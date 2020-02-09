Buttigieg Wins Most Iowa Delegates

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg was awarded the largest number of delegates from the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses, the Iowa Democratic Party announced Sunday night, one week after the disastrous, error-laden presidential nominating process kicked off the 2020 race.

Buttigieg wins 14 delegates. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was awarded 12. That means Buttigieg won 26.2% of state delegate equivalents, versus Sander’s 26.1%, as Politico reports.

U.S, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in third, with 18% SDEs, and 8 delegates. Former Vice President Joe Biden fourth, with 15.8% SDEs and 6 delegates.

There remain errors in the Iowa Democratic Party’s results, according to experts, like Daniel Nichanian:

I reported this yesterday. See below. So please don’t report the IDP results at face value. They are wrong not just internally, but also based on local sheets they claim to follow.https://t.co/blG436Gakk — Taniel (@Taniel) February 9, 2020

Tuesday New Hampshire voters will cast votes in the nation’s first Democratic primary.