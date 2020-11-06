ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Biden Takes the Lead in Pennsylvania – Could Be Decisive in Presidential Race
The Biden-Harris team has taken the lead in the 2020 presidential race in Georgia and Pennsylvania. President Donald Trump cannot stay in the race without both those states.
Biden is now in the lead in Pennsylvania, by 5587 votes, turning the state blue, with 87% of the recent vote dump, according to CNN.
There are more votes to be counted, but if his lead holds, Biden takes Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral votes, putting him in the White House.
One news outlet has just called the presidential race for Biden. Others are waiting for more votes to be counted.
Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273.
Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.
Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST
All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Biden: ‘When the Count Is Finished We Believe We Will Be the Winners’ but Refuses to Declare Victory Yet
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a national address told the American people Wednesday afternoon that “we believe that we will be the winners” of the 2020 election, but was quick to add, “I am not here to declare that we’ve won.”
“It is clear that we’re winning enough states to win the presidency,” he noted.
Biden noted that “once this election is finalized,” it will be time to put “harsh rhetoric” behind us, as he called for healing.
He also noted that he and Sen. Kamala Harris would be one of three tickets to unseat an incumbent president, and won more votes than any candidate in history.
Biden’s comments are in polar opposition to those made by President Donald Trump at 2:30 in the morning, falsely declaring victory.
Watch:
Joe Biden: "It's clear that we're winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I'm not here to declare that we've won. But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be winners." https://t.co/EFfyeyUMQ9 pic.twitter.com/JLeFjv4wQi
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
‘We’re Feeling Good’: Biden Says He Will Win but Urges Patience – ‘It’s Going to Take Time’ to Count Votes
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he’s “optimistic” and believes he will win the White House. Speaking to supporters in Delaware, Biden says he’s grateful to them, and urged them to “keep the faith, we’re going to win this.”
Watch:
JUST IN: "We feel good about where we are, we really do," Joe Biden says to supporters as states continue to count ballots.
"Your patience is commendable," he says. "We knew this was gonna go long." https://t.co/DA8JdVxU42 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/ZB7OZXzmqR
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 4, 2020
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
#BidenHarris2020Landslide Trends as Americans Embrace ‘Just Hearing a Normal, Smart Man and Woman Speak With Hope’
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made a huge impact on America when the two Democrats appeared together for the first time Wednesday as the presumptive presidential and vice presidential nominees. Both delivered uplifting and positive speeches, and both took time to slam President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Take a look at some of the clips from their speeches, delivered moments ago.
On social media Americans reacted quite positively, causing #BidenHarris2020Landslide to trend.
Here are some of the responses. Note how excited, happy, and joyous many felt – as one person put it, “just hearing a normal, smart man and woman speak with hope.”
There is no reason that this speech should be making me emotional. Maybe it's just hearing a normal, smart man and woman speak with hope, speak without hate, speak to our strengths, speak without vitriol. #BidenHarris2020Landslide
— Rick Trock (@RickORick) August 12, 2020
OMG…hearing Biden and Harris talk reminds me there really IS a world outside of Trump hell.
We.
Got.
This. #BidenHarris2020Landslide
— Just Mary (@BlueHenArt) August 12, 2020
@JoeBiden ‘s and @KamalaHarris televised press conference is filling me with hope and optimism.
I had almost forgotten what that felt like in tRump’s dysfunctional America.#BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/6w0hJCPPsN
— Sukie ? #WearTheMask (@FroggyBottomPnd) August 12, 2020
This was an amazing speech. Well amazing speeches! I am soo ready to get to work! Let’s get this win #JoeBidenForPresident2020 #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/NKK0bnhGlq
— ROBINSON_TUFF ?? (@tuff_robinson) August 12, 2020
Donald Trump has never brought kids together. Put smiles in their faces. And never once stopped being selfish for 4 years. I can't wait for the election. #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/cJ72m8kUDb
— Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) August 12, 2020
Are you watching our next President? @JoeBiden sure as hell has no cognitive issues! He is smart sharp strong & caring. He is everything Trump is not. #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/6bNJBmInpF
— Josh Friedman (@joshfriedmanTX) August 12, 2020
REAL MEN DO NOT FEAR STRONG WOMEN!#BidenHarris2020Landslide https://t.co/LnZGL5Otdz
— VoteBLUE! (@RiderBabe52) August 12, 2020
I'm not crying you're crying.
Decency.
Humanity.
Humility.
Hope.#BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/NowbVrq5cq
— #Resist Debrianna? (@DMansini) August 12, 2020
Wow! I am so energized! No lying! No screaming! No bs! Let’s get to work America! #BidenHarris2020Landslide #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/Bp4zxnsaXo
— Fed up (@global_states) August 12, 2020
I thought I was out of tears from yesterday, but the tears of joy and hope… yes, finally, HOPE, are still flowing.
We're in a battle for the soul of this nation. But together, it's a battle we can win. #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/7UXmrgftye
— HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) August 12, 2020
I'm all in. What a great team.
These two are exactly what Americans have desperately wanted & needed. This is so refreshing. Speaking from the heart, with humanity, telling the truth & showing strength is something we've never seen from the GOP#BidenHarris2020Landslide
— Susan LaDuke (@Sjladuke75Susan) August 12, 2020
Biden first appearance together with Kamala Harris was fantastic and exactly what one would have wished for under these COVID-19 circumstances; absolutely great, with damning speeches to boot indicting Trump and why he must be defeated#BidenHarris2020 #BidenHarris2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/tIxfEcVhKY
— Omwenga (@Omwenga) August 12, 2020
Finally…..a President and VP we will be proud of ….. Pres. Biden & VP Harris made my heart soar with pride & happiness! Haven't felt that since Liar Conman in Chief began embarrassing us for the last 4 years. #BidenHarris2020Landslide
— Jeanne Goodling (@JeanneGoodling) August 12, 2020
