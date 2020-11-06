Connect with us

Biden Takes the Lead in Pennsylvania – Could Be Decisive in Presidential Race

The Biden-Harris team has taken the lead in the 2020 presidential race in Georgia and Pennsylvania. President Donald Trump cannot stay in the race without both those states.

Biden is now in the lead in Pennsylvania, by 5587 votes, turning the state blue, with 87% of the recent vote dump, according to CNN.

There are more votes to be counted, but if his lead holds, Biden takes Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral votes, putting him in the White House.

One news outlet has just called the presidential race for Biden. Others are waiting for more votes to be counted.

 

