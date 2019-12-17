THE IMPEACHMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
‘Happy Impeachment Eve’ Is Trending and Flooding Twitter With Hilarious Memes
It’s the day before the House of Representatives is slated to vote on Articles of Impeachment against President Donald John Trump, and while Democrats in Congress are impressing upon the public this is a solemn responsibility in which they take no joy, many voters are feeling no such obligation.
“Happy Impeachment Eve” is trending on Twitter, providing some much-needed glee that’s not Christmas related.
Since 2015, when he rode down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, millions of Americans have been sickened by what Donald Trump has done to this country. The lies, the cheating, the corruption, the embrace of foreign dictators, the never-ending support of Russia and Vladimir Putin, the caging of children, the racism, the white nationalism and white supremacy, and the bribery – not to mention the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Some are also urging those who oppose this president to show up tonight to one of the hundreds of “Nobody Is Above the Law” rallies across the country.
Here’s how some are celebrating the spirit of this season:
Happy Impeachment Eve! History will be made tomorrow 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LEpltiq6HC
— Bonnie🇺🇸 Are you registered to vote? (@BonniBK) December 17, 2019
Have a Very Merry and Happy Impeachment Eve. pic.twitter.com/YN0SwxBu1D
— CoolVirginMary (@mystbabe777) December 17, 2019
Happy Impeachment Eve ….
ESPECIALLY to this guy 🖕#ImpeachmentEve @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/TugcqXITMa
— Michelle Ebeling🌸 (@ShellE719) December 17, 2019
I saw Happy Impeachment Eve and I’m just sitting in Biology class right now like pic.twitter.com/kkVnVlHhhB
— River’s Feeling… Seasonal! (@RiversRandomsYT) December 17, 2019
Happy Impeachment Eve! 🙂
It doesn’t matter if he isn’t removed from office afterward; the fact that he will forever have a * next to his presidency is enough of a consolation after the last 3 years of absolute buffoonery we’ve had to endure.
— Rovayne (@JRHews) December 17, 2019
I would like you to do us a favor though….the words that have brought you to the eve of your impeachment. Happy Impeachment Eve….party over here, champagne all around. The biggest crook and liar ever.
— Peggie Lucas (@lucas_peggie) December 17, 2019
Times Square is lovely in December! Gonna make a night of it – see the windows and tree and head to the Village for a nightcap afterwards
Happy Impeachment Eve Alyssa! 🎄🥂 https://t.co/LygYa26p6i
— Doy (@Doy92281138) December 17, 2019
Happy Impeachment Eve.
Tonight we march. 👊
— Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) December 17, 2019
Happy Impeachment to all, and to all a new president!! Happy Impeachment Eve everyone! pic.twitter.com/geMQaqVYVI
— sarcasm_maybe (@LBauscher) December 17, 2019
Happy Impeachment Eve! pic.twitter.com/oFuHoO574L
— Leta Lestrange (@LetaLestrange17) December 17, 2019
Republicans to Argue Key Witnesses Trump Banned From Testifying Can’t Be Heard in Senate Impeachment Trial
It’s been less than a day since Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he has a list of four critical witnesses who should testify at the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, and already Republicans have served up their stonewalling talking points.
Leader Schumer wants former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton, current White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and two White House officials tied to Mulvaney to testify.
And the Republicans – unofficially for now – have already let it be known the answer will be no.
Why?
CNN’s Manu Raju reports Republicans are saying they will not call on any of those “preferred” witnesses because they did not testify before any of the House Committees in the impeachment inquiry. The House tried to have both testify but the White House blocked those requests and the Chairmen decided it was not worthwhile to take what could have been months – possibly eight months – to go through the courts when Trump is currently attempting to use foreign actors to once again help him win the election.
Republicans are saying “there’s no need to hear from these four individuals because that was actually the House’s job,” Raju reports.
“According to the Republicans the House was actually the fact-finding body that was the one that was supposed to hear from, get testimony from the four individuals,” he adds. “It was the decision by House Democrats not to go to court to try to enforce their subpoenas to compel these people.”
Watch:
Expect this to be Senate GOP argument against Schumer proposal, per sources: Senate trial is not venue for fact-finding; House is. And Dems chose not to go to court to get Mulvaney and Bolton so it’s on them, they’ll say
Though four GOP sens could break ranks and change calculus pic.twitter.com/fsU6axxHTe
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 16, 2019
CNN’s John King inexplicably calls the Republicans’ response a “game of chess.”
In October Mulvaney infamously bragged that Trump did demand a quid pro quo with Ukraine, telling the American people to “get over it.”
Here Are 5 Key Takeaways From the Just-Released House Judiciary Committee’s Impeachment Report
The 658-page impeachment report finds that President Donald Trump committed multiple federal crimes and “betrayed the national interest.”
The House Judiciary Committee published the full report early Monday, ahead of a vote likely this week, and laid out the case that Trump had abused his power and obstructed Congress in its oversight role, reported Axios.
Here are five key takeaways from the report.
1. “President Trump’s abuse of power encompassed both the constitutional offense of ‘Bribery’ and multiple federal crimes,” the report states. “He has betrayed the national interest, the people of this Nation, and should not be permitted to be above the law. It is therefore all the more vital that he be removed from office.”
2. The report found that Trump acted directly and indirectly to “corruptly” solicit Ukraine’s government to announce investigations into Joe Biden and “discredited theory promoted by Russia” that Ukraine, rather than Kremlin agents, had interfered in the 2016 election.
3. “Taken together, the articles charge that President Trump has placed his personal, political interests above our national security, our free and fair elections and our systems of checks and balances,” the report says.
4. The report also alleges that Trump engaged in further wrongdoing even as the impeachment inquiry was presented in public hearings.
“President Trump also attempted to muzzle witnesses, threatening to damage their careers if they agreed to testify, and even attacked one witness during her live testimony before Congress,” the report notes.
5. “While there is no need for a crime to be proven in order for impeachment to be warranted,” the report adds, “here, President Trump’s scheme or course of conduct also encompassed other offenses, both constitutional and criminal in character, and it is appropriate for the Committee to recognize such offenses in assessing the question of impeachment.”
The report includes arguments from the committee’s Republican minority, which complained the impeachment case was “not only weak” but also “dangerously lowers the bar for future impeachments.”
Trump and his GOP allies insist he has done nothing wrong.
Judiciary Committee Passes Articles of Impeachment – Trump Just Steps Away From Being 3rd President Ever to Be Impeached
The House Judiciary Committee has just passed both Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump, putting the 45th president just steps away from a full House vote next week that is all but guaranteed to deliver the same result. Before year’s end there is every reason to assume Trump will become just the third president ever to be impeached.
The vote, concluded at 10:09 AM on Friday the 13th of December, after three days of debate. Thursday’s debate ran 13 hours, and concluded around 11 PM so the American people could watch their representatives in the light of the next day fulfill their constitutional responsibilities.
Many of the Republicans on the committee offered an angry “No.”
The final vote for each of the two Articles was 23-17.
Articles of Impeachment — Article 2: Obstruction of Congress
APPROVED 23 – 17
Full video: https://t.co/NFWNjm3LIN pic.twitter.com/ryPLiiBaYM
— CSPAN (@cspan) December 13, 2019
