ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Yang Out
Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur who surprised many with his popularity surpassing many other candidates, has just dropped out of the race for president.
Yang has officially suspended his campaign.
Central to Yang’s campaign was his promise t give every American a $1000 monthly check.
Yang, the Washington Post reports, will not endorse any other candidate immediately.
“If I become persuaded that there’s a particular candidate that gives us a superior chance of beating Donald Trump, and I think it’s important to make that opinion known, then I would consider it for sure,” Yang said.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Bernie Sanders Projected Winner of New Hampshire Primary – Buttigieg and Klobuchar Follow Closely
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont, is the projected winner of the New Hampshire Democratic primary, MSNBC is reporting. Former mayor Pete Buttigieg came in a close second and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota came in third.
All three will be assigned delegates.
FASTEST NH Primary Results – Total of 82.49% reporting
Sanders: 25.86%
Buttigieg: 24.12%
Klobuchar: 19.81%
Warren: 9.46%
Biden: 8.69%
Steyer: 3.51%
Gabbard: 3.22%
Yang: 2.88%
Total votes cast so far: 249,504
Full results here: https://t.co/J7J00UQxN8 pic.twitter.com/sUxxFzOa7w
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) February 12, 2020
DDHQ-UVA Center for Politics Delegate Estimates for New Hampshire:
Sanders 9
Buttigieg 9
Klobuchar 6
Delegates to date: pic.twitter.com/KByUN8peg6
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) February 12, 2020
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, came in a distant fourth. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in fifth.
Exit polls say many voters made up their minds in the past few days, after Friday’s Democratic debate. Sen. Klobuchar is widely seen as having performed very well during the debate.
Also Tuesday evening, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and U.S. Senator Michael Bennett, Democrat of Colorado, suspended their campaigns.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Buttigieg Wins Most Iowa Delegates
Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg was awarded the largest number of delegates from the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses, the Iowa Democratic Party announced Sunday night, one week after the disastrous, error-laden presidential nominating process kicked off the 2020 race.
Buttigieg wins 14 delegates. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was awarded 12. That means Buttigieg won 26.2% of state delegate equivalents, versus Sander’s 26.1%, as Politico reports.
U.S, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in third, with 18% SDEs, and 8 delegates. Former Vice President Joe Biden fourth, with 15.8% SDEs and 6 delegates.
There remain errors in the Iowa Democratic Party’s results, according to experts, like Daniel Nichanian:
I reported this yesterday. See below.
So please don’t report the IDP results at face value. They are wrong not just internally, but also based on local sheets they claim to follow.https://t.co/blG436Gakk
— Taniel (@Taniel) February 9, 2020
Tuesday New Hampshire voters will cast votes in the nation’s first Democratic primary.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Buttigieg Maintains Narrow Lead in Iowa With 100% of Precincts Reporting
Former mayor Pete Buttigieg has maintained his first place lead with 100% of Iowa precincts reporting, according to NBC News and Reuters. But the Associated Press earlier Thursday night said it was unable to determine a winner after a New York Times report finding results “riddled” with errors.
“Iowa Democratic Party says Pete Buttigieg narrowly defeats Bernie Sanders in Iowa caucus with 100% of precincts counted,” a Reuters breaking news report states.
CNN adds that Buttigieg leads Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders “by one-tenth of one percentage point in the all-important state delegate equivalent count.”
Expert maintain errors remain, putting these results in question.
Daniel Nichanian, a local elections and voting rights expert with a PhD in political science has a very detailed thread on Twitter explaining the flaws he has uncovered.
🚨CAUTION 🚨 Some glaring mistakes that have been widely reported for more than 24 hours were NOT fixed.
1) Des Moines-14 is still glaringly incorrect. Sanders should be netting 0.2798 SDE here. https://t.co/nXTEGywpYE
— Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020
Monday afternoon DNC chair Tom Perez called for an immediate recanvass.
Developing – more to come.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- YUP.2 days ago
George Conway Appears to Rebuke Kellyanne Conway for ‘Gaslighting’ That Vindman Wasn’t Fired
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
New DOJ Scandal Emerges as Anti-Gay ‘Hookers for Jesus’ Group Gets Awarded Major Grant
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'3 days ago
GOPers Claiming Trump Learned From Impeachment ‘Look Like Fools’ After ‘Crazy-Pants’ Speech Says Conservative
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
‘These People Are the Destruction of America’: BlazeTV Host Slammed for Attack on Oscar Winning Director Bong Joon-ho
- ENEMIES LIST2 days ago
Amazon Moves to Depose Trump Over Pentagon Contract
- 'RUSSIAN ASSET'1 day ago
‘Putin’s Dirtbag’: Tulsi Gabbard Slammed for Supporting Trump Firing of Vindman by Saying Elections Have ‘Consequences’
- NOPE NOPE NOPE1 day ago
Trump Not Worried About Coronavirus Because China Tells Him It Will Subside Soon Due to ‘the Heat’ – Experts Disagree
- ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE2 days ago
Buttigieg Wins Most Iowa Delegates