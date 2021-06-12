AMERICAN IDIOTS
‘Nine Kinds of Nonsense’: Florida Blasted for ‘Incredibly Depressing and Stupid’ New Policy of Lying to Kids
Florida’s government is taking heat for a new policy that reveals the ignorance of those in charge of the Sunshine State.
“Florida has become the latest state to ban critical race theory,continuing the growing charge by Republican lawmakers against schools teaching about systemic racism,” CNN reported. “After hours of debate and public comment Thursday, the Florida State Board of Education unanimously approved the amendment banning critical race theory. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appointed much of the board, spoke ahead of the meeting, saying critical race theory would teach children ‘the country is rotten and that our institutions are illegitimate.'”
Keith Schnakenberg, an assistant professor of political science at Washington University in St. Louis, posted one key part of the new rule.
The rule says teachers “may not define American history as something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.”
Well-known historian Kevin Kruse blasted the language.
“Teachers ‘may not define American history as something other than the creation of a new nation based largely on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence’ is nine kinds of nonsense, starting with the fact that the Declaration, uh, didn’t create a new nation,” Kruse reminded.
The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776. America was not created until the Constitution was ratified by nine of the original thirteen states on June 21, 1788.
“Let’s ignore that howler from these legislators who *really* know their facts. We’re forbidden from defining American history as anything other than the *creation* of the new nation?” Kruse asked. “You’re not allowed to teach anything besides the founding? There’s a lot more, you know!”
“But let’s back up a sec,” he continued. “You’re not allowed to suppress or distort the atrocities of the Holocaust, but if there’s something akin to that in American history — HYPOTHETICALLY SPEAKING, OF COURSE — you *have* to suppress and distort that? Because of reasons?”
“This is all so incredibly depressing and stupid, largely because the people trying to dictate and control the teaching of America history apparently never took a single damn class in the subject themselves,” he noted.
Let's ignore that howler from these legislators who *really* know their facts.
We're forbidden from defining American history as anything other than the *creation* of the new nation?
You're not allowed to teach anything besides the founding? There's a lot more, you know!
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 12, 2021
Read that whole thread.
This is all so incredibly depressing and stupid, largely because the people trying to dictate and control the teaching of America history apparently never took a single damn class in the subject themselves.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 12, 2021
Instruction must be factual and also false
— Keith Schnakenberg (@keithschnak) June 12, 2021
Iowa’s bill. Largely similar to Idaho except also prohibits teaching that the USA or the state of Iowa are systemically racist pic.twitter.com/QGE1Vn4rzm
— Keith Schnakenberg (@keithschnak) June 12, 2021
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN IDIOTS
Marjorie Taylor Greene Heading House GOP Revolt Over Masks as a Dozen Republicans Refuse to Wear Them
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)is leading the charge among House Republicans to refuse to follow Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rule continuing the mask mandate, with at least a dozen far right lawmakers flouting their obligation.
“Masks are oppressive and nothing but a political tool. End the oppression!” Greene tweeted Tuesday.
#FreeYourFace
Masks are oppressive and nothing but a political tool.
End the oppression! pic.twitter.com/EBvCtBpE6u
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 18, 2021
As with many issues from the far right House members, they are literally the cause of their own issues. The House mask mandate has remained in place because, according to CNN, less than half of the House members say they are vaccinated. One hundred percent of House Democrats are, the unvaccinated are all Republicans.
Proud to join these Patriots for a peaceful protest on the House floor against mask mandates!#FreeYourFace😁 pic.twitter.com/NSgC5Hfj4E
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 18, 2021
Forbes’ Andrew Solender reports among those refusing to wear masks on the House floor are “some of the House’s most vocal right-wingers: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Laure Boebert (R-Colo.), Mary Miller (R-Ill.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), Chip Roy (R-Texas), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas).”
The hypocrisy isn’t limited to refusing to be vaccinated.
Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, according to Solender, “says he ‘got into it’ with the GOP lawmakers and joked that they are pro-choice when they told him the mandate is a ‘violation of their right to decide for themselves.'”
They replied ‘absolutely not, it’s a totally different thing,’ he says.”
NEW: 3 Republicans will face $500 fines for going maskless on the House floor today as it’s their 2nd offense, per Capitol official:
Mast
Miller-Meeks
Van Duyne
7 have been given 1st offense warnings:
Boebert
Massie
Greene
Roy
Good
Gohmert
Mary Millerhttps://t.co/2tUPbKqpzy
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 19, 2021
The U.S. is approaching 34 million cases of COVID-19, and just passed 600,000 coronavirus deaths.
AMERICAN IDIOTS
‘Governed by the Stupid’: Texas Blasted for GOP’s ‘Typical Yee-Haw Thinking’ After 2 Million Lose Power in Snowstorm
The GOP leadership of Texas was slammed on Monday after a winter storm knocked out power across the state.
“The state’s electric grid operator lost control of the power supply Monday morning as 2 million Texas households didn’t have heat or other electric appliances working at home as a massive winter storm delivered freezing temperatures across the state,” the Texas Tribune reported Monday.
