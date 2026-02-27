News
Senate Dems Give Trump Administration 90 Days to Refund Tariffs
Senate Democrats sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent giving the Trump administration 90 days to refund money illegally collected via tariffs after Bessent said Americans likely wouldn’t see any of the money.
Twenty-four senators signed the letter sent to Bessent on Friday morning, slamming him for backtracking on a statement made before the Supreme Court’s recent decision invalidating President Donald Trump’s tariff scheme. Before the ruling, Bessent said it “won’t be a problem” to refund money collected should the Supreme Court rule against the Trump administration, according to The Hill.
The Supreme Court indeed ruled 6-3 that Trump had illegally used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in order to levy tariffs against countries he felt had slighted the United States. But last Friday, Bessent backtracked, saying that the Court’s ruling instead “pushed it back down to the International Tax and Trade Court. And my sense is that could be dragged out for weeks, months, years,” adding that “I got a feeling the American people won’t see [the $175 billion in illegally collected funds].”
READ MORE: Trump Wants to Keep Billions in Tariffs Unlawfully Collected — Here’s His Playbook
“On Friday, after the Supreme Court’s ruling, you said ‘the American people won’t see’ the billions of dollars in tariff revenue unlawfully collected from them. Then, on Sunday, you doubled down, dismissing questions about refunds as ‘bad framing,’ repeatedly insisting the matter is “up to the lower court” rather than the administration, and refusing to answer whether small business owners who bore the cost of these illegal tariffs would ever get their money back,” the letter read.
The letter lays out four demands for the Trump administration. First, for Customs and Border Protection to start processing automatic refunds for tariffs and duties, and establish a refund process with priority given to small businesses. The administration must also provide a timeline of no longer than 90 days to start the refund process, and “cease any efforts to delay, condition, or deny refunds pending further litigation.”
“The Supreme Court’s ruling was not, as you characterized it, “a loss for the American people.” It was a reaffirmation that no president is above the law. The true loss for the American people would be an administration that collected over $130 billion in illegal taxes and then refused — with a smile and a shrug — to give it back. If this administration does not act, Congress will,” the letter concludes.
Image via Reuters
News
Trump Orders Government to Drop Anthropic After AI Company Refuses Pentagon Demands
President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Friday afternoon to order federal agencies to stop using Anthropic products after the Artificial Intelligence company refused to work with the Pentagon this week.
“THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL NEVER ALLOW A RADICAL LEFT, WOKE COMPANY TO DICTATE HOW OUR GREAT MILITARY FIGHTS AND WINS WARS! That decision belongs to YOUR COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF, and the tremendous leaders I appoint to run our Military,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.
“The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution. Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY,” he continued.
READ MORE: Larry Summers, Who Called For Unemployment Increase To Fight Inflation, Joins OpenAI Board
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Tuesday to negotiate how the Pentagon would be allowed to use the company’s AI software, according to CNBC. Amodei wanted assurances that its technology would not be used to conduct mass domestic surveillance or to use fully autonomous weapons.
“Partially autonomous weapons, like those used today in Ukraine, are vital to the defense of democracy. Even fully autonomous weapons (those that take humans out of the loop entirely and automate selecting and engaging targets) may prove critical for our national defense. But today, frontier AI systems are simply not reliable enough to power fully autonomous weapons. We will not knowingly provide a product that puts America’s warfighters and civilians at risk,” Amodei said in a statement.
On Thursday, Sean Parnell, the chief spokesman for the Pentagon, tweeted there was “no interest” in using AI to do either, but said that it would “not let ANY company dictate the terms regarding how we make operational decisions.” Parnell also said the company had a 5:01 PM deadline to decide to accept the Pentagon’s terms or be deemed “a supply chain risk.”
The Department of War has no interest in using AI to conduct mass surveillance of Americans (which is illegal) nor do we want to use AI to develop autonomous weapons that operate without human involvement. This narrative is fake and being peddled by leftists in the media.… https://t.co/3pjWZ66aXz
— Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) February 26, 2026
A little over an hour before the deadline, Trump declared the government would not work with Anthropic at all.
“Therefore, I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic’s technology. We don’t need it, we don’t want it, and will not do business with them again! There will be a Six Month phase out period for Agencies like the Department of War who are using Anthropic’s products, at various levels. Anthropic better get their act together, and be helpful during this phase out period, or I will use the Full Power of the Presidency to make them comply, with major civil and criminal consequences to follow,” Trump wrote.
“WE will decide the fate of our Country — NOT some out-of-control, Radical Left AI company run by people who have no idea what the real World is all about. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.
Anthropic competitor OpenAI said it had the same restrictions as Anthropic, according to NPR. However, this week, Elon Musk of xAI, said that his company would allow both mass surveillance and fully autonomous weapons controlled by its program, Grok, according to The New York Times.
Image via Reuters
News
Trump Says ‘I Don’t Like’ That Bill Clinton Was Deposed Over Epstein But ‘They Went After Me a Lot More’
President Donald Trump said Friday that he was against making former President Bill Clinton sit for a deposition about Jeffrey Epstein while adding “they certainly went after me a lot more.”
Trump addressed reporters at the White House before a trip to Texas on Friday, according to Mediaite, criticizing Congress for deposing Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, about sex criminal and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Trump again claimed that he had been “fully exonerated” and didn’t know “anything about the Epstein files.”
“I don’t like seeing him deposed, but they certainly went after me a lot more than that,” Trump said about Bill Clinton. “I like him and I don’t like seeing him deposed.”
READ MORE: Rogan on Epstein Files: ‘Looks Terrible’ for Trump
Though the depositions are closed-door, Clinton released the text of his opening statement to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on X.
As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing—I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals. pic.twitter.com/0rX8cat5Pu
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 27, 2026
In the statement, Clinton says that he “had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing.”
