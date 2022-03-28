RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Too Much Catnip’: State Senator Mocked Over Claim Students Now Identifying as ‘Furries’ – and Demanding Litter Boxes
A Republican state senator from Nebraska is being duly mocked for standing up in front of his fellow lawmakers in the legislature and falsely claiming school children are now identifying as cats and dogs, “furries,” he stated, demanding litter boxes, and defecating on the floor when they don’t get them.
Rather than doing any practical investigation to determine if his claims were accurate – they are not – Senator Bruce Bostelman merely passed the false claim on to his associates – and the general public (video below.) When corrected by a constituent he appears to have doubled down.
“I’m a little shocked, I guess, is what I would put it,” Sen. Bostelman declared. “It’s about something called ‘furries.’ If you don’t know what furries are it’s where school children dress up as animals – cats or dogs – during the school day. They meow and they bark, and they interact with their school, with the teachers in this fashion, and now schools are wanting to put litter boxes in the schools for these children, to use.”
“How is this sanitary?” Bostelman asked, with a straight face, seemingly convinced it is happening.
“I even heard from one person here recently,” he went on, “that a student identified as a cat, and wanted a litter box, and the school didn’t provide the litter box so the student went ahead and defecated on the floor.”
“Really,” Bostelman added, insisting it was true.
“Really,” he repeated, absolutely convinced.
He went on to decry that students are being kicked out of school for wearing American flags but not for “wearing a cat costume.”
A floor speech from Nebraska State Senator Bruce Bostelman that “is about something called furries.”
Just gonna leave this here: pic.twitter.com/drn6jUgCXf
— Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) March 28, 2022
KMTV reporter Jon Kipper, who posted the video, points to an article that says similar rumors were so pervasive in Iowa and Michigan at least one superintendent had to deny they were true.
But what’s really going on, as the KCRG report states, is this is an anti-transgender misinformation campaign.
“Iowa State Education Association Director Mary Jane Cobb said the litter box rumors are a right-wing attempt to mock LGBTQ+ restroom equality,” KCRG reports.
“It’s absurd, and it’s mean-spirited, and it is absolutely not the focus we should be having right now,” Cobb said.
Bostelman is apparently doubling down, according to a progressive Facebook page, Seeing Red Nebraska, which posted what it says is his email. That email (below) has been confirmed to NCRM by Dr. Ari Kohen, a professor of social justice and political theory:
Here’s an email reply he wrote this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/wMGyt5lyLZ
— Ari Kohen (@kohenari) March 28, 2022
Meanwhile. Sen. Bostelman is being roundly slammed and mocked:
Senator Bostelman’s parroting of hate-fueled nonsense from Protect Nebraska Children will get laughs. But behind the nonsense is virulent anti-lgbtq hatred. And the people shoveling this bs are working hard to influence our legislators & they’re now running for office themselves.
— Ari Kohen (@kohenari) March 28, 2022
I think this Bostelman got his paws on the cat nip.
— Charles Burns (@charliebobburns) March 28, 2022
Has anyone possibly suggested to Senator Bostelman that the word “Gullible” isn’t in the dictionary and he needs to sponsor a bill to have it added? Also, someone should message the Senator to see if he’d like to buy some prime Florida real estate that’s totally not flooded.
— Eric Udell (@Airmon) March 28, 2022
Please let this be an elaborate joke. I pray it is a hoax that the fine folks of Nebraska’s 23rd district got duped into electing Borat posing in disguise as a farmer and former military officer named “Bruce Bostelman.”
Because I don’t want to learn that this dude is serious. https://t.co/rpjHFkNXSY
— Ben Wessel (@BenWessel) March 28, 2022
Senator Bostelman should be censored. This is beyond ignorant. It’s dangerous and destructive. State Senators have vowed to serve the people and the state. Spreading ludicrous conspiracy theories violates that oath. https://t.co/ze6JVgW9Pc
— Dennis Grady (@Franz_Kafka1) March 28, 2022
It’s pretty obvious that Bruce Bostelman has been doing too much catnip.
— Jeff Ralston 🥧🥧🍻💉💉💉😷 (@JeffR914) March 28, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Coup in Search of a Legal Theory’: Judge Delivers Damning Rebuke – Orders Eastman to Hand Over Docs to 1/6 Committee
A federal district judge has delivered “coup memos” author John Eastman a damning rebuke as he ordered the former Chapman University School of Law professor to hand over 101 documents to the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. The rebuke appears to be extended to the DOJ and Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Donald Trump as well.
Eastman, who is the current chairman of an anti-LGBTQ organization, the National Organization For Marriage (NOM), had argued 111 documents are privileged. The judge designated just ten that could be withheld.
“Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history. Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower—it was a coup in search of a legal theory. The plan spurred violent attacks on the seat of our nation’s government, led to the deaths of several law enforcement officers, and deepened public distrust in our political process,” Judge David O. Carter wrote, in a ruling posted by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
“More than a year after the attack on our Capitol, the public is still searching for accountability,” he added, in what some might see as a mild dig at the Dept. of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland. “This case cannot provide it. The Court is tasked only with deciding a dispute over a handful of emails. This is not a criminal prosecution; this is not even a civil liability suit. At most, this case is a warning about the dangers of ‘legal theories’ gone wrong, the powerful abusing public platforms, and desperation to win at all costs,” the judge wrote.
