Watch: Trump Dangerously Suggests Doctors Test ‘Injection’ of Disinfectants Into Human Body to Cure Coronavirus

President Donald Trump on national television Thursday evening offered a dangerous suggestion: doctors and scientists should test the “injection” of disinfectants, like bleach or alcohol, into the human body as a way to cure coronavirus.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out, in a minute,” Trump said. “Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection, inside, or almost a cleaning, ’cause you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. You’re going to have to use medical doctors, right? But it sounds interesting to me.”

After hearing presentation President Trump suggests irradiating people's bodies with UV light or injecting them with bleach or alcohol to deal with COVID19. pic.twitter.com/cohkLyyl9G — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 23, 2020

(Note: it is extremely dangerous and likely deadly to inject any living being with any disinfectant. Do not do this.)

Trump made his remarks while standing in front of the sign that reads “The White House” in the press briefing room, leading some on social media to express concern that some Americans would try it at home.

Please don't inject or consume disinfectants. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 23, 2020

Thoughts and prayers for whoever has to explain to Trump why we can't inject people with bleach. — Matt Rogers (@Politidope) April 23, 2020