“No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos. I know what I saw, and more importantly what I didn’t see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”
Clinton admits to flying on Epstein’s plane, nicknamed “The Lolita Express,” but says he cut contact with Epstein sometime before 2009. Epstein was first convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution.
Clinton has previously said he never visited Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, according to a public statement released by Angel Ureña, his deputy chief of staff, in 2019.
Statement on Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/98ha9YYd1l
— Angel Ureña (@angelurena) July 8, 2019
However, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said in 2011 she had seen Clinton on the island sometime between 1999-2001.
“I’d have been about 17 at the time. I flew to the Caribbean with Jeffrey and then Ghislaine Maxwell went to pick up Bill in a huge black helicopter that Jeffrey had bought her,” she told the Daily Mail at the time.
In an interview for the 2020 Netflix documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, Giuffre said “I never saw [Clinton] do anything improper.” But in her 2011 Daily Mail interview, she denies Clinton’s claim that he knew nothing of what was going on.
“Bill must have known about Jeffrey’s girls. There were three desks in the living area of the villa on the island. They were covered with pictures of Jeffrey shaking hands with famous people and photos of naked girls, including one of me that Jeffrey had at all his houses, lying in a hammock,” she said.
In an interview with her lawyer Jack Scarola in 2011—submitted as evidence in her 2015 lawsuit against Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell and unsealed in 2019—Giuffre alleged that during Clinton’s visit to Little St. James, that in addition to Maxwell, Epstein, Giuffre and Clinton on the island, there were also “two young girls,” but no mention is made of any wrongdoing.
Guiffre died by suicide in 2025.
Two other witnesses say Clinton visited the island. Doug Band, Clinton’s former chief of staff, says Clinton visited the island in January 2003, according to a 2020 interview in Vanity Fair. However a Clinton spokesperson provided “detailed travelogue entries” of the time which did not back up Band’s statement. Band and Clinton had a falling out and had officially cut ties in 2015, according to the New York Post. Both Clintons have since criticized Band.
“No staffer has ever used their role to serve their interests as much as Doug Band,” a Clinton family spokesperson told Vanity Fair. “For many years he was a valuable member of President Clinton’s team and supportive of Clinton Foundation programs. Until he wasn’t. He put the foundation at risk by leveraging a world-class philanthropy for his own financial gain. It’s as disappointing a story as it is a sad one and ultimately why Doug Band and the Clintons parted ways.”
Steve Scully, who provided IT services to Epstein on Little St. James from 1999 to 2005, said in the Netflix documentary he saw Clinton there once during his employment.
“I saw Bill Clinton sitting with Jeffrey on the living-room porch area, which was Jeffrey’s favorite spot,” Scully said, according to New York magazine. “I saw no other guests there at that time at all. I just thought, ‘Hey, wow, Jeffrey’s sitting with Bill Clinton.’”
Ureña denies Scully’s account, telling New York, “This was a lie the first time it was told, and it isn’t true today, no matter how many times it’s repeated.”
Image via Reuters
News
Pete Hegseth Says Scouting America Agreed to Drop DEI Policies
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says he was “very seriously considering ending” support for Scouting America—formerly the Boy Scouts of America—unless it made a number of changes meant to conform to President Donald Trump’s anti-DEI executive order.
Hegseth posted a video to X on Friday morning, announcing that “The Department of War has officially put Scouting America on notice.”
“It’s time to get back to basics—and DoW is leading the charge,” the tweet read.
The Department of War has officially put Scouting America on notice.
It’s time to get back to basics — and DoW is leading the charge. pic.twitter.com/EnY9mvaFLX
— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) February 27, 2026
In the attached six-minute video, Hegseth decries changes by Scouting America over the last 14 years.
READ MORE: Conservatives Go Crazy Over Boy Scouts Name Change Now That Girls Will Be Included
“After 2012 however, the Boy Scouts lost their way, and a once great organization became gravely wounded. Diversity, equity and inclusion—DEI—crept in. The name was changed to Scouting America. Girls were accepted. The focus on God as the ruler of the universe was watered down to include openness to humanism and Earth-centered pagan religions,” Hegseth said.
“Scouting became an organization that no longer supported and celebrated boys. They even welcomed the destructive myth of gender fluidity and transgenderism to infiltrate their membership,” he continued.
He then said that though he “was very seriously considering ending our support of Scouting altogether,” he convinced the leadership to change its policies to bring the organization in line with Trump’s Executive Order 14173. That executive order, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” was signed on the first day of Trump’s second term and orders government contractors to stop “promoting ‘diversity’.”
Hegseth said Scouting America agreed to replace its Citizenship in Society merit badge with a Military Service merit badge. In order to get the Citizenship badge, Scouts research someone who “demonstrated positive leadership while making an ethical decision.” Hegseth characterized the badge differently, however:
“The quote, Citizen in Society merit badge, that encouraged scouts to explore diversity, equity, inclusion and identity—they always mask it under a name that sounds good, it seems something else—and then asks those scouts to engage in activism on those topics.”
However, looking at the workbook for the badge, activism is not involved. Instead, scouts must answer a number of essay questions, many of which involve hypothetical situations, and require scouts to interview an “individual in your community, school, and/or Scouting who has had a significant positive impact in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion,” or “research a historical figure who meets these criteria, and discuss that person with your counselor.”
Scouting America is not an official government program. Though it became a federally chartered corporation in 1916, like Little League Baseball and the Red Cross, this is primarily an honorary designation. Scouting America functions independently and Congress has no additional control over the organization.
In November, Hegseth threatened to cut ties with Scouting America, according to The Hill. Hegseth’s proposal was unpopular, even among Republicans, according to NPR, leading him to backtrack.
Image via Reuters
