News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for ‘2026 Tax Revolt’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called on Americans to engage in a “2026 tax revolt” on Wednesday morning, alleging too much money was being spent on “foreign countries, foreign wars, and foreigners.”
Greene made a number of posts on both her government X account and her own personal account.
READ MORE: ‘My Friends Will Get Hurt’: MTG Says Trump Told Her Why He Doesn’t Want to Reveal Epstein Conspirators’ Names
“Almost every Trump voter I see on X is so fed up they are planning a 2026 tax revolt. And rightfully so! It’s because Americans work their asses off, barely make ends meet, and the government consistently gives their hard earned tax dollars to foreign countries, foreign wars, and foreigners the U.S. government has brought/allowed into America! And NOTHING is given to Americans!!! We have nearly $40 Trillion in debt, unaffordable healthcare, unaffordable housing, and the dollar loses value every day. Meanwhile the government, NO MATTER WHICH PARTY IS IN CHARGE, screws over Americans. What will it take to put the American people first???” Greene wrote.
Almost every Trump voter I see on X is so fed up they are planning a 2026 tax revolt.
And rightfully so!
It’s because Americans work their asses off, barely make ends meet, and the government consistently gives their hard earned tax dollars to foreign countries, foreign wars,…
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 31, 2025
“Trump spent the weekend with Zelensky and Netanyahu, Pentagon fails audit again, meanwhile Americans are planning a tax revolt because they don’t know what else to do to get their elected officials to stop their money from being given to thieves, foreigners, and foreign wars,” Greene wrote in another post.
Trump spent the weekend with Zelensky and Netanyahu, Pentagon fails audit again, meanwhile Americans are planning a tax revolt because they don’t know what else to do to get their elected officials to stop their money from being given to thieves, foreigners, and foreign wars. https://t.co/aRioPMgZ2W
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 31, 2025
She also started a thread of retweets of people on X who were promising to withhold their taxes.
“This is how angry Americans are and rightfully so, with nearly $40 Trillion in debt and Social Security becoming insolvent in 2033. Now imagine if millions of Americans did this,” she wrote introducing the thread.
This is how angry Americans are and rightfully so, with nearly $40 Trillion in debt and Social Security becoming insolvent in 2033.
Now imagine if millions of Americans did this. https://t.co/tqIa3G7Bjb
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 30, 2025
Tax strike rallies are scheduled for Saturday across the country, according to Newsweek. The protests appear to be coming from the right, Newsweek reported, with libertarian and MAGA movement figures set to deliver speeches.
Greene was once a staunch ally of President Donald Trump. However, when she joined Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) on a bill compelling the Department of Justice to release all files on sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, the president turned on her. Trump has referred to her as “Marjorie Traitor Greene” and “Marjorie Taylor Brown” (explaining that “Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!”) on Truth Social. Shortly Trump’s turn, Greene announced she would be retiring from Congress on January 5.
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Mike Johnson Brags About House Accomplishments When It Broke Record For Fewest Bills Passed
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) took to X to brag about what he and his fellow House Republicans accomplished in 2025, despite Congress passing a record low number of bills.
“In 2025, the @HouseGOP delivered real results and one of the most consequential Republican agendas in history. We passed 441 America FIRST bills, codified 70 of @POTUS‘s Executive Orders, and rolled back dozens of disastrous Biden-era regulations — and we’re just getting started,” Johnson wrote.
In 2025, the @HouseGOP delivered
real results and one of the most consequential Republican agendas in history.
We passed 441 America FIRST bills, codified 70 of @POTUS's Executive Orders, and rolled back dozens of disastrous Biden-era regulations — and we’re just getting… pic.twitter.com/maPZIiTRoW
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 31, 2025
The tweet included a short video laying out things House Republicans have done. In addition to the items listed in the tweet, the video gives credit to the GOP for having “secured the southern border,” “cut billions in wasteful government spending,” “protected women’s and girls’ sports,” and “passed bills to lower health care premiums for all Americans.”
READ MORE: Public Turns on GOP as Shutdown Fallout Deepens: Report
While Johnson brags about the accomplishments of the House under his leadership, the House set records for inactivity. The 119th Congress passed fewer than 40 bills this year, which the Washington Post reports as a record for the lowest legislative output in the first year of a presidency. Johnson’s House also set a record for fewest votes cast at 362.
The House was also shut down for the longest time in history this year—43 days. The shutdown was an attempt to force a vote on a temporary funding bill. In addition to the shutdown, Johnson prematurely took the House into recess this summer in an attempt to avoid a vote on compelling the Department of Justice to release all files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. And this month, he again adjourned the House before a plan could be voted on to cover expiring health care tax credits, despite many Republicans pushing for a vote.
Though the 119th Congress broke records for inactivity, so too did the last Congress. The 118th Congress passed fewer than 150 bills across its two-year term, according to Axios. The Speaker of the House for the majority of the Congress was again Johnson, who replaced previous speaker Kevin McCarthy after nine months in the position.
