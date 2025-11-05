News
Trump to Talk About Cost of Living Next Year White House Says
President Donald Trump, who did not appear interested in changing his messaging when he spoke to Republican senators Wednesday morning after a big night at the polls for Democrats, is now expected to respond to the message voters sent Tuesday night, next year.
The president, a White House advisor told Politico, will talk about the cost of living — one of the top issues he ran on last year — “as we turn … into the new year.”
One of the White House’s “main takeaways from last night’s miserable performance for the Republican Party,” Politico reported, “is that President Donald Trump isn’t focused enough on the issues that matter most to the voters the party needs.”
“People don’t think he’s lived up to his promises,” a White House ally told Politico. “You won on lowering costs, putting more money back into people’s pockets. And people don’t feel that right now.”
“The President hasn’t talked about the cost of living in months,” another person close to the White House told Politico. “People are still hurting financially and they want to know the White House is paying attention and trying to fix the problem as quickly as possible.”
White House deputy chief of staff James Blair, who served as Trump’s political director for the 2024 election, also weighed in.
“You’ll see the president talk a lot about cost of living as we turn … into the new year,” Blair told Politico. “The president is very keyed into what’s going on, and he recognizes, like anybody, that it takes time to do an economic turnaround, but all the fundamentals are there, and I think we’ll see him be very, very focused on prices and cost of life.”
In a speech Wednesday afternoon at the America Business Forum in Miami, Trump told attendees, “After last night’s results the decision facing all Americans could not be more clear. We have a choice between communism and common sense. Does that make sense to you? Common sense. It’s common sense or communism. Look back 1,000 years. It hasn’t worked.”
“Our opponents are offering an economic nightmare, we are delivering an economic miracle,” Trump declared. “The biggest investment of funds in a country in history by many times.”
Image via Reuters
News
‘Sedated and Seduced’: Fox Host Erupts Over ‘Chameleon’ Mamdani and His One Million Voters
A Fox News co-host unleashed a furious tirade against New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and the more than one million Americans who voted for him in Tuesday’s election.
Emily Compagno — who recently blamed liberals for Cracker Barrel’s logo change — described the incoming mayor as a “blatant antisemite,” a “chameleon,” and an “absolute joke” whose “communism” will ruin the city.
“When you say, ‘Oh, I’m so excited for this city to have an immigrant mayor,’ I don’t care who he is,” Compagno declared. “He is a blatant antisemite who’s never had a job in his life, who enjoys a royal wedding in Uganda, who lives in a Chelsea multimillion-dollar apartment thanks to the hard work of people that he knows nothing about.”
When pressed to explain why he won, Compagno told her co-hosts, “I think that the million people who voted for him were because he was viral. Clearly, all of them are sedated, and they are seduced by the clickbait.”
“They have TikTok,” interjected co-host Brian Kilmeade.
“Him jumping in the Long Island Sound, or the Hudson, or whatever it is, with this cheesy smile, of course, he’s gonna quote Eugene Debs out of the gate,” Compagno said, referring to early 20th-century Socialist presidential candidate Mamdani quoted in his speech Tuesday night.
“Of course, he’s gonna start shouting out of the gate. Because what we have seen, over his campaign, was a chameleon. We have anecdotal — people who went to college with him — that said, ‘Yeah, he was a drinking bro.’ He did whatever it was to be popular.”
“And now his insides are coming out,” she continued. “He won the election because people are enthralled by TikTok, not because anyone actually believed his policies will drive up affordability. That’s why everyone left.”
“I consider him an absolute joke, and I look forward to him totally failing, but I am horrified at the prospect of his policies, and his communism, and his antisemitism spreading even further across this rock.”
Compagno: The million people who voted for him, clearly all of them are sedated. I consider him an absolute joke and I look forward to him totally failing. pic.twitter.com/xJICfLVgKC
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2025
News
Democratic Rep. Interrupts Speaker Johnson — Accuses Him of ‘Lies’
A Democratic member of Congress interrupted Speaker Mike Johnson during his outdoor press conference on Wednesday, denouncing his “lies” and demanding that he bring House and Senate leaders together to try to end the federal government shutdown. Now in its 36th day, this is the longest in U.S. history, surpassing the old record, also held under President Donald Trump.
