News
Trump’s ‘Disinfectant Injection’ Claim Has Actually Caused People to Poison Themselves
Although President Donald Trump said that he was only being “sarcastic” when he mused on April 23 that injecting household disinfectants could possibly cure coronavirus, poison control centers have since reported spikes in people ingesting bleach and other disinfectants.
Barely 18 hours after Trump’s public statement, the New York City Poison Control Center received more than double its usual amount of calls including nine people who had Lysol exposure, 10 who had bleach exposure, and 11 who had exposure to other household cleaners. “Exposure” in this case means a dangerous contact that potentially threatens a person’s health or well being.
Though none of the calls reportedly resulted in death or hospitalization, poisonings from household disinfectants were already on the rise during the epidemic, partly due to children experimenting at home and adults trying to disinfect their living spaces.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that calls to state and local poison control centers tied to cleaners and disinfectants rose 20% in the first quarter to 45,550. Lysol, local elected leaders and health departments have also posted messages since Trump’s comment telling people not to ingest household disinfectants.
CNN anchorperson Anderson Cooper recently called out Trump for his comments and even British TV personality Piers Morgan called Trump’s suggestion “batsh*t crazy” prompting the president to unfollow him on Twitter.
This follows reports of people poisoning themselves with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine after Trump and Fox News repeatedly pushed it as a potential “game changer” as a coronavirus treatment.
The American Association of Poison Control Centers told Forbes “the number of hydroxychloroquine exposure cases more than doubled from March 18, 2020, to April 6, 2020, compared to the same period last year” — that coincides somewhat with the period of time that Trump and pals started pushing it. A study has also since said that hydroxychloroquine actually causes more deaths than recoveries.
The one upside to all of this is that Trump’s musings about disinfectants may have effectively poisoned his daily coronavirus briefings, compelling him to pull back and possibly discontinue them as the White House fears they’re not just hurting people but his re-election chances as well.
DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Block Ruling Requiring Mueller Report’s Secret Grand Jury Testimony Be Handed Over to House
Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court’s mandate that require it to hand over the secret grand jury testimony that was redacted from the Mueller Report. On Friday the DOJ filed a request with the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit asking it to stay its March 10 ruling pending DOJ’s request for the Supreme Court to review the case.
The March 10 ruling was a major victory for the House of Representatives’s investigations into President Donald Trump.
The DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the House Judiciary Committee “has established a particularized need for the redacted grand jury materials it seeks.”
In an important sided note the Court also ruled that grand jury testimony effectively belongs to the judicial branch of the federal government, not to the DOJ.
The Judiciary Committee, according to Court documents, opposes the DOJ’s move and is filing a response.
DOJ tees up SCOTUS case involving challenge to order permitting disclosure of Mueller grand jury materials. New filing: https://t.co/6FgJ2CVg2c pic.twitter.com/hm3bsfuiU1
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) April 24, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
Study Out of New York May Change Everything We Thought We Knew About Fevers and Coronavirus
Scientists are continuing to research COVID-19 and some of the findings have upset what we thought we knew about coronavirus.
A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association shares what doctors have discovered in New York state’s largest health system.
“The analysis is the largest and most comprehensive look at outcomes in the United States to be published so far. Researchers looked at the electronic medical records of 5,700 patients infected with covid-19 between Mar. 1 and Apr. 4 who were treated at Northwell Health’s 12 hospitals located in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County — all epicenters of the outbreak. Sixty percent were male, 40 percent female and the average age was 63,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
“One other surprising finding from the study was that 70 percent of the patients sick enough to be admitted to the hospital did not have a fever. Fever is currently listed as the top symptom of covid-19 by the CDC, and for weeks, many testing centers for the virus turned away patients if they did not have one,” the newspaper reported.
Prof. Karina Davidson, the study’s lead author, said that in response to the findings, Northwell is encouraging people with underlying health conditions, but without a fever, to consult with a doctor sooner if they’ve potentially been exposed to the virus.
CDC lists fever as the No. 1 symptom of covid-19, but new data in JAMA shows 70 percent of patients sick enough to be admitted to this NY hospital system did NOT have a fever. https://t.co/uhrKuMsyTa
— Ariana Eunjung Cha (@arianaeunjung) April 23, 2020
Image via Shutterstock
News
Trump Claims His Immigration Ban Is to Help American Workers
Twenty hours after a posting a late night tweet banning immigration President Donald Trump has now claimed the ban is to help American workers get their jobs back.
Trump Tuesday said the ban, or “pause,” would last for 60 days and be focused on immigrants wanting green cards – in other words, those who want to stay in the country and become permanent residents or citizens.
“It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad,” Trump declared.
TRUMP on temporary immigration ban: “By pausing immigration, we’ll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. So important. It would be wrong & unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad.” pic.twitter.com/brYY7kpuXP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2020
Monday night Trump’s tweet suggested the immigration ban was in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, many believe it is the brainchild of Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, a white nationalist who been able to embed a team of loyalists in the Dept. of Homeland Security.
