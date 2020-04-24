Connect with us

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

‘You Just Saw the President Lying’: Anderson Cooper Stunned After Trump Claims He Was Just Being ‘Sarcastic’

Published

on

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday found himself in shock after President Donald Trump tried to claim that his musings about treating coronavirus by injecting disinfectants into the human body were “sarcastic.”

After playing footage showing Trump telling a reporter that he wasn’t serious about his proposed disinfectant injection remedy, Cooper immediately called B.S. on the president’s excuse.

“What you just heard is the president of the United States just lying,” Cooper said. “It’s fascinating because he’s lying about something that we all witnessed just yesterday of him talking to his own coronavirus task force about research on injecting bleach, disinfectants into people, somehow cleaning them from the inside… there was no sarcasm, we have the tape.”

Cooper then brought on reporter Kaitlan Collins and asked her why she thought the president believed he could rewrite history like this.

Related –
Trump: I Was Just Being ‘Sarcastic’ When I Suggested Testing an ‘Injection’ of Disinfectant to Cure Coronavirus

“This is a tactic we have seen the president take before, when he made a remark and it has been widely criticized by experts in the area, he often has… his aides using the excuse, ‘He’s being sarcastic.’ The press secretary put out a statement earlier, she did not say the president was being sarcastic, she accused the media taking the president out of context.”

Watch the video below.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

‘Deadly Ignorance’: GOP Governor Slammed for Falsely Claiming ‘We Didn’t Know’ Asymptomatic People Transmit Coronavirus

Published

3 weeks ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

“This is a game changer, dude? Yeah. So is the wheel.”

Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp has been under fire for refusing to issue a stay at home order for his state’s 10.6 million people. On Wednesday, after his fellow GOP Governor to the south, Florida’s Ron DeSantis succumbed to nationwide public outrage, Kemp finally told his citizens to stay home.

But Kemp is now under fire for his false claim that “we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours,” that coronavirus can be spread by asymptomatic people.

During Kemp’s announcement he also falsely claims he’s been “following the science,” and calls it a “game changer.”  He’s now being accused of a “stunning admission of deadly ignorance.”

Scientific and mainstream media articles going back to at least February 24 – not in “the last 24 hours” – have made clear people with no symptoms can transmit the coronavirus. Many more articles appeared in mid-March. A University of Texas at Austin study published March 16 found “that more than 10 percent of patients are infected by somebody who has the virus but does not yet have symptoms.”

Harvard epidemiologist and health economist Eric Feigl-Ding doesn’t hold back on Kemp’s claim: “That is a lie. We’ve know about asymptomatic transmission for well over a month or more.”

Many across the nation are furious, and as some pointed out, the CDC is based in Atlanta.

 

Continue Reading

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

‘NPR Will Not Be Intimidated’: Mike Pompeo Destroyed for Attacks on Reporter Mary Louise Kelly

Published

3 months ago

on

January 25, 2020

By

National Public Radio (NPR) is standing by “All Things Considered” host Mary Louise Kelly after she was attacked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“One day after a contentious interview followed by an expletive-filled verbal lashing of NPR host Mary Louise Kelly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is publicly accusing her of lying to him — ‘twice,’” NPR reported. “He does not explain how and offers no evidence, but in their recorded interview the nation’s top diplomat declined to respond when Kelly asked if he owed an apology to Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted from that post last year after allies of President Trump accused her of disloyalty.”

Nancy Barnes, NPR senior vice president for news, is standing by Kelly’s reporting.

“Mary Louise Kelly has always conducted herself with the utmost integrity and we stand behind this report,” Barnes said in a statement.

NPR President and CEO John Lansing also defended Kelly.

“Mary Louise Kelly is one of the most respected, truthful, factual, professional and ethical journalists in the United States, and that’s known by the entire press corps,” Lansing said on Saturday. “And I stand behind her and I stand behind the NPR newsroom, and the statement from the secretary of state is blatantly false.”

“But this goes well beyond tension — this goes towards intimidation,” he added. “And let me just say this: we will not be intimidated. Mary Louise Kelly won’t be intimidated, and NPR won’t be intimidated.”

 

Continue Reading

LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM

White House Lawyers Begin Yelling at Democrats During Late-Night Impeachment Trial — After Trump Starts Tweeting

Published

3 months ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump woke up and began tweeting around midnight EST during the Senate impeachment trial over the amendments over the rules. That’s when a noticeable thing changed on the Senate floor: Trump’s team started yelling.

Nearing 1 a.m. EST Tuesday morning while the president was tweeting about impeachment, his team began attacking Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) personally. They called him a liar and accused him of attacking the president and demanded an apology. After nearly 12 hours this was the first time the White House got even remotely animated after a dull defense of the president.

It wasn’t lost on those watching the late-night proceedings. You can see the comments below:

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2019 AlterNet Media.