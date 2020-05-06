AMERICAN IDIOTS
Republicans Three Times More Likely Than Democrats to Say They’ll Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
Scientists are still months away from putting a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine on the market. But even before it exists, many Republicans are reflexively rejecting it.
A new Morning Consult poll shows that while 64 percent of Americans would get a vaccine if it were available, there is a significant variation across political parties. 20 percent of Republicans say they will not accept the vaccine, versus only 7 percent of Democrats who say the same.
Hi @morningconsult 👋How does this compare to anti-vaccination sentiment outside of COVID-19? Is this political polarization typical of standard vaccine adoption/acceptance?https://t.co/MEwmtyXMq9 pic.twitter.com/kug8GOub56
— Amelia Simpson (@ameliasmps) May 5, 2020
President Donald Trump has spent a large portion of this year downplaying the threat of coronavirus. Even once he accepted it was a serious crisis, he aggressively touted an unproven drug cocktail involving an anti-malaria medication, something many Trump supporters still firmly believe is the cure.
AMERICAN IDIOTS
Fox & Friends Praises and Promotes Dangerous Stay-at-Home Protests – Then Claims Americans Have Shown ‘Responsibility’
Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” has been forcefully advocating President Donald Trump’s agenda and Monday was no different. Co-host Brian Kilmeade decided to praise the dangerous “Stay-at-Home” protests, rattling off a list of six he said took place over the weekend. News reports show protestors were not observing critical social distancing guidelines and some even said they do not believe the deadly coronavirus is real.
But Kilmeade, who supports the protestors and believes the stay-at-home measures which have proven to save lives should be discarded, went even further, naming at least nine protests that are scheduled for today. The protests were started by “wealthy conservative groups,” The Guardian reports, and “traditional rightwing groups” with at least one with ties to “the family of Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos..”
“The American people have demonstrated this thing called ‘responsibility,'” Kilmeade claimed, despite all evidence to the contrary. “We get it. We understand if we can stand ten feet away from you at Home Depot we can probably do it at the dry cleaner and the deli. So we could actually get this. So I think it’s time for people to understand, we’ll follow orders to a degree. We understand the danger. Everyone’s got somebody they know who has died or they’re suffering, so, we’ll beat this.”
“I think they’ve got to start treating the American people like adults,” Kilmeade insisted.
Brian Kilmeade claims that many businesses can open back up despite coronavirus because “the American people have demonstrated this thing called responsibility. We get it. … I think they’ve got to start treating the American people like adults.” pic.twitter.com/qAnSMr7gc5
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 20, 2020
Meanwhile, here’s a protestor from this weekend falsely claiming coronavirus is a “lie,” while wearing what apparently is supposed to look like a hazmat suit:
Can someone explain this? #Coronavirus is a lie the sign says, but the person is wearing complete PPE. pic.twitter.com/8fD9XVTXYY
— Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) April 19, 2020
Here’s a protest in Austin, Texas this weekend, where social distancing was entirely absent, and protestors chanted “Fire Fauci,” referring to President Trump’s coronavirus task force’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
This is the “liberate” protest happening now in Austin, Texas.
It looks like they packed themselves as close together as humanly possible.
Before chanting for the firing of the only intelligent member of Trump’s coronavirus task force.
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 18, 2020
And one in California:
Protesters in #HuntingtonBeach #California #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/8MG223Ywh1
— Kyle Rothenberg (@kylerothenberg) April 18, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOTS
Jared Kushner Convinced Trump the Media Was Overhyping Coronavirus Threat: Report
President Donald Trump is reportedly furious at son-in-law Jared Kushner’s handling of the coronavirus response, and now he’s being blamed for the president’s response.
Kushner repeatedly told the president that the media was overhyping the threat from the coronavirus outbreak, which Trump then repeated publicly — undercutting dire warnings from doctors and scientists, reported the New York Times.
Trump spent the first weeks of the outbreak downplaying the threat, which he called a “hoax,” and accused the media and Democrats of trying to “inflame” the situation in another attempt to remove him from office.
The Times reported that Kushner, who is both Trump’s son-in-law and a White House senior adviser, was the source of those claims.
Kushner has also reportedly tried to take on more responsibility for the crisis management despite his lack of qualifications, and urged the president to implement a hastily constructed European travel ban and declaration of a national emergency.
The president’s early denials have apparently destroyed public trust in his handling of the crisis, with 60 percent of Americans saying they have little or no trust in what he says about the global pandemic.
Trump, according to Vanity Fair, is furious at his daughter Ivanka Trump’s husband.
“I have never heard so many people inside the White House openly discussed how pissed Trump is at Jared,” one former West Wing official said.
