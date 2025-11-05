‘Sedated and Seduced’: Fox Host Erupts Over ‘Chameleon’ Mamdani and His One Million Voters

A Fox News co-host unleashed a furious tirade against New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and the more than one million Americans who voted for him in Tuesday’s election.

Emily Compagno — who recently blamed liberals for Cracker Barrel’s logo change — described the incoming mayor as a “blatant antisemite,” a “chameleon,” and an “absolute joke” whose “communism” will ruin the city.

“When you say, ‘Oh, I’m so excited for this city to have an immigrant mayor,’ I don’t care who he is,” Compagno declared. “He is a blatant antisemite who’s never had a job in his life, who enjoys a royal wedding in Uganda, who lives in a Chelsea multimillion-dollar apartment thanks to the hard work of people that he knows nothing about.”

When pressed to explain why he won, Compagno told her co-hosts, “I think that the million people who voted for him were because he was viral. Clearly, all of them are sedated, and they are seduced by the clickbait.”

“They have TikTok,” interjected co-host Brian Kilmeade.

“Him jumping in the Long Island Sound, or the Hudson, or whatever it is, with this cheesy smile, of course, he’s gonna quote Eugene Debs out of the gate,” Compagno said, referring to early 20th-century Socialist presidential candidate Mamdani quoted in his speech Tuesday night.

“Of course, he’s gonna start shouting out of the gate. Because what we have seen, over his campaign, was a chameleon. We have anecdotal — people who went to college with him — that said, ‘Yeah, he was a drinking bro.’ He did whatever it was to be popular.”

“And now his insides are coming out,” she continued. “He won the election because people are enthralled by TikTok, not because anyone actually believed his policies will drive up affordability. That’s why everyone left.”

“I consider him an absolute joke, and I look forward to him totally failing, but I am horrified at the prospect of his policies, and his communism, and his antisemitism spreading even further across this rock.”

