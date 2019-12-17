‘Happy Impeachment Eve’ Is Trending and Flooding Twitter With Hilarious Memes

It’s the day before the House of Representatives is slated to vote on Articles of Impeachment against President Donald John Trump, and while Democrats in Congress are impressing upon the public this is a solemn responsibility in which they take no joy, many voters are feeling no such obligation.

“Happy Impeachment Eve” is trending on Twitter, providing some much-needed glee that’s not Christmas related.

Since 2015, when he rode down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, millions of Americans have been sickened by what Donald Trump has done to this country. The lies, the cheating, the corruption, the embrace of foreign dictators, the never-ending support of Russia and Vladimir Putin, the caging of children, the racism, the white nationalism and white supremacy, and the bribery – not to mention the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Some are also urging those who oppose this president to show up tonight to one of the hundreds of “Nobody Is Above the Law” rallies across the country.

Here’s how some are celebrating the spirit of this season:

Happy Impeachment Eve! History will be made tomorrow 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LEpltiq6HC — Bonnie🇺🇸 Are you registered to vote? (@BonniBK) December 17, 2019

Have a Very Merry and Happy Impeachment Eve. pic.twitter.com/YN0SwxBu1D — CoolVirginMary (@mystbabe777) December 17, 2019

I saw Happy Impeachment Eve and I’m just sitting in Biology class right now like pic.twitter.com/kkVnVlHhhB — River’s Feeling… Seasonal! (@RiversRandomsYT) December 17, 2019

Happy Impeachment Eve! 🙂

It doesn’t matter if he isn’t removed from office afterward; the fact that he will forever have a * next to his presidency is enough of a consolation after the last 3 years of absolute buffoonery we’ve had to endure. — Rovayne (@JRHews) December 17, 2019

I would like you to do us a favor though….the words that have brought you to the eve of your impeachment. Happy Impeachment Eve….party over here, champagne all around. The biggest crook and liar ever. — Peggie Lucas (@lucas_peggie) December 17, 2019

Times Square is lovely in December! Gonna make a night of it – see the windows and tree and head to the Village for a nightcap afterwards Happy Impeachment Eve Alyssa! 🎄🥂 https://t.co/LygYa26p6i — Doy (@Doy92281138) December 17, 2019

Happy Impeachment Eve.

Tonight we march. 👊 — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) December 17, 2019