Senate Democrats Are United in Votes to Convict Trump – Only Vote to Acquit Will Be Partisan

All Democratic Senators will vote to convict President Donald Trump on both charges of high crimes and misdemeanors. Republican Senator Mitt Romney will vote to convict on the charge of abuse of power, making that article of impeachment bipartisan. Republicans will make the votes to acquit partisan.

Trump will be acquitted, not exonerated. But he will go down in history as the first president who will have received a vote to convict from his own party, a stain on his record for all eternity.

Several Democratic Senators seen as possible votes to acquit have all weighed in. Alabama’s Doug Jones, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, and Arizona’s Krysten Sinema reportedly will all vote to convict.

Voting began just after 4 PM ET.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.