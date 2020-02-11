Bernie Sanders Projected Winner of New Hampshire Primary – Buttigieg and Klobuchar Follow Closely

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont, is the projected winner of the New Hampshire Democratic primary, MSNBC is reporting. Former mayor Pete Buttigieg came in a close second and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota came in third.

All three will be assigned delegates.

FASTEST NH Primary Results – Total of 82.49% reporting Sanders: 25.86%

Buttigieg: 24.12%

Klobuchar: 19.81%

Warren: 9.46%

Biden: 8.69%

Steyer: 3.51%

Gabbard: 3.22%

Yang: 2.88% Total votes cast so far: 249,504 Full results here: https://t.co/J7J00UQxN8 pic.twitter.com/sUxxFzOa7w — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) February 12, 2020

DDHQ-UVA Center for Politics Delegate Estimates for New Hampshire: Sanders 9

Buttigieg 9

Klobuchar 6 Delegates to date: pic.twitter.com/KByUN8peg6 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) February 12, 2020

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, came in a distant fourth. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in fifth.

Exit polls say many voters made up their minds in the past few days, after Friday’s Democratic debate. Sen. Klobuchar is widely seen as having performed very well during the debate.

Also Tuesday evening, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and U.S. Senator Michael Bennett, Democrat of Colorado, suspended their campaigns.