Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for ‘2026 Tax Revolt’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called on Americans to engage in a “2026 tax revolt” on Wednesday morning, alleging too much money was being spent on “foreign countries, foreign wars, and foreigners.”

Greene made a number of posts on both her government X account and her own personal account.

“Almost every Trump voter I see on X is so fed up they are planning a 2026 tax revolt. And rightfully so! It’s because Americans work their asses off, barely make ends meet, and the government consistently gives their hard earned tax dollars to foreign countries, foreign wars, and foreigners the U.S. government has brought/allowed into America! And NOTHING is given to Americans!!! We have nearly $40 Trillion in debt, unaffordable healthcare, unaffordable housing, and the dollar loses value every day. Meanwhile the government, NO MATTER WHICH PARTY IS IN CHARGE, screws over Americans. What will it take to put the American people first???” Greene wrote.

“Trump spent the weekend with Zelensky and Netanyahu, Pentagon fails audit again, meanwhile Americans are planning a tax revolt because they don’t know what else to do to get their elected officials to stop their money from being given to thieves, foreigners, and foreign wars,” Greene wrote in another post.

She also started a thread of retweets of people on X who were promising to withhold their taxes.

“This is how angry Americans are and rightfully so, with nearly $40 Trillion in debt and Social Security becoming insolvent in 2033. Now imagine if millions of Americans did this,” she wrote introducing the thread.

Tax strike rallies are scheduled for Saturday across the country, according to Newsweek. The protests appear to be coming from the right, Newsweek reported, with libertarian and MAGA movement figures set to deliver speeches.

Greene was once a staunch ally of President Donald Trump. However, when she joined Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) on a bill compelling the Department of Justice to release all files on sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, the president turned on her. Trump has referred to her as “Marjorie Traitor Greene” and “Marjorie Taylor Brown” (explaining that “Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!”) on Truth Social. Shortly Trump’s turn, Greene announced she would be retiring from Congress on January 5.

