Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur who surprised many with his popularity surpassing many other candidates, has just dropped out of the race for president.

Yang has officially suspended his campaign.

Central to Yang’s campaign was his promise t give every American a $1000 monthly check.

Yang, the Washington Post reports, will not endorse any other candidate immediately.

“If I become persuaded that there’s a particular candidate that gives us a superior chance of beating Donald Trump, and I think it’s important to make that opinion known, then I would consider it for sure,” Yang said.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license