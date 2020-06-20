News
‘Say the Words’: VP Mike Pence Can’t Bring Himself to Say ‘Black Lives Matter’ During TV Interview
During a Friday interview with an ABC affiliate in Pennsylvania, Vice President Mike Pence refused to utter the words “Black Lives Matter” when asked to do so. In fact, he did one worse by declaring “All Lives Matter,” a mealy-mouthed response that willfully ignores the deadly social disparities killing Black Americans every day.
Pence’s full response, delivered on Juneteenth, the national day commemorating the emancipation of Black U.S. slaves, was:
“Let me just say that what happened to George Floyd was a tragedy. And in this nation, especially on Juneteenth, we celebrate the fact that from the founding of this nation we’ve cherished the ideal that all, all of us are created equal, and endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights. And so all lives matter in a very real sense.”
In response, anchorman Brian Taff said to Pence, “Forgive me for pressing you on this, sir, but I will note you did not say those words, ‘Black lives matter,’ and there is an important distinction. People are saying, of course, all lives matter. But to say the words is an acknowledgment that Black lives also matter at a time in this country when it appears that there’s a segment of our society that doesn’t agree. So why will you not say those words?”
“Well, I don’t accept the fact, Brian, that there’s a segment of American society that disagrees, in the preciousness and importance of every human life,” Pence replied. “And it’s one of the reasons why as we advance important reforms in law enforcement, as we look for ways to strengthen and improve our public safety in our cities, that we’re not going to stop there.”
While Pence began to tout the Trump Administration’s reduction of the Black unemployment rate before the start of the coronavirus epidemic. “And yet, one final time, you won’t say the words and we understand your explanation,” Taff responded.
Twitter users were not impressed:
I used to do what Pence does here. Respond with “All lives matter.” But I was wrong then, and Pence is wrong now. Saying “Black Lives Matter” is acknowledging that if George Floyd were white, he’d still be alive. Black lives simply want to be on equal footing. Shame on Pence. https://t.co/EI2YiRGOCJ
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 19, 2020
Republicans never change. Just as Regan refused to say the word AIDS, @VP Pense refuses to say Black Lives Matter. Every time Republicans are in office people die: AIDS, SEpt. 11; Iraq War; 2008 crashed economy; Kids in cages; Muslim Ban; over 120,000 Covid-19 dead; #BLM pic.twitter.com/HU2v3wEDAr
— Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) June 20, 2020
VP Pence refuses to say black lives matter on Juneteenth.
I will say it for him: Black lives matter.
Louder for those in the back?
BLACK. LIVES. MATTER.
Rights and dignity aren’t pie. More for some does not mean less for others#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/2xZexFbPLH
— Fred Fletcher (@ChiefFletcher) June 19, 2020
.@Mike_Pence .@VP This gentleman would like to explain to you the difference between BLACK LIVES MATTER & your TRITE All lives matter comment. That comment says to the American Public that you are REALLY DO NOT want to understand SYSTEMIC RACISM & you’ve GIVEN UP on the oppressed https://t.co/T3UrFChXRx
— Joyce 2141 (@MaNH5934) June 20, 2020
Dear @VP Pence: Of course all lives matter. So why do people say black lives matter? Because the system undervalues black lives. Government has systematically murdered Black Americans for generations. That’s why millions of Americans demonstrated for change. Get it yet? https://t.co/MGTcFR6mFG
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 20, 2020
News
Trump to Replace SDNY Prosecutor With Lawyer Who Defended Deutsche Bank From Money Laundering Charges: Report
On Friday night, the Attorney General William Barr announced that Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will be stepping down.
His replacement will be Jay Clayton — who previously represented Deutsche Bank, one of President Donald Trump’s most significant business creditors, from allegations they facilitated Russian money laundering.
The Southern District of New York, situated in Manhattan, frequently deals with significant white-collar investigations — and is currently in the process of investigating Deutsche Bank itself.
? Geoffrey Berman is stepping down as US Attorney for SDNY https://t.co/ckuDp57iZC
— Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) June 20, 2020
News
A Former Special Counsel Is Accusing the Trump Campaign of Engaging in Wire Fraud
A well-known former special counsel is accusing the Trump campaign of engaging in “wire fraud,” and another well-known attorney is backing up his claim.
