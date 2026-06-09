Letter From Deep Red Trump Country Blasts President as ‘Low-IQ Idiot’

President Donald Trump’s performance on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” — where he cut the interview short and blasted the moderator as “crooked” — was widely criticized, with many noticing his habit of attacking women reporters.

Among those who noticed was a resident in deep red Trump country: Florida’s The Villages, known as the “largest retirement community in the world,” where nearly seven out of 10 county residents voted for Trump in 2024. One resident recently told BBC News, “we’re as red as red gets.” Indeed, many residents travel in golf carts, often with Trump flags flying behind them.

In a letter to the editor in the Villages News, Edward McGinty wrote that he watched the president on “Meet the Press” and concluded that he is “a total embarrassment to this country.”

McGinty said that “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker is “a very intelligent woman who is very fair,” while “Trump is in the habit of calling people he disagrees with dumb and stupid, especially women reporters.”

McGinty asked: “When will they have the gumption to say back to him, ‘Hey buddy, there is a stupid person in this conversation and I am looking at him right now’?” He lamented that “they are afraid of losing their jobs or being banned from the White House press club.”

“It’s been 10 years since this low-IQ idiot, this con man, came down the golden escalator,” McGinty said of Trump. “That is plenty of time to know—even if you are the most dedicated Republican voter—that this guy is a con man who has no manners and no morals. The whole world is looking at the USA and thinking we have lost our minds, electing the man who tried to overthrow our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.”

Indeed, as The Daily Beast reported in April, a “Gallup poll conducted in 2025 across more than 130 countries found median approval of U.S. leadership dropped from 39 percent in 2024 to 31 percent in 2025. At the same time, disapproval rose to a record-high 48 percent.” That poll was conducted before Trump’s war in Iran.

It also found that approval of American leadership “declined by 10 points or more in 44 countries between 2024 and 2025, with the steepest declines concentrated among U.S. allies, including many members of NATO,” according to The Daily Beast.

“I have said this many times before,” McGinty concluded. “If Donald had run as a Democrat or Independent, I would still be calling him a filthy pig just like his father. Of course, the MAGA voters will take his side. Why? Because they are exactly like him. People with no morals.”

Image via Reuters