. This was awesome!!”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
2020 Road to the White House
‘Democrats Are Angry’: Polling Shows ‘Massive Blue Wave’ Rising in America’s Cities
Reuters has conducted an extensive review of polling data and has found that interest in voting in 2020 is surging in urban areas dominated by Democrats faster than in Trump-supporting rural areas.
“Even as Trump commands rock-solid support among Republicans, voters’ interest in going to the polls appears to be growing faster among those who disapprove of Trump than among those who approve of him,” Reuters reports. “The advantage in urban political engagement extends deep into the most competitive battleground states that Trump won by razor-thin margins four years ago.”
One factor that led to Trump’s defeat of Hillary Clinton in 2016 was lower turnout in Midwestern cities such as Detroit and Milwaukee — but there are indications that trend is reversing four years later.
“In large urban areas of the upper Midwest, a region that includes swing states Michigan and Wisconsin, for example, the number of people who said they were ‘certain’ to vote in the upcoming presidential election rose by 10 percentage points to 67 percent compared with survey responses from 2015,” Reuters reports.
Nicholas Valentino, a political scientist at the University of Michigan who helped Reuters review and analyze the polling data, said that the results show unmistakable signs that Democratic voters are still furious about President Donald Trump.
“Democrats are very angry,” he said. “Many see this administration as an existential threat to the constitutional order. They’re standing ready to participate to try to change the course of this country.”
Image by Charles Edward Miller via Flickr and a CC license
2020 Road to the White House
Warren Loudly Cheered for Saying the Only Candidates on Stage ‘Who Have Won Every Single Election They’ve Been in Are the Women’
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren appears to have had the best moment of the night at Tuesday Democratic debate. When asked to discuss the current story of the day – can a woman become president in the United States? – Warren appears to have scored big, based on the debate audience’s reaction.
“Senator Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” she was asked.
“I disagreed,” Warren said, appearing to take a breath before responding. “Bernie is my friend, and I’m not here to try to fight with Bernie.”
“But look. This question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and it’s time for us to attack it, head on. I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning records. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.”
Warren was greeted with loud cheers.
Warren also added that “the real danger that we face as Democrats is picking a candidate who can’t pull our party together or someone who takes for granted big parts of the Democratic constituency.”
Watch:
"Can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the electability of women #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/s7FxcrYpJU
— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) January 15, 2020
2020 Road to the White House
Trump Tries to Manufacture a Warren-Sanders ‘Feud’ While Falsely Claiming ‘Everybody Knows Her Campaign Is Dead’
President Donald Trump, under fire for assassinating Qasem Soleimani then apparently lying about why he made the decision to kill the top Iranian general is trying to change the national narrative by targeting his Democratic opponents.
After attacking billionaire Mike Bloomberg earlier Monday morning while lying about protecting Americans with pre-existing conditions, Trump turned his attention to his two of his top political rivals.
Taking advantage of the current media narrative that Democratic Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – who some claim share a supporter base – have started to “attack” each other, Trump tried to manufacture an all-out “feud.”
After misspelling his racist nickname for Senator Warren, Trump lied about the state of her presidential prospects.
“Everybody knows her campaign is dead,” he tweeted, which is false. “Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie. Do I see a feud brewing?”
Bernie Sander’s volunteers are trashing Elizabeth “Pocahontus” Warren. Everybody knows her campaign is dead and want her potential voters. Mini Mike B is also trying, but getting tiny crowds which are all leaving fast. Elizabeth is very angry at Bernie. Do I see a feud brewing?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020
In fact, in poll after poll, when asked who their second-choice candidate is, Warren tops the list. While recently losing several points in nationwide and state polls, Warren is consistently in the top three, as RealClearPolitics proves.
Currently FiveThirtyEight places the chances of Biden winning the Democratic presidential nomination at 2 in 5. Sanders at 1 in 4. Warren at 1 in 8. And Buttigieg at 1 in 10.
MSNBC’s Shannon Pettypiece on-air reports that the Trump campaign has decided to attack Sen. Sanders “policies” and “character.”
“It seems,” she said Monday morning,” that this is essentially the Trump campaign “trying to put their finger on the scale of the Democratic primary.”
But Pettypiece says Trump targeting Sanders is more of an attempt to give the Vermont Independent Senator “a boost in the primaries,” given that any time Trump attacks a Democrat it tends to strengthen their poll numbers.
Trending
- ACTUALLY YOU ARE HOMOPHOBIC3 days ago
Trump-Appointed Judge Says It’s Constitutional for Businesses to Refuse Gay Customers
- 'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'3 days ago
Police Chief Defends Officer Who Said “Kill Them All” on Social Media Posts of Black Protestors
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Mark Meadows Gets Busted On-Air for Lying to Jake Tapper About Disabling USPS Sorting Machines
- TOTALLY INAPPROPRIATE1 day ago
Trump Dangles White House Funeral for Brother – Further Politicizing His Death: ‘He Was So Proud of What We’re Doing’
- 'LAUGHABLE CARTOON CHARACTER'2 days ago
Trump Is Scaring Away Voters by Treating Them as if They Are as ‘Ignorant’ as He Is: Conservative
- CRIME1 day ago
‘Overwhelming Evidence’: Democrats Ask FBI Director to Open Criminal Investigation Into Postmaster General
- ENOUGH ALREADY1 day ago
MyPillow Guy Gets Trump to Trade in His Advocacy for Hydroxychloroquine for a Flower Oil to Cure COVID-19
- SURE1 day ago
‘My Biggest Fan’: President Honors Late Brother by Bragging Other People Told Him He Was ‘So Thrilled’ About Trump