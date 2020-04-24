DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME
‘Under No Circumstance’: Lysol Issues Warning After Trump Dangerously Suggests Testing ‘Injection’ of Disinfectants
The manufacturer of the 131 year old Lysol brand of disinfectants was forced to issue a statement after President Donald Trump Thursday evening dangerously suggested he wants doctors to test the “injection” of disinfectants into the human body as a possible coronavirus cure.
Reckitt Benckiser, the British multinational consumer goods company that makes Lysol, released a strong warning.
“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”
The company cited “recent speculation and social media activity,” and said it “has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).”
President Trump stunned many across the nation when he said, “I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out, in a minute. Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection, inside, or almost a cleaning, ’cause you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. You’re going to have to use medical doctors, right? But it sounds interesting to me.”
Related –
Watch: Trump Dangerously Suggests Doctors Test ‘Injection’ of Disinfectants Into Human Body to Cure Coronavirus
Injection of even a small amount of a disinfectant into any living body, human or animal, is extremely dangerous and deadly.