“When the state’s grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, began implementing rolling blackouts at 1:25 a.m. Monday, the outages were intended to be implemented on a rolling basis — up to 45 minutes per affected area, according to the ERCOT,” the Tribune explained. “Instead, some Texans in Austin, Houston and other cities were without power into Monday afternoon and all morning since even before ERCOT called for the rolling blackouts. And some companies that deliver electricity to households and businesses have told customers to expect to be without power through at least the end of the day as they work to restore power generating units that went offline during the storm.”
Journalist and Texan Kurt Eichenwald ripped Republicans for the crisis.
“If Texas was on the national grid, our homes wouldn’t be as low as 15 degrees. But no, we had typical yeee-haw thinking we’re better than everyone. Or we could have planned ahead, made sure our wind turbines had cold weather packages – companies like Siemens sell them given how much of our power comes from turbines now frozen,” he wrote.
“Instead, these idiots who think they know more than experts go ‘Yee-haw! Hardy-hardy-har! It’s so cold and the libs say global warming!! Har har. Let’s watch The Bachelor now.’ This would not be anywhere near this bad if, 1. The USA invested money in our power grid. 2. If Texas either got on the national grid, bought cold temperature packages for turbines, or both, and 3. Listened to science,” he explained.
“But as always, we are governed by the stupid who think they’re smart, who think preparation is for wimps, who laugh at science and who are more concerned about lowering taxes than public safety. We’re captive to the dumbest among us. And through the people they vote in, we are rapidly turning into a 3rd world country while cheering how exceptional we are,” he charged.
If Texas was on the national grid, our homes wouldn’t be as low as 15 degrees. But no, we had typical yeee-haw thinking we’re better than everyone. Or we could have planned ahead, made sure our wind turbines had cold weather packages – companies like Siemens sell them…/1
— Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 15, 2021
…which has led to polar vortex to come much much further south. Instead, these idiots who think they know more than experts go “Yee-haw! Hardy-hardy-har! It’s so cold and the libs say global warming!! Har har. Let’s watch The Bachelor now.” This would not be anywhere near…3
— Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 15, 2021
…preparation is for wimps, who laugh at science and who are more concerned about lowering taxes than public safety. We’re captive to the dumbest among us. And through the people they vote in, we are rapidly turning into a 3d world country while cheering how exceptional we are.
— Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 15, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOTS
Fox & Friends: Twitter Banning Extremists Like QAnon Is ‘Very Scary’ Because You Can’t Make Decisions ‘Based on Truth’
“Fox & Friends” is defending what it is calling “conservative voices” and “conservative speech” by denouncing Twitter expunging 70,000 accounts tied to extremist groups like QAnon. Friday morning the Fox News morning show declared these extremists peddling often dangerous conspiracy theories and lies about the election are important voices of “truth” in the national conversation, which is false.
“It’s very scary as to how this is going to affect you,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt told viewers, “because they’re trying to shut down voices so that you don’t know the full story, and you can’t make a decision based on truth.”
QAnon conspiracy theorists believe “the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who are plotting against [President] Trump while operating a global child sex-trafficking ring,” The New York Times reports.
“Many of them also believe that, in addition to molesting children, members of this group kill and eat their victims in order to extract a life-extending chemical from their blood.”
That’s just a small portion of what QAnon followers believe.
Earhardt also ginned up fear by telling Fox News viewers that “they’re not going to give contributions, campaign dollars to certain Republicans anymore.”
“They” appears to be the dozens of corporations that have announced they will no longer donate to any of the 147 congressional lawmakers who voted try to overturn the free and fair presidential election last week. And although Earhardt neglects to tell Fox News viewers, a number of companies have also announced they are stopping all political campaign donations for the time being.
Watch:
Ainsley Earhardt on “an extremist group” (maybe QAnon) removed from Twitter: “It’s very scary as to how this is going to affect you, because they’re trying to shut down voices so that you don’t know the full story, and you can’t make a decision based on truth.” pic.twitter.com/awBbfB0bY8
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 15, 2021
Trending
- LOVE TRUMPS INDIFFERENCE2 days ago
First Lady Jill Biden Trumps Melania With Back-of-Jacket Message
- TRUTH HURTS2 days ago
‘Your Boos Mean Nothing to Me – I’ve Seen What You Cheer For’: Gay Dem Brian Sims Slams GOP Lawmakers Who Cut His Mic
- POT. KETTLE. BLACK.2 days ago
‘Love Wins. You Lose Jenna’: Ellis Slammed for Attack on Biden as a ‘Fake Catholic’ for Honoring LGBTQ Pride Month
- RACISM IS RACISM3 days ago
Watch: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Likens Mitch McConnell to Segregationists Like Strom Thurmond by Using His Own Words
- 'LOSE THE HERO WORSHIP'1 day ago
‘Fascists Are at the Gates’: Gov’t. Expert Delivers Dire Warning – ‘This Republic Is in Grave Danger’
- FACTS ARE FACTS2 days ago
‘I’m Not Going to Get Into That’: Caitlyn Jenner Refuses To Say Donald Trump Lost The Election
- News3 days ago
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Rips Apart Report on Trump’s Infamous Lafayette Park Photo Op
- 'DISQUALIFYING'2 days ago
‘Still Trying to Govern Like It’s the 1990s’: Feinstein Blasted by Experts for Saying Democracy Not ‘In Jeopardy’