Lindsey Graham Faces Revolt From GOP Lawmakers Over Plan to Investigate Whistleblower: WaPo Reporter
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Monday morning, Washington Post congressional reporter Rachael Bade claimed some Republican lawmakers are balking at a plan by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to go after the whistleblower whose report led to the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) served notice that the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate the whistleblower, stating, “The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower,” before adding, “I want to understand how all this crap started.”
According to Bade, that sentiment is not universal among Republican lawmakers.
“So Lindsey Graham was on TV yesterday talking about how Senate Republicans need to call in the whistle-blower even though this is over,” Bade told hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota. “Part of me wonders, was he trying to speak to an audience of one? I know the president is unhappy about being impeached, but Lindsey Graham has been talking about this for a couple of months now. they haven’t really done anything about it.”
“So part of me wonders, is this just him firing up the rhetoric the way the president wants him to? Fight fire with fire?” she suggested. “We’ll see if they actually make these moves to call in the whistleblower privately or bring in Obama officials. But from my understanding, there’s a lot of Republicans who just want to move on and they’re not interested in that. So we’ll see what Graham ends up doing.”
Watch below:
‘Impeaching Donald John Trump for High Crimes and Misdemeanors’: Watch as Senate Trial Opens With ‘Hear Ye, Hear Ye, Hear Ye’
Just after 12:00 noon Thursday, January 16, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump opened. Many watched history in the making as newly-appointed House impeachment managers carrying a wooden box with the Articles of Impeachment walked into the Senate chamber.
NOW: House managers have arrived to present the articles of impeachment.
We are not able to shoot video here (except pool cam) but if you flip thru these maybe it will be like old timey vid. pic.twitter.com/S1d0LHhZ1Q
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 16, 2020
The Sergeant at Arms bellowed, “‘Hear Ye, Hear Ye, Hear Ye.”
The president pro tempore, Senator Chuck Grassley, opened the session, and lead impeachment manager, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff read the Resolution declaring the managers and authorizing the conveyance of the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate.
“President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States,” Chairman Schiff read.
Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in all Senators this week, and next week the Senate will take up the Articles of Impeachment.
Watch:
“Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye: all persons are commanded to keep silent on pain of imprisonment, while the House of Representatives is exhibiting to the Senate of the United States articles of impeachment against Donald John Trump, president.” https://t.co/2Eyoi17Rku pic.twitter.com/Fk6xiJ0QxN
— ABC News (@ABC) January 16, 2020
Kamala Harris: Senate Must Halt Confirmations of Trump’s Judicial Nominees Until Impeachment Trial Ends
‘Wholly Inappropriate’
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is calling for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cease the confirmation process of all of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees until his impeachment trial his concluded. Should he be convicted and removed from office, his nominees would not go forward.
Sen. Harris called it “wholly inappropriate” to move forward on any nominees.
“Today, the United States Senate will receive articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and begin to determine whether the president’s actions warrant his removal from office,” Harris said in a statement on her government website.
“The president is charged with high crimes and misdemeanors, and the Senate must take seriously its constitutional role in this process. During the time when articles of impeachment are before the Senate, it would be wholly inappropriate to advance the president’s nominees to the federal judiciary.”
Yesterday Trump posted this tweet:
Now up to 187 Federal Judges, and two great new Supreme Court Justices. We are in major record territory. Hope EVERYONE is happy! https://t.co/ymEQljJyib
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020
Experts Praise Pelosi’s Choice of Impeachment Managers to Prosecute Trump Case in Senate: ‘Perfectly Suited’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has just named the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate next week, and experts are praising her choices.
The impeachment managers will include some expected names, like Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries.
Schiff will lead the team.
But other names are generating equal praise.
Rep. Val Demings, a former Chief of the Orlando Police Dept.
Rep. Sylvia Garcia, an attorney and former Texas state Senator and Houston city controller.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, an attorney who is a veteran of two other impeachments.
Rep. Jason Crow, an attorney and former Army Captain who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
(See below for their biographies.)
Praise is coming through:
The seven managers @SpeakerPelosi has named are perfectly suited to prosecute the case to convict and remove President Trump for the “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 15, 2020
solid lineup https://t.co/VwkYydxS79
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) January 15, 2020
Solid list.
Schiff has been destroying their narratives one by one for months.
Nadler handled his trials much better than I would have expected.
Lofgren has impeachment experience with Nixon (as a staffer) and Clinton (as a Rep). https://t.co/kYSrJlaHHa
— Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 15, 2020
Prosecutors, Lawyers, judges and police officers. A good list. https://t.co/Hz5jmlB2jb
— Jon B. “No War With Iran” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) January 15, 2020
The House “Managers” Speaker Pelosi just named – essentially the prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial – LOOK LIKE AMERICA! Listening to Speaker Pelosi, I got patriotic goosebumps. Thank you, Madam Speaker.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) January 15, 2020
Good move to keep the team of impeachment managers small (7, vs. 13 in Clinton). Even the most complex real-life trials have 3, max 4, prosecutors. Also smart to focus on litigators. Dems signal they intend to do this like a criminal trial and not like a political show.
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 15, 2020
That Rep. Eric Swalwell is not among the managers means he can be on television hammering away at the message of what the trial means. He was effective during the hearings. He'll be even more effective on television every day. Smart use of "troops" on Speaker Pelosi's part. #imho
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) January 15, 2020
Pelosi’s tweet:
Today, I have the privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of the President. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/Y2613Ni3pC
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 15, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
