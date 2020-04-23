Connect with us

DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME

Watch: Trump Dangerously Suggests Doctors Test ‘Injection’ of Disinfectants Into Human Body to Cure Coronavirus

President Donald Trump on national television Thursday evening offered a dangerous suggestion: doctors and scientists should test the “injection” of disinfectants, like bleach or alcohol, into the human body as a way to cure coronavirus.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out, in a minute,” Trump said. “Is there a way we can do something like that? By injection, inside, or almost a cleaning, ’cause you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. You’re going to have to use medical doctors, right? But it sounds interesting to me.”

(Note: it is extremely dangerous and likely deadly to inject any living being with any disinfectant. Do not do this.)

Trump made his remarks while standing in front of the sign that reads “The White House” in the press briefing room, leading some on social media to express concern that some Americans would try it at home.

