‘Say a Prayer!’: Trump Gets Religion in Major Meltdown Hours Before He Will Be Impeached

President Donald Trump knows in just hours he will formally be impeached and will forever wear that asterisk of shame. It’s clearly devastating to him. Overnight to 45th president, soon to be the first to ever be impeached in his first term, had a Twitter meltdown, which continued Wednesday morning.

This one was different. After dozens upon dozens of tweets over the past few years offering “thoughts and prayers” to victims of mass shootings and disasters, Trump is now asking his supporters to pray for him.

“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!” the president urged.

Trump deleted an earlier similar typo-laden tweet and in the new one wrote “PRAYER” in all-caps.

Responses were less than sympathetic.

Sir, for years, you’ve done a lot wrong. Fake university racketeering. Money laundering casino. Tax evasion. Campaign finance fraud. Charity abuse. Now you got caught cheating on the election by shaking down a desperate nation that Russia attacked. Impeachment is forever. Enjoy! — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) December 18, 2019

No, I don’t believe that — because it’s not true. You won’t be impeached by the “Radical Left.” You will be impeached by people who respect the Constitution and aren’t so afraid of your crazed cult that they let you break laws and act like a vulgar idiot. #MerryImpeachmas — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 18, 2019

It was so not wrong that he locked the conversation down on the highest classified server in the White House, and then ordered every one in the conversation not to testify to Congress about it. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 18, 2019