‘Impeaching Donald John Trump for High Crimes and Misdemeanors’: Watch as Senate Trial Opens With ‘Hear Ye, Hear Ye, Hear Ye’
Just after 12:00 noon Thursday, January 16, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump opened. Many watched history in the making as newly-appointed House impeachment managers carrying a wooden box with the Articles of Impeachment walked into the Senate chamber.
NOW: House managers have arrived to present the articles of impeachment.
NOW: House managers have arrived to present the articles of impeachment.
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 16, 2020
The Sergeant at Arms bellowed, “‘Hear Ye, Hear Ye, Hear Ye.”
The president pro tempore, Senator Chuck Grassley, opened the session, and lead impeachment manager, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff read the Resolution declaring the managers and authorizing the conveyance of the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate.
“President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States,” Chairman Schiff read.
Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in all Senators this week, and next week the Senate will take up the Articles of Impeachment.
Watch:
“Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye: all persons are commanded to keep silent on pain of imprisonment, while the House of Representatives is exhibiting to the Senate of the United States articles of impeachment against Donald John Trump, president.” https://t.co/2Eyoi17Rku pic.twitter.com/Fk6xiJ0QxN
— ABC News (@ABC) January 16, 2020
Kamala Harris: Senate Must Halt Confirmations of Trump’s Judicial Nominees Until Impeachment Trial Ends
‘Wholly Inappropriate’
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is calling for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cease the confirmation process of all of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees until his impeachment trial his concluded. Should he be convicted and removed from office, his nominees would not go forward.
Sen. Harris called it “wholly inappropriate” to move forward on any nominees.
“Today, the United States Senate will receive articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and begin to determine whether the president’s actions warrant his removal from office,” Harris said in a statement on her government website.
“The president is charged with high crimes and misdemeanors, and the Senate must take seriously its constitutional role in this process. During the time when articles of impeachment are before the Senate, it would be wholly inappropriate to advance the president’s nominees to the federal judiciary.”
Yesterday Trump posted this tweet:
Now up to 187 Federal Judges, and two great new Supreme Court Justices. We are in major record territory. Hope EVERYONE is happy! https://t.co/ymEQljJyib
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020
Experts Praise Pelosi’s Choice of Impeachment Managers to Prosecute Trump Case in Senate: ‘Perfectly Suited’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has just named the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate next week, and experts are praising her choices.
The impeachment managers will include some expected names, like Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries.
Schiff will lead the team.
But other names are generating equal praise.
Rep. Val Demings, a former Chief of the Orlando Police Dept.
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, an attorney and former Texas state Senator and Houston city controller.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, an attorney who is a veteran of two other impeachments.
Rep. Jason Crow, an attorney and former Army Captain who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
(See below for their biographies.)
Praise is coming through:
The seven managers @SpeakerPelosi has named are perfectly suited to prosecute the case to convict and remove President Trump for the “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 15, 2020
solid lineup https://t.co/VwkYydxS79
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) January 15, 2020
Solid list.
Schiff has been destroying their narratives one by one for months.
Nadler handled his trials much better than I would have expected.
Lofgren has impeachment experience with Nixon (as a staffer) and Clinton (as a Rep). https://t.co/kYSrJlaHHa
— Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 15, 2020
Prosecutors, Lawyers, judges and police officers. A good list. https://t.co/Hz5jmlB2jb
— Jon B. “No War With Iran” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) January 15, 2020
The House “Managers” Speaker Pelosi just named – essentially the prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial – LOOK LIKE AMERICA! Listening to Speaker Pelosi, I got patriotic goosebumps. Thank you, Madam Speaker.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) January 15, 2020
Good move to keep the team of impeachment managers small (7, vs. 13 in Clinton). Even the most complex real-life trials have 3, max 4, prosecutors. Also smart to focus on litigators. Dems signal they intend to do this like a criminal trial and not like a political show.
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 15, 2020
That Rep. Eric Swalwell is not among the managers means he can be on television hammering away at the message of what the trial means. He was effective during the hearings. He'll be even more effective on television every day. Smart use of "troops" on Speaker Pelosi's part. #imho
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) January 15, 2020
Pelosi’s tweet:
Today, I have the privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of the President. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/Y2613Ni3pC
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 15, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
The Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump Will Begin in One Week: Mitch McConnell
It’s official. The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will begin one week from today – three years and one day from the date Trump was sworn in: Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell just made the announcement, adding Senators will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court this week.
That’s assuming that Wednesday’s vote in the House on sending the Articles of Impeachment passes, which it is expected to.
.@Senatemajldr on impeachment timeline: “preliminary steps here this week which could well include the Chief Justice coming over and swearing in members of the Senate and some other kind of housekeeping measures…which would set us up to begin the actual trial next Tuesday.” pic.twitter.com/KBJHUHncpL
— CSPAN (@cspan) January 14, 2020
The oath Senators must take, as Bloomberg News reported, reads:
“I, [name], solemnly swear, (or affirm, as the case may be,) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of [name], now pending, I will do impartial justice, according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.”
That will be a challenge for the Senate Majority Leader. McConnell last month bragged he will be working in “total coordination with the White House counsel’s office and the people representing the president in the well of the Senate,” thus betraying the oath he will take, according to at least one legal expert.
