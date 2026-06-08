Steve Schmidt Warns the Man With the Nuclear Codes Is ‘Psychologically Incontinent’

Longtime political strategist Steve Schmidt scorched President Donald Trump over his explosive “Meet the Press” interview, warning that “deranged” Trump is a “degenerate” who is “in a state of decomposition and collapse.”

Schmidt, the co-founder of The Lincoln Project and a veteran Republican campaign operative who became a Democrat in 2020, pounded the president Monday during his podcast, “The Warning.”

He described Trump’s behavior during that NBC interview as “evidence of the sickness that descended over our land in these awful MAGA years.” He called it “not just important, but essential,” that America’s citizens see Trump’s performance, “and comprehend that the commander in chief, who holds in his hands the launch codes to thousands of nuclear weapons, is emotionally, psychologically, incontinent.”

Trump is a “bully and an old man decomposing who can barely stand up under the weight of his own power at the end of it,” Schmidt said. The president appeared to be struggling to stand and walk away after he abruptly canceled the remainder of his interview with NBC moderator Kristen Welker.

He is, Schmidt charged, a man who “lives in a gilded cocoon of fantasy and delusion, where no one ever tells him no.”

Schmidt said Trump’s interview “should frighten,” and “scare the s—— out of you,” and warned that he is obviously “unwell,” and a “sick, paranoid person.”

He also called Trump’s attacks on the credibility of America’s elections, “the greatest lie ever told in the history of the United States, over 250 years.” And he declared that “our elections are clean, and fair, and legitimate, and had been the envy of the world until Donald Trump came along.”

“What Donald Trump has proposed is that he will rule despite our approval, no matter what,” observed Schmidt. “And if ever there’s an election where the other side gets more votes than his side, it’s crooked. It’s stolen. And under this great and titanic lie, Donald Trump has injected a cancer into the American Republic.”

Warning that under Trump, times will get tougher, Schmidt said, “Because of that simple fact, this evil man that sits in the Oval Office is losing his popularity while maintaining his power. And thus, until that moment comes, when he no longer holds it, we, every one of us, eight billion people on Earth, will be in danger.”

Image via Reuters