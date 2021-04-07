Pence Signs Big 2-Book Deal Focusing on His Christian Faith and Four Years With Trump in Prep for 2024 Run

MSNBC and NBC News report Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are projected to be the winners of the 2020 presidential election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris have beat President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to take the White House. NBC News and MSNBC have called the election for the Democrats.

Biden is expected to walk into the White House with 306 Electoral College votes. In 2016 Trump called his 304 Electoral College win a “MASSIVE landslide victory.”

Congratulations to all of the ”DEPLORABLES” and the millions of people who gave us a MASSIVE (304-227) Electoral College landslide victory! pic.twitter.com/7ifv5gT7Ur — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

But at noon on January 20, 2021 President Donald Trump will be president no longer. Joe Biden, who served his country every day for 44 years from 1973 to 2017, will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Kamala Harris, the former San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General, will be the nation’s first woman Vice President and first Vice President who is a person of color.

January 20, 2021 is the four-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech, in which he chillingly promised the “American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

Trump would go on to inflict carnage on a wide swath of the American people, land, air, water, economy, and reputation.

He ignored intelligence reports warning of an impending global pandemic in its infancy, allowing the deadly, airborne virus to kill hundreds of thousands of Americans, infect millions more, devastate the economy, force Americans into hiding or into hospitals, force children out of schools and parents into substitute teachers, and force disinformation into the general public so dangerous some tried injecting bleach or drinking hydroxychloroquine.

Trump’s carnage extended to the daily lives of America’s women, and minorities – its Black and Brown people and other people of color, its LGBTQ people, and its children. Trump’s actions removed protections from groups of people who need protection the most.

He rescinded protections for LGBTQ people, for workers, for children, for the handicapped. He focused his most extreme attacks on transgender people, first stripping protections and guidance from transgender school children, then literally declaring – in a series of tweets – he was kicking every transgender service member out of the U.S Armed Forces.

Trump would go on to throw out protections enforced by nearly every cabinet agency, causing quiet and often under reported devastation to Americans who already were struggling.

As President, Trump employed the worst Americans, treated the White House as his personal palace and the executive branch as his mafia empire, one that frequently declared gang war against the other branches of the U.S. government – especially House and Senate Democrats.

Among the casualties of Trump’s fascist four-year rein: the mental health and spirt of many, if not the majority of Americans.

It took seven writers and editors at McSweeney’s to catalogue the atrocities that Donald Trump has inflicted upon America and the world. To date they have collected 964. It was last updated one day before the November election.

“Lest We Forget the Horrors: A Catalog of Trump’s Worst Cruelties, Collusions, Corruptions, and Crimes,” is its catchy title.

Trump brought out the worst in America and Americans. He gave Republicans license to feel and voice their hate, then championed that hate. He told the white nationalists, the white supremacists, the racists, the homophobes, the anti-government extremists, the religious extremists, the anti-Islam extremists, the neo-Nazis, and his favorites group, “the poorly-educated,” that they are the victims, and that he is their savior.

And they believed him. They believed the rapist, criminal, white supremacist cloaked in a blue suit, too-long red tie, and too much bronzer. They believed the lying “billionaire,” the tweeting reality TV host, the paranoid narcissistic personality-disordered president.

Four years is a long time. The carnage is massive. It will take many more years, if not decades, to recover.

