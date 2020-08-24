BYE
Falwell Out: Reports
Jerry Falwell, Jr. has submitted his resignation to the Board of Trustees of Liberty University, according to multiple sources. The resignation comes just hours after a Reuters investigation revealed the couple’s pool boy says he had an intimate relationship with both Falwells.
“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Giancarlo Granda, known as the “pool boy,” told Reuters in an interview.
BREAKING: Three sources affiliated with the @LibertyU board of trustees and administration tell me that Jerry Falwell Jr has just submitted his resignation. Developing…
— Jonathan Merritt (@JonathanMerritt) August 24, 2020
🚨BREAKING: Jerry Falwell, Jr. has submitted his resignation to Liberty University. #VaPolitics
— Virginia Political News (@VaPoliticalNews) August 24, 2020
Here is Save71’s statement on Falwell’s resignation and our proposed next steps for the Board of Trustees. pic.twitter.com/QXVW0R8qYr
— Save71 (@save71LU) August 24, 2020
UPDATE –
Falwell now says he is not resigning, even after Liberty University confirmed he was stepping down:
‘Complicated Lifestyle Choice’: Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Hypocrisy Buried in Mockery and Disgust After He Refuses to Resign
‘Falwell Should Step Down’: GOP Leader Calls for Liberty University to Find a New President After ‘Appalling’ Behavior
The vice-chair of the House Republican Caucus called for Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to step down.
“Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) posted on Twitter.
“As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor [at Liberty University], I’m convinced Falwell should step down,” Walker said.
“None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and [the Liberty University choir] deserve better,” he explained.
Walker was a baptist pastor prior to his political career.
Falwell, Jr. has been in a scandal ofter posting — and then deleting — a picture of him holding a woman who is not his wife on a yacht — with both of the pants unbuttoned.
Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling.
As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor @LibertyU, I’m convinced Falwell should step down.
None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better.
— Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) August 6, 2020
Trump Jr Ripped for ‘Hypocrisy’ and ‘Stupidity’ as Group Releases New #ByeDonJr Ad
The leader of the free world’s namesake son has become a 2020 campaign issue.
On Monday evening, the group “Meidas Touch” released an online video blasting Donald Trump, Jr. for the hypocrisy in his attacks against former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Enough hypocrisy, stupidity, and nepotism,” the group said while announcing the new video.
They included the hashtag #ByeDonJr.
Watch:
📺 NEW VIDEO
Enough hypocrisy, stupidity, and nepotism.
We need 5,000 retweets in the first thirty minutes on this.#ByeDonJr pic.twitter.com/Z3gRxKqK2g
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 14, 2020
Viral Video Leads to Fast Firing of Investment Banker Who Confronted Man Writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on His Own Property
A San Francisco man has been fired by the investment bank Raymond James after a viral video shows him and a woman confronting a man who was stenciling “Black Lives Matter” on a wall on his own property, The Daily Beast reports. The video has been viewed over 15 million times since it was posted Friday. The couple are white, the man who has lived there for nearly two decades is a person of color.
The man, whose name was not confirmed by the company but says in the video his name is “Robert,” was with a woman who asked the homeowner “Is this your property?” She then told him it wasn’t, claiming they knew the owner. “Robert” asked, “Are you defacing private property?”
“You’re free to express your opinions, but not on people’s property,” he added. Later in the encounter “Robert” insisted the man, James Juanillo, was performing an illegal act.
The woman in the video was identified as the CEO of the skincare company LaFace, NBC Bay Area reports. She has issued an apology, saying she had not been “aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities.”
Raymond James in a statement says it has “concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed with Raymond James.”
Watch the video:
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP
— Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