“If Dr. Eastman and President Trump’s plan had worked, it would have permanently ended the peaceful transition of power, undermining American democracy and the Constitution. If the country does not commit to investigating and pursuing accountability for those responsible, the Court fears January 6 will repeat itself,” he added, in a stronger apparent rebuke to Eastman, Trump, Garland, and DOJ.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Avoiding Protests? DeSantis Deviates From Usual Media Efforts Ahead of Expected ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Signing
Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the dangerous and possibly unconstitutional “Don’t Say Gay” bill at a hushed-up event early Monday afternoon. The Governor is also deviating from his usual media notification efforts, some thnk in an effort to quelch expected protests.
WFLA’s political anchor and reporter Evan Donovan says no email has been received about the event, just a phone call:
RIGHT NOW: Governor’s office called @wfla to notify us DeSantis will appear at Classical Preparatory in Spring Hill at 12:30pm.
Typically there’s an email (like below), but so far none.
Lots of rumors this is to sign HB 1557 Parental Rights in Education / ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. pic.twitter.com/0qnySs8Dcl
— Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) March 28, 2022
Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch reports he received an email 48 minutes before press is expected to show up:
Official media advisory from @GovRonDeSantis office for event at Classical Preparatory School.
Emailed at 11:12 a.m. for an event in Spring Hill that media are expected to be at by noon.
Cool. pic.twitter.com/9IQJj6RTAL
— Peter Schorsch ?? (@PeterSchorschFL) March 28, 2022
“I really could see the signing being scrubbed if there is enough time to organize protests,” Schorsch surmises.
EARLIER: DeSantis Expected to Sign ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill at Florida Taxpayer-Funded Charter School That Has Two Anti-LGBTQ Clubs
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Came Closer Than Widely Realized’: Ted Cruz Worked ‘Directly With Trump’ to Try to Overturn the Election
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has bragged that he was “leading the charge” to ensure Joe Biden was not certified as the rightful winner of the 2020 election. But until now the depths and extent of his actions, including that he was “working directly with Trump to concoct a plan that came closer than widely realized to keeping him in power,” have not been widely known.
That’s according to a report by The Washington Post on Monday that reveals one day after major news outlets called the election for Joe Biden, Donald Trump, still the President of the United States, made “an urgent call” to Sen. Cruz, asking him if he would be willing to argue Trump’s just-filed case at the Supreme Court.
“Sure, I’d be happy to” if the court granted a hearing, Cruz said he responded.
The call was just one step in a collaboration that for two months turned the once-bitter political enemies into close allies in the effort to keep Trump in the White House based on the president’s false claims about a stolen election.
The Post adds another important revelation: Cruz’s longtime friend is John Eastman, the author of the “coup memos,” who retired from his post at the Chapman University School of Law after news of he memos became public. Eastman, who still serves as the chairman of an anti-LGBTQ organization, the National Organization For Marriage (NOM), is currently facing an ethics investigation from the California State Bar Assoc.
The House Select Committee of the January 6 Attack is now interested in Cruz’s relationship with Eastman.
“As Eastman outlined a scenario in which Vice President Mike Pence could deny certifying Biden’s election, Cruz crafted a complementary plan in the Senate,” the Post explains. “He proposed objecting to the results in six swing states and delaying accepting the electoral college results on Jan. 6 in favor of a 10-day ‘audit’ — thus potentially enabling GOP state legislatures to overturn the result.”
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the top Republican on the Committee, has said: “I think that Senator Cruz knew exactly what he was doing. I think that Senator Cruz is somebody who knows what the Constitution calls for, knows what his duties and obligations are, and was willing, frankly, to set that aside.”
Eastman pleaded the Fifth when asked by an attorney for the Committee if he had “any communication with Senator Ted Cruz regarding efforts to change the outcome of the 2020 election.”
Cruz canceled a scheduled interview with The Post, and through a spokesperson said: “To the best of his recollection, he did not read the Eastman memo until months after January 6, when it was publicly reported.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Former Mississippi GOP Lawmaker Doubles Down on Unhinged Call for Transgender Allies to Face ‘Firing Squad’
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Watch: GOP Rep. Greene Warns Pete Buttigieg and His Husband to ‘Stay Out of Girls’ Bathrooms’ With His Bicycle and EVs
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘It’s in the Plan!’ Fox News Host Slaps Down Rick Scott Over His Proposal to ‘Sunset’ Social Security
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM16 hours ago
‘Came Closer Than Widely Realized’: Ted Cruz Worked ‘Directly With Trump’ to Try to Overturn the Election
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM18 hours ago
DeSantis Expected to Sign ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill at Florida Taxpayer-Funded Charter School That Has Two Anti-LGBTQ Clubs
- News10 hours ago
‘I’m Not Going to Tell You – Why Would I Tell You?’ Biden Smacks Down Doocy Over ‘Silly’ Question
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM14 hours ago
‘Coup in Search of a Legal Theory’: Judge Delivers Damning Rebuke – Orders Eastman to Hand Over Docs to 1/6 Committee
- CRIME13 hours ago
Legal Experts Weigh in on Judge’s ‘Monumental’ Ruling That Finds Trump ‘More Likely Than Not’ Committed a Federal Felony