AMERICAN IDIOTS
Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller Wrote Trump’s Coronavirus Speech That’s Tanking Markets and Spreading Falsehoods and Fear
President Donald Trump addressed the nation in a rare Oval Office speech, in an attempt that immediately failed to calm the American people and the markets. Trump not only did not assuage fears, he expanded them by not sharing the full truth of the coronavirus pandemic, by framing the virus as a “foreign” attack, and by telegraphing falsehoods further damaging his and his administration’s credibility.
Here’s what happened.
The President chose to spend Wednesday with the top executives of the nation’s biggest banks on Wednesday. They “played to the president’s ego – told him the fundamentals of the economy are strong and that he made it that way – but that the psychology of the public needs to change,” according to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.
She adds:
That was part of what helped move the president toward giving a public address. Those executives share his view – held by others at the White House – that the media is overstating the severity of the virus.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 11, 2020
That’s why Trump delivered his disastrous prime time Oval Office speech Wednesday night, which did anything but what he had hoped to accomplish.
The markets were actually poised to open Thursday morning up hundreds of points, a small improvement over weeks of near-daily triple and quadruple point drops.
And as Trump began speaking to the American people, the markets heard what he was saying – and not saying – and futures tanked.
DOW futures dropped over 1000 points within minutes of Trump finishing his short speech.
And just minutes into Thursday’s open, the DOW dropped so far it triggered an automatic “circuit breaker,” pausing trading for 15 minutes. As of this writing the DOW is down over 1800 points, on top of Wednesday’s 1400 point drop.
What President Trump was saying – and not saying – was the result of his decision to turn to the two people he often turns to in a crisis: His 39-year old son-in-law who he made Senior Advisor to the President, Jared Kushner, and his 34-year old senior advisor for policy, the white nationalist Stephen Miller.
Calling it “vintage Trump,” The New York Times reports the President “blamed European and Chinese people for bringing the outbreak to the United States, describing it ominously as a ‘foreign virus,’ language that reflected the isolationist views of his chief speechwriter, Stephen Miller, who alongside Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, helped draft the address.”
Trump also “repeated another theme — that he viewed the virus as something that was inflicted upon him from a foreign country. He wanted to discuss ‘our nation’s unprecedented response to the coronavirus outbreak that started in China and is now spreading throughout the world,’ he said.”
It’s no wonder, given the people Trump turned to to write his speech, that it was riddled with errors – important error that have injected fear – more fear – into the hearts of Americans.
For example, Trump said his ban on all travel into the U.S. from Europe, with an exemption to the U.K., where he owns several golf resorts, applied to almost all.
“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Trump told the American people Wednesday night. “There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings, and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. ”
That panicked countless Americans overseas, as this New York Times investigative reporter explains:
Bedlam at U.S.-bound airlines at CDG in Paris early this a.m., as Americans pay as much as $20,000 for last-minute flights. pic.twitter.com/kkbOAEFn4Y
— Mike McIntire (@mmcintire) March 12, 2020
2/ I know because I’m one of them. Was awakened at 2:15 am Paris time by a concerned relative in America saying “Trump just banned all travel from Europe!” Turning on TV, I saw that indeed appeared to be so.
— Mike McIntire (@mmcintire) March 12, 2020
Those weren’t the only falsehoods Trump told America in his prime time address.
Pres Trump tonight:
– Wrongly told the world trade with Europe was suspended
-apparently wrongly said health insurers are waiving out of pocket for treatment
-exempted UK from travel ban (UK has 460 cases to date) unclear why
-detailed no new domestic public health measures
— Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) March 12, 2020
Here’s another example:
Let this sink in.
During a worldwide pandemic creating ongoing economic shock Trump ACCIDENTALLY ANNOUNCED A BAN OF CARGO SHIPMENTS FROM EUROPE
This is an absolute circus.https://t.co/syU1XhJHYf
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 12, 2020
And another:
Trump’s claim tonight that health insurers “have agreed to waive all copayments for coronavirus treatments” seems to be news to them.
“For testing. Not for treatment.” a spokesperson for the major insurance lobby AHIP says.
— Sarah Owermohle (@owermohle) March 12, 2020
And this: A Fox News reporter posted this tweet, which Trump retweeted.
It’s false, as several have pointed out:
The SBA doesn’t make loans, though. pic.twitter.com/WzGvQzKooS
— Rob Nelson (@rnelson0) March 12, 2020
Meanwhile, back to Jared.
“According to Politico, President Trump is delaying his decision on whether or not to declare a national emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus on the expert public-health opinion of fellow real-estate developer and fortunate son Jared Kushner,” New York Magazine’s Matt Stieb writes. “Trump is holding off on a national emergency decision until Kushner ‘finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself.'”
As the government continues to botch testing and fail to flatten the outbreak curve, one imagines Kushner’s preparation this time around: working from home in Kalorama, watching Contagion, and Googling “Ken Burns Spanish Flu.”
