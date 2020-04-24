News
DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Block Ruling Requiring Mueller Report’s Secret Grand Jury Testimony Be Handed Over to House
Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court’s mandate that require it to hand over the secret grand jury testimony that was redacted from the Mueller Report. On Friday the DOJ filed a request with the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit asking it to stay its March 10 ruling pending DOJ’s request for the Supreme Court to review the case.
The March 10 ruling was a major victory for the House of Representatives’s investigations into President Donald Trump.
The DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the House Judiciary Committee “has established a particularized need for the redacted grand jury materials it seeks.”
In an important sided note the Court also ruled that grand jury testimony effectively belongs to the judicial branch of the federal government, not to the DOJ.
The Judiciary Committee, according to Court documents, opposes the DOJ’s move and is filing a response.
DOJ tees up SCOTUS case involving challenge to order permitting disclosure of Mueller grand jury materials. New filing: https://t.co/6FgJ2CVg2c pic.twitter.com/hm3bsfuiU1
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) April 24, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Study Out of New York May Change Everything We Thought We Knew About Fevers and Coronavirus
Scientists are continuing to research COVID-19 and some of the findings have upset what we thought we knew about coronavirus.
A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association shares what doctors have discovered in New York state’s largest health system.
“The analysis is the largest and most comprehensive look at outcomes in the United States to be published so far. Researchers looked at the electronic medical records of 5,700 patients infected with covid-19 between Mar. 1 and Apr. 4 who were treated at Northwell Health’s 12 hospitals located in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County — all epicenters of the outbreak. Sixty percent were male, 40 percent female and the average age was 63,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
“One other surprising finding from the study was that 70 percent of the patients sick enough to be admitted to the hospital did not have a fever. Fever is currently listed as the top symptom of covid-19 by the CDC, and for weeks, many testing centers for the virus turned away patients if they did not have one,” the newspaper reported.
Prof. Karina Davidson, the study’s lead author, said that in response to the findings, Northwell is encouraging people with underlying health conditions, but without a fever, to consult with a doctor sooner if they’ve potentially been exposed to the virus.
CDC lists fever as the No. 1 symptom of covid-19, but new data in JAMA shows 70 percent of patients sick enough to be admitted to this NY hospital system did NOT have a fever. https://t.co/uhrKuMsyTa
— Ariana Eunjung Cha (@arianaeunjung) April 23, 2020
Image via Shutterstock
News
Trump Claims His Immigration Ban Is to Help American Workers
Twenty hours after a posting a late night tweet banning immigration President Donald Trump has now claimed the ban is to help American workers get their jobs back.
Trump Tuesday said the ban, or “pause,” would last for 60 days and be focused on immigrants wanting green cards – in other words, those who want to stay in the country and become permanent residents or citizens.
“It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad,” Trump declared.
TRUMP on temporary immigration ban: “By pausing immigration, we’ll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. So important. It would be wrong & unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad.” pic.twitter.com/brYY7kpuXP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2020
Monday night Trump’s tweet suggested the immigration ban was in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Regardless, many believe it is the brainchild of Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, a white nationalist who been able to embed a team of loyalists in the Dept. of Homeland Security.
News
White Nationalist Hate Group Declares ‘Huge Victory’ After Trump Announces Halt to Immigration
Anti-immigration writer Peter Brimelow and his ?white nationalist organization VDARE have declared “victory” in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to temporarily cease immigration into the United States.
Trump tweeted Monday night that because of “the attack from the Invisible Enemy”—a term he uses to refer to the COVID-19 coronavirus—”as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
On Twitter, Brimelow wrote that he wondered “if there’s *anyone else* in the entire Executive Branch who had any idea D. Trump was going to tweet out an immigration ban,” but followed up, tweeting, “who cares, he’s right!”
Leaked emails published by the Southern Poverty Law Center revealed ?White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller?’s affinity for white nationalism??. In 2015?, the SPLC reported Miller emailed a Breitbart News editor a link to an article on VDARE’s site on the same day it had been posted. Miller? once worked directly with white nationalist Richard Spencer to invite Brimelow to an event on Duke University’s campus in 2007.? Miller is widely considered the architect of some of the Trump administration’s harshest immigration policies.
On the VDARE blog Monday night, a headline declared: “VICTORY: Donald Trump Announces Immigration Moratorium.” In the blog post, VDARE took credit for Trump’s announcement, writing, “VDARE has castigated the GOP for weeks for doing nothing about immigration in response to the pandemic. Trump just did exactly what’s needed.” VDARE continued, “This proposal signals that Trump is serious about putting America First. He may have very well won re-election tonight.”
“Trump makes a more extensive moratorium, an idea long championed by VDARE, a realistic possibility,” the VDARE blog states. “This is a huge victory for the cause of immigration patriotism and will reverberate for years to come.”
In a fundraising email, VDARE claimed that it “made history.” The email read:
VDARE has been advocating immigration moratorium for TWENTY YEARS, and finally, moments ago, President Donald Trump took the courageous step of signing an executive order to do just that.
[…]
This is a major victory for all of us on the front lines and we cannot let it be the last.
This immigration moratorium will be attacked like no policy in modern political history — in the streets, and in the courts. We’ve seen it all before, but never like this. We must stand together.
VDARE is one of many white nationalist organizations that took keen interest in Trump in 2016, largely due to Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric. And that interest seems to have been at least somewhat reciprocated by some in the Trump administration; Brimelow attended a birthday party held at Trump adviser Larry Kudlow’s home in 2018.?
The Southern Poverty Law Center lists VDARE, founded in 1999 by Brimelow, as a white nationalist hate group. The ?organization?, which has a nonprofit tax status, has advocated for extreme anti-immigrant policies and acts as a clearing house for white nationalist, anti-Semitic?, and “race realist” writers? who often write under pseudonyms. In February, Right Wing Watch identified “Paul Kersey?,?” ?who wrote hundreds of racist articles for VDARE, as former WorldNetDaily staffer Michael J. Thompson.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Trending
- DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME22 hours ago
Watch: Trump Dangerously Suggests Doctors Test ‘Injection’ of Disinfectants Into Human Body to Cure Coronavirus
- ANOTHER WHISTLEBLOWER2 days ago
‘Retaliation Plain and Simple’: Vaccine Agency Top Doc Fired by Trump Administration Files Whistleblower Complaint
- News1 day ago
Study Out of New York May Change Everything We Thought We Knew About Fevers and Coronavirus
- PRO-CORONAVIRUS?1 day ago
‘I’m Offended That They’re Offended’: Fox & Friends Host Serves Up Insane Word Salad Rant Defending AG Bill Barr
- OF COURSE YOU DO1 day ago
Kellyanne Conway: ‘I Sympathize With’ Coronavirus ‘Stay at Home’ Protestors
- WHAM!1 day ago
‘One of the Really Dumb Ideas of All Time’: Cuomo Blasts McConnell’s ‘Ugly’ Call to Withhold Funds From Blue States
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM1 day ago
Religious Right Lawyer Compares Christians Facing Social Distancing Restrictions to Jews Persecuted in Nazi Germany
- WTH?1 day ago
Trump’s New HHS Spokesperson Made Racist Remarks and Accused Democrats of Wanting Coronavirus to Kill Millions: Report