ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Buttigieg Wins Most Iowa Delegates
Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg was awarded the largest number of delegates from the first-in-the-nation Iowa Caucuses, the Iowa Democratic Party announced Sunday night, one week after the disastrous, error-laden presidential nominating process kicked off the 2020 race.
Buttigieg wins 14 delegates. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was awarded 12. That means Buttigieg won 26.2% of state delegate equivalents, versus Sander’s 26.1%, as Politico reports.
U.S, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) came in third, with 18% SDEs, and 8 delegates. Former Vice President Joe Biden fourth, with 15.8% SDEs and 6 delegates.
There remain errors in the Iowa Democratic Party’s results, according to experts, like Daniel Nichanian:
I reported this yesterday. See below.
So please don’t report the IDP results at face value. They are wrong not just internally, but also based on local sheets they claim to follow.https://t.co/blG436Gakk
— Taniel (@Taniel) February 9, 2020
Tuesday New Hampshire voters will cast votes in the nation’s first Democratic primary.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Buttigieg Maintains Narrow Lead in Iowa With 100% of Precincts Reporting
Former mayor Pete Buttigieg has maintained his first place lead with 100% of Iowa precincts reporting, according to NBC News and Reuters. But the Associated Press earlier Thursday night said it was unable to determine a winner after a New York Times report finding results “riddled” with errors.
“Iowa Democratic Party says Pete Buttigieg narrowly defeats Bernie Sanders in Iowa caucus with 100% of precincts counted,” a Reuters breaking news report states.
CNN adds that Buttigieg leads Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders “by one-tenth of one percentage point in the all-important state delegate equivalent count.”
Expert maintain errors remain, putting these results in question.
Daniel Nichanian, a local elections and voting rights expert with a PhD in political science has a very detailed thread on Twitter explaining the flaws he has uncovered.
🚨CAUTION 🚨 Some glaring mistakes that have been widely reported for more than 24 hours were NOT fixed.
1) Des Moines-14 is still glaringly incorrect. Sanders should be netting 0.2798 SDE here. https://t.co/nXTEGywpYE
— Taniel (@Taniel) February 7, 2020
Monday afternoon DNC chair Tom Perez called for an immediate recanvass.
Developing – more to come.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
‘Enough Is Enough’: Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez Calls for Recanvass of Iowa Caucus Results After Discrepancies Found
Tom Perez, the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has called on the Iowa Democratic Party to perform a recanvass of the results. The New York Times Thursday reported the results were “riddled with inconsistencies and other flaws,” but assured the “mistakes do not appear intentional.”
Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.
— Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020
Image by Ellen Macdonald via Flickr and a CC license
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Buttigieg Continues to Hold on to First Place With 86% of Iowa Results Now Reported
Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is holding on to his first place lead as the Iowa Democratic Party releases the latest round of results from Monday night’s caucuses.
According to the IDP’s report, Buttigieg is followed by Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and former Vice President Joe Biden in fourth place.
“Buttigieg now leads in 60 counties, while Sanders leads in 18 counties. We’re still waiting on precincts in 57 counties,” The New York Times reports, adding these numbers:
Buttigieg: 26.7%
Sanders: 25.4%
Warren: 18.3%
Biden: 15.9%
Klobuchar: 12.1%
Pete Buttigieg is on track to win the Iowa caucus, according to our estimates https://t.co/DyLroWLBId
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 5, 2020
It’s hard to see how the remaining 14% of results could dramatically change the order.