Norm Eisen made the wire fraud allegation in response to a tweet from former Obama White House Director of Communications Jennifer Palmieri. Eisen is a former White House Special Counsel for Ethics and Government Reform, a former U.S. ambassador, and served as a counsel for Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Palmieri posted a screenshot of a text that purportedly is from the Trump campaign, specifically saying it is from Donald Trump Jr.
“My father asked me to text you. He reached out to 100 patriots to join the Trump 100 Club. You’re the ONLY 1 who didn’t join. Join NOW,” it reads, followed by a URL that links to a Republican fundraising site, WinRed.
More threatening fundraising texts from Don Jr. pic.twitter.com/LNLnU6ZA3k
— Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) June 19, 2020
“This is 18 USC 1343 wire fraud by Trump campaign,” Eisen charges.
This is 18 USC 1343 wire fraud by Trump campaign
No way the other 99 really replied, so all elements are met
1)scheme to defraud 2)with intent to defraud & 3) foreseeable & actual use of interstate wire comms.
Barr won’t investigate, but states can under analogous state crimes https://t.co/q9FUap2PIJ
— Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) June 19, 2020
“These are the kinds of fraudulent marketing techniques that Trump has used since the beginning of his career,” Eisen goes on to say, “and that led to outcomes like the huge Trump U. fraud settlement the shuttering of his charity by NY State.”
“I ain’t kidding when I say it is likely actionable,” he adds.
Well-known attorney George Conway chimed in as well, reinforcing Eisen’s legal opinion:
You’re totally right, Norm. Fraud involving money isn’t protected by the First Amendment, even when it’s practiced during a political campaign.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 19, 2020
A few others posted screenshots of similar text messages.
That is interesting. I got the same text from #DimwitJr saying that I was the only one who had not join the club. pic.twitter.com/W3I4qJcnVM
— (((AlanRosenblatt, Ph.D.))) (@DrDigiPol) June 19, 2020
Same pic.twitter.com/JbLnFbMGA9
— Crenshaw (@okie210) June 19, 2020
News
Trump-Loving Security Guard Who Gunned Down Black Man in Tulsa Parking Lot Had History of Racist Behavior: Report
A Trump-loving white security guard with a racist past shot and killed an unarmed Black man during an unprovoked hotel parking lot attack.
Former Tulsa detention officer Christopher Straight has been charged with first-degree manslaughter after he provoked and then fatally Carlos Carson earlier this month, and newly released surveillance video shows the 36-year-old Black man had his back turned when the attack began, reported The Guardian.
Carson had been a guest at the hotel who was asked to leave earlier in the morning of June 6, after he became upset that his car was vandalized while staying there.
He returned to the property a few minutes later when the 53-year-old Straight, who was working as a security guard, got out of his pickup and sprayed Carson with pepper spray while his back was turned.
Straight later admitted that Carson had not made an aggressive move toward him, but told officers he used chemical irritant to “deter” the Black man from becoming aggressive and planned to detain him for trespassing until police arrived.
Security footage shows Carson walking away from Straight’s truck when the security guard sprayed him.
Carson then confronted Straight and the two men struggled as Carson tried to pull him from his vehicle.
A few seconds later, Straight shot Carson in the head, killing him.
Straight was arrested afterward and released on $50,000 bond.
The Guardian reviewed documents that show Straight was previously accused of racist behavior by a black colleague while working as a guard at city’s jail, and inmates accused him of negligence.
The Tulsa county Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, declined to answer questions about Straight’s resignation from the department in 2018, after 16 years, on the same day he was told he would be demoted.
The day before killing Carson, Straight shared a Facebook meme with the words: “How about all lives matter. Not black lives, not white lives. Get over yourself no one’s life is more important than the next. Put your race card away and grow up.”
A week earlier, on May 31, he shared another meme that read: “If you are anti-police: I’m blue family, unfriend me,” along with the hashtag #Bluelivesmatter.
Three days prior to that, he shared an image that stated, “I support Trump and I will not apologize for it,” and Facebook photos show Straight wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap.
President Donald Trump will visit Tulsa on Saturday for his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic, and then nationwide protests over racism and police brutality.
