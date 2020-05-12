AMERICAN IDIOTS
White House Again Downplays Importance of Coronavirus Testing: ‘Not Preventative’
On Monday President Donald Trump held an hour-long press conference, complete with banners falsely proclaiming “America Leads the World in Testing.” On Tuesday White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who takes her orders directly from President Trump, minimized the importance of testing.
President Trump had bragged about what he claimed was “the unprecedented testing capacity developed by the United States — the most advanced and robust testing system anywhere in the world, by far,” and that the United States was about to “pass 10 million tests conducted — nearly double the number of any other country.”
On Tuesday McEnany appeared to devalue the importance of testing.
“Testing is not preventative,” McEnany told reporters at a short White House press conference. “Preventative is wearing this mask,” she added, holding up a mask but not wearing one.
“Preventative is social distancing,” which the President and many in the White House have refused to practice.
“Preventative is washing your hands. These are measures we need to take to safely re-open, um and then we’ll use testing strategically, for contract [sic] tracing purposes, for example. So, that’s the way it should be used and deployed,” McEnany said, which is at best inaccurate and at worst dangerously false.
Testing is preventative when those who test positive are removed from contact with the rest of the population, via self-isolation or quarantine – something President Trump and his press secretary appear to not understand.
Kayleigh McEnany: testing is not preventative pic.twitter.com/aLQlF8WxwU
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 12, 2020
McEnany went on to lecture a reporter, saying, “every state is better off than South Korea at this moment.”
South Korea has had 258 deaths, thanks to the fast action – including testing – they took immediately.
That’s five (yes, 5) deaths per million people.
Only 18 states have had fewer total deaths than South Korea. None have come close to that nation’s per capita death rate.
White House reporters noted McEnany left the press conference without wearing a mask.
AMERICAN IDIOTS
Republicans Three Times More Likely Than Democrats to Say They’ll Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
Scientists are still months away from putting a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine on the market. But even before it exists, many Republicans are reflexively rejecting it.
A new Morning Consult poll shows that while 64 percent of Americans would get a vaccine if it were available, there is a significant variation across political parties. 20 percent of Republicans say they will not accept the vaccine, versus only 7 percent of Democrats who say the same.
Hi @morningconsult 👋How does this compare to anti-vaccination sentiment outside of COVID-19? Is this political polarization typical of standard vaccine adoption/acceptance?https://t.co/MEwmtyXMq9 pic.twitter.com/kug8GOub56
— Amelia Simpson (@ameliasmps) May 5, 2020
President Donald Trump has spent a large portion of this year downplaying the threat of coronavirus. Even once he accepted it was a serious crisis, he aggressively touted an unproven drug cocktail involving an anti-malaria medication, something many Trump supporters still firmly believe is the cure.
AMERICAN IDIOTS
Fox & Friends Praises and Promotes Dangerous Stay-at-Home Protests – Then Claims Americans Have Shown ‘Responsibility’
Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” has been forcefully advocating President Donald Trump’s agenda and Monday was no different. Co-host Brian Kilmeade decided to praise the dangerous “Stay-at-Home” protests, rattling off a list of six he said took place over the weekend. News reports show protestors were not observing critical social distancing guidelines and some even said they do not believe the deadly coronavirus is real.
But Kilmeade, who supports the protestors and believes the stay-at-home measures which have proven to save lives should be discarded, went even further, naming at least nine protests that are scheduled for today. The protests were started by “wealthy conservative groups,” The Guardian reports, and “traditional rightwing groups” with at least one with ties to “the family of Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos..”
“The American people have demonstrated this thing called ‘responsibility,'” Kilmeade claimed, despite all evidence to the contrary. “We get it. We understand if we can stand ten feet away from you at Home Depot we can probably do it at the dry cleaner and the deli. So we could actually get this. So I think it’s time for people to understand, we’ll follow orders to a degree. We understand the danger. Everyone’s got somebody they know who has died or they’re suffering, so, we’ll beat this.”
“I think they’ve got to start treating the American people like adults,” Kilmeade insisted.
Brian Kilmeade claims that many businesses can open back up despite coronavirus because “the American people have demonstrated this thing called responsibility. We get it. … I think they’ve got to start treating the American people like adults.” pic.twitter.com/qAnSMr7gc5
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 20, 2020
Meanwhile, here’s a protestor from this weekend falsely claiming coronavirus is a “lie,” while wearing what apparently is supposed to look like a hazmat suit:
Can someone explain this? #Coronavirus is a lie the sign says, but the person is wearing complete PPE. pic.twitter.com/8fD9XVTXYY
— Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) April 19, 2020
Here’s a protest in Austin, Texas this weekend, where social distancing was entirely absent, and protestors chanted “Fire Fauci,” referring to President Trump’s coronavirus task force’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
This is the “liberate” protest happening now in Austin, Texas.
It looks like they packed themselves as close together as humanly possible.
Before chanting for the firing of the only intelligent member of Trump’s coronavirus task force.
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 18, 2020
And one in California:
Protesters in #HuntingtonBeach #California #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/8MG223Ywh1
— Kyle Rothenberg (@kylerothenberg) April 18, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOTS
Jared Kushner Convinced Trump the Media Was Overhyping Coronavirus Threat: Report
President Donald Trump is reportedly furious at son-in-law Jared Kushner’s handling of the coronavirus response, and now he’s being blamed for the president’s response.
Kushner repeatedly told the president that the media was overhyping the threat from the coronavirus outbreak, which Trump then repeated publicly — undercutting dire warnings from doctors and scientists, reported the New York Times.
Trump spent the first weeks of the outbreak downplaying the threat, which he called a “hoax,” and accused the media and Democrats of trying to “inflame” the situation in another attempt to remove him from office.
The Times reported that Kushner, who is both Trump’s son-in-law and a White House senior adviser, was the source of those claims.
Kushner has also reportedly tried to take on more responsibility for the crisis management despite his lack of qualifications, and urged the president to implement a hastily constructed European travel ban and declaration of a national emergency.
The president’s early denials have apparently destroyed public trust in his handling of the crisis, with 60 percent of Americans saying they have little or no trust in what he says about the global pandemic.
Trump, according to Vanity Fair, is furious at his daughter Ivanka Trump’s husband.
“I have never heard so many people inside the White House openly discussed how pissed Trump is at Jared,” one former West Wing official said.