“I am part of the American people, and I believe that —” U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) told the Speaker.
“You should respect free speech,” she continued, in response to him chastising her for interrupting him.
“I’m asking you a question, if you’re ready to have a conversation with the other side,” Houlahan said. “You represent all of us. You are the Speaker for all of us, sir. You have an obligation not just to speak lies to the American people.”
“You have an obligation to call the leadership of both parties and bring us together and solve this problem together, Mr. Speaker,” she declared.
Houlahan was praised by her fellow Democratic members of Congress.
“Way to go @RepHoulahan,” wrote U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL). It is also a permanent stain on @SpeakerJohnson that this is what those of us who want to do our job must resort to as we try to have Congress meet, open and do the people’s business.”
“Proud of my classmate and friend @HoulahanForPa,” declared U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX). “Mike Johnson has been only too happy to lock the doors of the House of Representatives, ignore the economic crisis in America, and pretend that he doesn’t have to sit down with Democrats for a path forward. Good for you, Chrissy!”
Democrat Rep. Houlahan just interrupted Speaker Johnson’s press conference, shouting that he has an obligation to call Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries to dicuss the shutdown. pic.twitter.com/yKFiZHtZHB
— Patrick Maguire (@patrickjmaguire) November 5, 2025
News
Trump Admin Faces Skeptical Supreme Court Over Sweeping Tariff Powers
Trump administration Solicitor General D. John Sauer faced pointed and at times skeptical questioning from both conservative and liberal justices during Wednesday’s Supreme Court oral arguments over President Donald Trump’s asserted power to impose sweeping tariffs by declaring a national emergency.
The tariffs, unilaterally imposed on approximately 100 countries, have dramatically altered not only national commerce, but worldwide commerce. Some legal experts point to the U.S. Constitution to argue that Trump has overstepped and usurped Congress’ Article I powers.
“Sharp, skeptical questioning on Trump’s tariffs from at least two conservative justices so far: Roberts and Barrett,” observed All Rise News Editor-in-Chief Adam Klasfeld, referring to Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
“The Supreme Court is not friendly to the President today,” noted constitutional law professor Anthony Michael Kreis.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor took broad issue with Sauer’s assertions, telling him, “You say tariffs are not taxes, but that’s exactly what they are.”
At another point, Justice Sotomayor rebuked Sauer, who had been asked a question by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and told him to just answer Barrett’s question.
Sauer insisted that the intent of President Trump’s tariffs was not to raise revenue, despite countless times Trump and his administration having bragged about the “billions” of dollars (or more) that they are bringing in.
The New York Times summed up a critical lynchpin for Wednesday’s hearing:
“An expected point of contention is whether Mr. Trump’s tariff actions run afoul of the so-called major questions doctrine. It is a principle that boils down to: If Congress wants to give the president power to take major economic action, it will say so plainly.”
Justice Sotomayor, challenging Sauer’s arguments, said: “So [President] Biden could have declared a national emergency on global warming, and then gotten his student [loan] forgiveness to not be a ‘major questions doctrine’?”
“That’s all Biden would have had to do with any of his programs?”
Sauer disagreed on student loan forgiveness but did not answer the climate change question.
Justice Sotomayor also pointed to that doctrine in her early line of questioning.
“I don’t understand this argument,” she told Sauer. “That it’s equivalent, or that foreign powers, or even an emergency, can do away with the major questions doctrine. Didn’t we in the Biden case recently say an emergency can’t make clear what’s ambiguous?”
NBC News reported that “Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to be skeptical about the argument that the government is using to push for Trump’s tariffs.”
“Roberts said ‘the imposition of taxes on Americans’ has always ‘been the core power of Congress.'”
“Roberts also said the major questions doctrine ‘might be directly applicable.'”
“‘The statute doesn’t use the word tariff,’ Roberts said.”
Serving up a cautionary reminder, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, an MSNBC legal analyst, noted: “Don’t forget that it was Sauer, now the Solicitor General, who persuaded a conservative majority of the Court that a president could not be prosecuted for crimes committed while in office, even if he ordered Seal Team 6 to take out a political rival.”
Image via Reuters