Image via Reuters
News
Despite Trump Promising to Cut Drug Prices by ‘1,500%’, 350 Medicines to Become More Expensive
Despite President Donald Trump repeatedly making the absurd promise of cutting drug prices by “1,500%”—meaning that people would be paid to get their medicines—major drug manufacturers are intending to raise prices on 350 medications.
Medicines expected to see a rise in costs include COVID vaccines and a cancer treatment, according to reporting by Reuters. Last year, about 250 drugs got a price increase. That increase was about 4%, which is the median increase of the new prices this year.
The news comes almost two weeks after the White House announced new agreements meant to give Americans the “most-favored-nation” price. The MFN price is the same as the “lowest prices paid by other developed nations,” the Trump administration said in a statement. However, it appears the lower prices will apply only to the government’s TrumpRx prescription drug marketplace.
READ MORE: Trump Promises to Lower Drug Costs as House GOP Tries to Cut $880B From Medicaid
“Patients will be able to see massive price reductions on numerous products when purchasing directly through TrumpRx as a result of today’s actions,” the White House said.
While at least 350 drugs are going to get a price bump, about nine drugs are expected to get a price cut. Those include the anti-diabetes drug Jardiance, which is expected to have its price slashed by 40%. Jardiance is one of 10 drugs the White House negotiated a lower price for.
Critics of the plan point out that while TrumpRX may see lower prices, it may not hold for all consumers.
“These deals are being announced as transformative when, in fact, they really just nibble around the margins in terms of what is really driving high prices for prescription drugs in the U.S.,” Dr. Benjamin Rome, a health policy researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told Reuters.
He added that manufacturers appear to be setting two prices: one for direct-to-consumer sales and a negotiated price for insurance companies.
The Centre for Economic Policy Research agrees with Dr. Rome, saying that the main reason behind high drug prices is patent monopolies, according to The Hill.
Image via Reuters
News
Donald Trump Repeats Racist Conspiracy Theory About Ilhan Omar
Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump repeated a racist conspiracy theory about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and called for Somali immigrants to be deported to “perhaps the worst, and most corrupt, country on earth.”
“Much of the Minnesota Fraud, up to 90%, is caused by people that came into our Country, illegally, from Somalia. ‘Congresswoman’ Omar, an ungrateful loser who only complains and never contributes, is one of the many scammers. Did she really marry her brother? Lowlifes like this can only be a liability to our Country’s greatness. Send them back from where they came, Somalia, perhaps the worst, and most corrupt, country on earth. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
READ MORE: Third Video Exposes Lauren Boebert Again Falsely Suggesting Ilhan Omar Is a Terrorist
Omar, a frequent Trump critic and progressive Congresswoman, is a Somali refugee and the first Somali American to serve in Congress. She first came to the United States in 1995 as an asylee, and became a citizen at 17 in 2000.
She is also the target of various racist conspiracy theories. Trump refers to one that was going around since 2016, that Omar married her brother in order to obtain U.S. citizenship. The claim has been widely debunked.
This is not the first time Trump has invoked the racist conspiracy theory. In 2019, he made the allegations on national television during a White House press gaggle.
“There’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it. I hear that she was married to her brother,” Trump said at the time. “I don’t know but I’m sure that somebody would be looking at that.”
Though Omar applied for a marriage license in 2002 to wed Ahmed Hirsi, they did not go through with a civil wedding and the license was never filed. In 2009, after Omar had become a citizen, she wed British national Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, though the couple separated in 2011 with Omar officially filing for divorce in 2017. Omar is, obviously, not related to either Hirsi or Elmi.
The claim first appeared on a Somali-community discussion forum and was picked up by a conservative blog, Powerline, though no evidence beyond the original post was offered.
“For someone like me, who left a war-torn country at the age of 8, who got refugee status to come to America, where in the world am I finding a sibling 15 years, 20 years later to seek to do what people accuse me of?” Omar told the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 2018, according to Snopes.
Trump’s reference to Minnesota fraud is about a video that was released this week by YouTuber Nick Shirley. Shirley’s video alleges widespread fraud in Minnesota’s child care industry. The video has gone viral among right-wing politicians and influencers with over 2 million views, according to CNN.
The video claims that child care centers, primarily those run by Somali immigrants, are not actually providing services. However, CBS News reports that not all of the locations cited by Shirley had active licenses. Of the active centers, state regulators visited them all and found no recorded evidence of fraud.
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News2 days ago
Congresswoman Appeals Ruling That Would See Her Tried for Felony Assault at ICE Facility
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
‘My Friends Will Get Hurt’: MTG Says Trump Told Her Why He Doesn’t Want to Reveal Epstein Conspirators’ Names
- News2 days ago
Trump Refuses to Say If Military or CIA Struck Venezuelan Facility
- LGBT2 days ago
.Meow Wants to Use Internet Domain Registration to Help the Queer Community
- News5 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for ‘2026 Tax Revolt’
- News6 hours ago
Trump Slams Colorado Day After Vetoing Water Pipeline Project
- News3 hours ago
Donald Trump Repeats Racist Conspiracy Theory About Ilhan Omar
- News1 hour ago
Despite Trump Promising to Cut Drug Prices by ‘1,500%’, 350 Medicines to Become More Expensive