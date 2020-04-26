News
Trump ‘Visibly Agitated’ Over Michael Cohen Jail Release and Upcoming Tell-All Book on What ‘He’s Said and Done With Women’
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump was very displeased that his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen was given an early release from jail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cohen, who had been serving three years as part of a plea deal over making hush-money payments in the service of the president, has been working on a tell-all book about Trump that is reportedly going to be released before the election.
According to the report, “the president was visibly agitated, bemoaning the early release of Michael Cohen, his former fixer and lawyer turned ‘rat’ for the feds.”
One source close to the president stated, “He was not pleased when he found out Michael was getting out early.”
Of greater concern to the president is the book, with the report stating Trump may try to block its release via the courts.
According to the report, the president is, “… pursuing legal options against Cohen, if anything in his ex-fixer’s upcoming, dishy book on Trump breaks attorney-client privilege or is deemed defamatory or libelous, according to two individuals familiar with the matter.”
“Trump is said to be particularly irritated by what Cohen could detail in his upcoming, potentially explosive memoir, which was first reported by The Daily Beast, and whether its contents would perturb Trump enough to sue Cohen. This new manuscript comes two years after Cohen’s hopes of publishing a prior memoir—a pro-Trump screed with the working title of Trump Revolution—were dashed amid his escalating legal woes,” the report continues.
According to an associate of Cohen, “The stories that will be in the book aren’t privileged. The stories wouldn’t violate attorney-client privilege. They are stories about Trump’s personality and behavior that would raise an eyebrow. There are stories about what it’s like being around this man and things that he did that most people typically do not do. A lot of it will be about looking at things he’s said and done with women and other [politically incorrect] things. It’ll be an insider’s look about what it was like to be alongside the president for 12 years.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Goes Off on Fox News After Network Airs Attack Ad Against Him
President Donald Trump went off on Fox News in a Twitterstorm Sunday, claiming that they’re being fed talking points from the Democratic party.
Fox is generally criticized for being so cozy with the Trump campaign and administration. He went on to mock the network for not being included in the Democratic Party debates during the primary, but then called it “low ratings.”
The president then rattled off another tweet of nonsensical insults.
….Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary”….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020
….fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020
Trump is likely angry about the Republicans for the Rule of Law, a political organization running ads showing Trump’s suggestion that doctors find a way that people can inject disinfectant as a COVID-19 cure.
This video from Republicans for the Rule of Law has clocked more than a million views since we released it less than 24 hours ago. I'm re-posting it here in case you missed it, or if you might want to retweet or forward it. Or just to watch again and be, again, horrified by it. pic.twitter.com/DTLqxQbHjB
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 25, 2020
News
Trump’s ‘Disinfectant Injection’ Claim Has Actually Caused People to Poison Themselves
Although President Donald Trump said that he was only being “sarcastic” when he mused on April 23 that injecting household disinfectants could possibly cure coronavirus, poison control centers have since reported spikes in people ingesting bleach and other disinfectants.
Barely 18 hours after Trump’s public statement, the New York City Poison Control Center received more than double its usual amount of calls including nine people who had Lysol exposure, 10 who had bleach exposure, and 11 who had exposure to other household cleaners. “Exposure” in this case means a dangerous contact that potentially threatens a person’s health or well being.
Though none of the calls reportedly resulted in death or hospitalization, poisonings from household disinfectants were already on the rise during the epidemic, partly due to children experimenting at home and adults trying to disinfect their living spaces.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that calls to state and local poison control centers tied to cleaners and disinfectants rose 20% in the first quarter to 45,550. Lysol, local elected leaders and health departments have also posted messages since Trump’s comment telling people not to ingest household disinfectants.
CNN anchorperson Anderson Cooper recently called out Trump for his comments and even British TV personality Piers Morgan called Trump’s suggestion “batsh*t crazy” prompting the president to unfollow him on Twitter.
This follows reports of people poisoning themselves with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine after Trump and Fox News repeatedly pushed it as a potential “game changer” as a coronavirus treatment.
The American Association of Poison Control Centers told Forbes “the number of hydroxychloroquine exposure cases more than doubled from March 18, 2020, to April 6, 2020, compared to the same period last year” — that coincides somewhat with the period of time that Trump and pals started pushing it. A study has also since said that hydroxychloroquine actually causes more deaths than recoveries.
The one upside to all of this is that Trump’s musings about disinfectants may have effectively poisoned his daily coronavirus briefings, compelling him to pull back and possibly discontinue them as the White House fears they’re not just hurting people but his re-election chances as well.
News
DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Block Ruling Requiring Mueller Report’s Secret Grand Jury Testimony Be Handed Over to House
Attorney General Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court’s mandate that require it to hand over the secret grand jury testimony that was redacted from the Mueller Report. On Friday the DOJ filed a request with the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit asking it to stay its March 10 ruling pending DOJ’s request for the Supreme Court to review the case.
The March 10 ruling was a major victory for the House of Representatives’s investigations into President Donald Trump.
The DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the House Judiciary Committee “has established a particularized need for the redacted grand jury materials it seeks.”
In an important sided note the Court also ruled that grand jury testimony effectively belongs to the judicial branch of the federal government, not to the DOJ.
The Judiciary Committee, according to Court documents, opposes the DOJ’s move and is filing a response.
DOJ tees up SCOTUS case involving challenge to order permitting disclosure of Mueller grand jury materials. New filing: https://t.co/6FgJ2CVg2c pic.twitter.com/hm3bsfuiU1
— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) April 24, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Trending
- 'DANCES ON CORPSES'2 days ago
Trump Wants 1,000 West Point Grads to Return to a Coronavirus Hotspot Just to Hear Him Speak
- News2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Disinfectant Injection’ Claim Has Actually Caused People to Poison Themselves
- News15 hours ago
Trump ‘Visibly Agitated’ Over Michael Cohen Jail Release and Upcoming Tell-All Book on What ‘He’s Said and Done With Women’
- SILVER LINING2 days ago
Coronavirus Could Finally Kill the Ban on Gay and Bi Blood Donations
- News8 hours ago
Trump Goes Off on Fox News After Network Airs Attack Ad Against Him