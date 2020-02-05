Acquitted Not Exonerated: Republicans Vote Trump Is ‘Not Guilty’ on Both Charges of High Crimes and Misdemeanors

One Purely Partisan Vote

President Donald Trump has been acquitted on both articles of impeachment, but the acquittals are not exonerations. The first article, abuse of power, was bipartisan in the votes to convict, with 52 Republicans choosing to vote “not guilty,” but one Republican, two independents, and 45 Democrats voted guilty.

The final votes were 52-48 on the charge of abuse of power and 53-47 on the charge of obstruction of Congress.

Trump will forever bear the mark of being the first president ever to receive a vote of guilty from a member of his own party on an article of impeachment.

The abuse of power vote to acquit, cast only by Republicans, was a purely partisan vote.

BREAKING: Chief Justice John Roberts: "It is therefore ordered and adjudged that the said Donald John Trump be, and he is hereby, acquitted of the charges in said articles." https://t.co/BwTA0PDtF3 pic.twitter.com/TdVQu3S1CY — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 5, 2020

EARLIER: Senate Democrats Are United in Votes to Convict Trump – Only Vote to Acquit Will Be Partisan

