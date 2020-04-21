'WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO LOSE?' TRUMP ASKED
‘More Deaths’: Large Study of Malaria Drug Trump Pushed for COVID-19 Patients Finds It Harms, Doesn’t Help – Report
A large study of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria and lupus drug President Donald Trump pushed for weeks, finds it not only delivered “no benefit” to COVID-19 patients but caused “more deaths,” according to The Associated Press.
The study is “the largest look so far of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin for COVID-19.”
The study shows the rate of death more than twice as high for coronavirus patients who were given hydroxychloroquine than those were received normal treatment without the malaria drug. The rate of death was exactly twice as high for patients given a treatment of hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin.
“Now, we have purchased and we have stockpiled 29 million pills of the hydroxychloroquine, 29 million,” Trump announced earlier this month. “A lot of drugstores have them, by prescription, and also — and they are not expensive — also we’re sending them to various labs, our military, we’re sending them to the hospitals. We’re sending them all over.”
The study “hints that hydroxychloroquine might have damaged other organs. The drug has long been known to have potentially serious side effects, including altering the heartbeat in a way that could lead to sudden death.”
Trump repeatedly said: “What do you have to lose?” when pushing the drug.
President Trump on hydroxychloroquine: "What do you have to lose?" pic.twitter.com/ADKTc65Yo0
— The Hill (@thehill) April 5, 2020
The President falsely claimed it was safe because the FDA had approved it, but off-label usage can be risky, as this study proves.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Chris Wallace Spanks Mike Pence With Trump’s Tweets ‘Fomenting Domestic Rebellion’ During a Pandemic
- News3 days ago
Matt Drudge Fires Back at Donald Trump’s Claim — With a Fact Check Showing the Opposite Is True
- OUR SEXIST PRESIDENT1 day ago
‘Nice and Easy. Relax’: Trump Lashes Out at Woman Reporter, Tells Her ‘Keep Your Voice Down’ for Asking Tough Questions
- GRIFTERS1 day ago
Ivanka and Jared Pummeled by Ex-Ted Cruz Aide for ‘Unbridled Greed and Arrogance’
- RELIGIOUS FANATICISM1 day ago
Watch: Pat Robertson Blames Coronavirus Pandemic on ‘Wicked’ Same-Sex Marriage
- News22 hours ago
‘A Lot of People Love Me’: Trump Loses His Temper When Woman PBS Reporter Challenges His Slow Coronavirus Response
- AMERICAN IDIOT1 day ago
Trump Accidentally Admits Testing Is a Problem While Falsely Attacking Democrats for ‘Playing a Very Dangerous Game’
- News22 hours ago
‘Human Sacrifices to Begin’: Outrage as Governor Allows Georgia Gyms, Massage and Tattoo Parlors, Theaters to Re-Open