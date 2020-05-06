Connect with us

AMERICAN IDIOTS

Republicans Three Times More Likely Than Democrats to Say They’ll Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine

Published

on

Scientists are still months away from putting a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine on the market. But even before it exists, many Republicans are reflexively rejecting it.

A new Morning Consult poll shows that while 64 percent of Americans would get a vaccine if it were available, there is a significant variation across political parties. 20 percent of Republicans say they will not accept the vaccine, versus only 7 percent of Democrats who say the same.

President Donald Trump has spent a large portion of this year downplaying the threat of coronavirus. Even once he accepted it was a serious crisis, he aggressively touted an unproven drug cocktail involving an anti-malaria medication, something many Trump supporters still firmly believe is the cure.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

AMERICAN IDIOTS

Fox & Friends Praises and Promotes Dangerous Stay-at-Home Protests – Then Claims Americans Have Shown ‘Responsibility’

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” has been forcefully advocating President Donald Trump’s agenda and Monday was no different. Co-host Brian Kilmeade decided to praise the dangerous “Stay-at-Home” protests, rattling off a list of six he said took place over the weekend. News reports show protestors were not observing critical social distancing guidelines and some even said they do not believe the deadly coronavirus is real.

But Kilmeade, who supports the protestors and believes the stay-at-home measures which have proven to save lives should be discarded, went even further, naming at least nine protests that are scheduled for today. The protests were started by “wealthy conservative groups,” The Guardian reports, and “traditional rightwing groups” with at least one with ties to “the family of Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos..”

“The American people have demonstrated this thing called ‘responsibility,'” Kilmeade claimed, despite all evidence to the contrary. “We get it. We understand if we can stand ten feet away from you at Home Depot we can probably do it at the dry cleaner and the deli. So we could actually get this. So I think it’s time for people to understand, we’ll follow orders to a degree. We understand the danger. Everyone’s got somebody they know who has died or they’re suffering, so, we’ll beat this.”

“I think they’ve got to start treating the American people like adults,” Kilmeade insisted.

Meanwhile, here’s a protestor from this weekend falsely claiming coronavirus is a “lie,” while wearing what apparently is supposed to look like a hazmat suit:

Here’s a protest in Austin, Texas this weekend, where social distancing was entirely absent, and protestors chanted “Fire Fauci,” referring to President Trump’s coronavirus task force’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

And one in California:

Continue Reading

AMERICAN IDIOTS

Jared Kushner Convinced Trump the Media Was Overhyping Coronavirus Threat: Report

Published

2 months ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is reportedly furious at son-in-law Jared Kushner’s handling of the coronavirus response, and now he’s being blamed for the president’s response.

Kushner repeatedly told the president that the media was overhyping the threat from the coronavirus outbreak, which Trump then repeated publicly — undercutting dire warnings from doctors and scientists, reported the New York Times.

Trump spent the first weeks of the outbreak downplaying the threat, which he called a “hoax,” and accused the media and Democrats of trying to “inflame” the situation in another attempt to remove him from office.

The Times reported that Kushner, who is both Trump’s son-in-law and a White House senior adviser, was the source of those claims.

Kushner has also reportedly tried to take on more responsibility for the crisis management despite his lack of qualifications, and urged the president to implement a hastily constructed European travel ban and declaration of a national emergency.

The president’s early denials have apparently destroyed public trust in his handling of the crisis, with 60 percent of Americans saying they have little or no trust in what he says about the global pandemic.

Trump, according to Vanity Fair, is furious at his daughter Ivanka Trump’s husband.

“I have never heard so many people inside the White House openly discussed how pissed Trump is at Jared,” one former West Wing official said.

Continue Reading

AMERICAN IDIOTS

Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller Wrote Trump’s Coronavirus Speech That’s Tanking Markets and Spreading Falsehoods and Fear

Published

2 months ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump addressed the nation in a rare Oval Office speech, in an attempt that immediately failed to calm the American people and the markets. Trump not only did not assuage fears, he expanded them by not sharing the full truth of the coronavirus pandemic, by framing the virus as a “foreign” attack, and by telegraphing falsehoods further damaging his and his administration’s credibility.

Here’s what happened.

The President chose to spend Wednesday with the top executives of the nation’s biggest banks on Wednesday. They “played to the president’s ego – told him the fundamentals of the economy are strong and that he made it that way – but that the psychology of the public needs to change,” according to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

She adds:

That’s why Trump delivered his disastrous prime time Oval Office speech Wednesday night, which did anything but what he had hoped to accomplish.

The markets were actually poised to open Thursday morning up hundreds of points, a small improvement over weeks of near-daily triple and quadruple point drops.

And as Trump began speaking to the American people, the markets heard what he was saying – and not saying – and futures tanked.

DOW futures dropped over 1000 points within minutes of Trump finishing his short speech.

And just minutes into Thursday’s open, the DOW dropped so far it triggered an automatic “circuit breaker,” pausing trading for 15 minutes. As of this writing the DOW is down over 1800 points, on top of Wednesday’s 1400 point drop.

What President Trump was saying – and not saying – was the result of his decision to turn to the two people he often turns to in a crisis: His 39-year old son-in-law who he made Senior Advisor to the President, Jared Kushner, and his 34-year old senior advisor for policy, the white nationalist Stephen Miller.

Calling it “vintage Trump,” The New York Times reports the President “blamed European and Chinese people for bringing the outbreak to the United States, describing it ominously as a ‘foreign virus,’ language that reflected the isolationist views of his chief speechwriter, Stephen Miller, who alongside Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, helped draft the address.”

Trump also “repeated another theme — that he viewed the virus as something that was inflicted upon him from a foreign country. He wanted to discuss ‘our nation’s unprecedented response to the coronavirus outbreak that started in China and is now spreading throughout the world,’ he said.”

It’s no wonder, given the people Trump turned to to write his speech, that it was riddled with errors – important error that have injected fear – more fear – into the hearts of Americans.

For example, Trump said his ban on all travel into the U.S. from Europe, with an exemption to the U.K., where he owns several golf resorts, applied to almost all.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Trump told the American people Wednesday night. “There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings, and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval.  Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. ”

That panicked countless Americans overseas, as this New York Times investigative reporter explains:

Those weren’t the only falsehoods Trump told America in his prime time address.

Here’s another example:

And another:

And this: A Fox News reporter posted this tweet, which Trump retweeted.

It’s false, as several have pointed out:

Meanwhile, back to Jared.

“According to Politico, President Trump is delaying his decision on whether or not to declare a national emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus on the expert public-health opinion of fellow real-estate developer and fortunate son Jared Kushner,” New York Magazine’s Matt Stieb writes. “Trump is holding off on a national emergency decision until Kushner ‘finishes his research and comes to a conclusion himself.'”

As the government continues to botch testing and fail to flatten the outbreak curve, one imagines Kushner’s preparation this time around: working from home in Kalorama, watching Contagion, and Googling “Ken Burns Spanish Flu.”

 

Image via Wikimedia

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.