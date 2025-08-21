‘They Even Changed the Font’: Fox Host Blames ‘Libs’ for Controversial Cracker Barrel Logo

Conservative America is outraged over Cracker Barrel restaurants changing their iconic logo to meet the times. The 55-year old Tennessee-based chain featuring Southern comfort food this week removed the barrel and a man sitting next to it from its logo, causing anger and upset among some on the right.

“In college, I worked at @CrackerBarrel in Tallahassee,” wrote U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL). “I even gave my life to Christ in their parking lot. Their logo was iconic and their unique restaurants were a fixture of American culture. No one asked for this woke rebrand. It’s time to Make Cracker Barrel Great Again.”

An apparently angered Donald Trump Jr. asked, “WTF is wrong with @CrackerBarrel??!”

But one upset Fox News host decided to blame liberals for the transformation.

“I hate this so much,” declared co-host Emily Compagno. “Every time I go to Cracker Barrel, I build in time to shop.”

“You know that they’re even coming to New York City and they’re gonna do this whole, like, pop up with line dancing, whatever,” she continued.

“Okay, here’s what I was thinking about: I was like, ‘Am I being too harsh?’ But then, no,” she decided.

“For example, all of our sports logos, that get refreshed, right? Like all of our college teams and stuff. But that happened regularly through life. After 50 years, this changes — they even changed the font,” she lamented.

“This is, this is not nostalgic. This is not what we need. This is the libs, ruining it, and corporate pandering.”

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, continuing to draw attention to and mocking President Donald Trump’s unique communication style, offered this tongue-in-cheek response to the logo change:

“WHAT IS WRONG WITH CRACKER BARREL?? KEEP YOUR BEAUTIFUL LOGO!!! THE NEW ONE LOOKS LIKE CHEAP VELVEETA ‘CHEESE’ FROM WALMART, THE PLACE FOR ‘GROCERIES’ (AN OLD FASHIONED TERM)!!! ‘FIX IT’ ASAP! WOKE IS DEAD!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. — GCN”

