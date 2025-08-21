News
‘They Even Changed the Font’: Fox Host Blames ‘Libs’ for Controversial Cracker Barrel Logo
Conservative America is outraged over Cracker Barrel restaurants changing their iconic logo to meet the times. The 55-year old Tennessee-based chain featuring Southern comfort food this week removed the barrel and a man sitting next to it from its logo, causing anger and upset among some on the right.
“In college, I worked at @CrackerBarrel in Tallahassee,” wrote U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL). “I even gave my life to Christ in their parking lot. Their logo was iconic and their unique restaurants were a fixture of American culture. No one asked for this woke rebrand. It’s time to Make Cracker Barrel Great Again.”
An apparently angered Donald Trump Jr. asked, “WTF is wrong with @CrackerBarrel??!”
But one upset Fox News host decided to blame liberals for the transformation.
“I hate this so much,” declared co-host Emily Compagno. “Every time I go to Cracker Barrel, I build in time to shop.”
“You know that they’re even coming to New York City and they’re gonna do this whole, like, pop up with line dancing, whatever,” she continued.
“Okay, here’s what I was thinking about: I was like, ‘Am I being too harsh?’ But then, no,” she decided.
“For example, all of our sports logos, that get refreshed, right? Like all of our college teams and stuff. But that happened regularly through life. After 50 years, this changes — they even changed the font,” she lamented.
“This is, this is not nostalgic. This is not what we need. This is the libs, ruining it, and corporate pandering.”
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, continuing to draw attention to and mocking President Donald Trump’s unique communication style, offered this tongue-in-cheek response to the logo change:
“WHAT IS WRONG WITH CRACKER BARREL?? KEEP YOUR BEAUTIFUL LOGO!!! THE NEW ONE LOOKS LIKE CHEAP VELVEETA ‘CHEESE’ FROM WALMART, THE PLACE FOR ‘GROCERIES’ (AN OLD FASHIONED TERM)!!! ‘FIX IT’ ASAP! WOKE IS DEAD!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. — GCN”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Compagno: This is not nostalgic. This is not what we need. This is the libs ruining it pic.twitter.com/tkXWDiIZ36
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 21, 2025
‘Gonna Do a Job’: Trump Announces ‘Secret’ Plan to Join D.C. Police on Patrol
President Donald Trump says he is secretly going to join the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the National Guard on their patrols in the nation’s capital on Thursday night.
The President may be pushing back against public opinion.
A Washington Post poll released Wednesday found nearly eight out of ten (79%) D.C. residents oppose Trump’s takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department, and having the National Guard and federal agents patrolling their city’s streets. About the same number, 78%, said they felt very safe in their neighborhoods.
“I’m gonna be going out tonight, I’m gonna keep it a secret, but I’m gonna go,” Trump told right-wing radio host Todd Starnes. “You’re the only one that. Now, see, you and your lots of listeners.”
“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the with the police, with the and with the military, of course.”
“So we’re gonna do a job,” he continued, not specifying what kind of “job.”
“The National Guard is great. They’ve done a fantastic job,” Trump added.
The Washington Post on Thursday noted that the President’s “move comes more than a week after Trump ordered a federal takeover of the D.C. police force, an extraordinary flex of federal power and part of his wide-reaching effort to make his mark on deep-blue American cities, which he has described as chaotic dystopias in need of occupation.”
Listen below or at this link.
Trump says he’s going out on patrol in DC tonight with the National Guard and police. pic.twitter.com/uwpxcPK4xP
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 21, 2025
Image: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok via Flickr/Public domain
Trumps Wrongly Claim ‘Total Victory’ in NY Fraud Ruling
President Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump are both wrongly declaring “total victory” after a New York appeals court tossed out an approximately $500 million judgment but left in place the ruling in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil case that the Trumps were liable for fraud.
“Thursday’s decision, which was not unanimous, leaves Trump still liable for fraud,” CNN reports. “The judges aligned to uphold his liability and toss the penalty so the case could move forward for further appellate review.”
In Thursday’s ruling, the judges wrote that the “nearly half a billion dollars” penalty “is an excessive fine that violates the Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution.”
The New York Times reported that “the decision fell short of the full vindication the president had been seeking in his fight against Ms. James. In denying Mr. Trump’s bid to throw out the case, the court kept in place the ruling that he had committed fraud, an ignominious distinction for a sitting American president.”
But the judges also ruled that they “agree with Supreme Court that the Attorney General acted well within her lawful power in bringing this action, and that she vindicated a public interest in doing so.”
In his February 2024 ruling, New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron “lambasted Trump’s continuous use of ‘blatantly false financial data’ while doing business at the Trump Organization,” Courthouse News reports. “Struck by Trump’s ‘complete lack of contrition and remorse,’ the judge ordered Trump to pay about $355 in penalties, a sum that has since ballooned up to nearly $500 million with interest.”
“The frauds found here leap off the page and shock the conscience,” Engoron wrote.
Eric Trump, however, provided a different interpretation.
“Total victory in the sham NY Attorney General case!!! After 5 years of hell, justice prevailed!” he wrote on social media.
Attorney Seth Abramson, a best-selling Trump biographer, mocked Eric Trump’s remarks.
“TOTAL VICTORY! FRAUD FINDING VACATED! Oh, wait… …the Fraud finding WASN’T vacated?” he snarked. “So the Trump Family was CONFIRMED to have committed Fraud? How is that a ‘total victory’? Wouldn’t that suggest Eric Trump thinks Fraud is okay, and being *fined* for it is the only problem?”
President Trump also declared “total victory.”
“TOTAL VICTORY in the FAKE New York State Attorney General Letitia James Case!” he wrote on his Truth Social website. “I greatly respect the fact that the Court had the Courage to throw out this unlawful and disgraceful Decision that was hurting Business all throughout New York State. Others were afraid to do business there.”
He called the case election interference, and falsely claimed, “everything I did was absolutely CORRECT and, even, PERFECT.”
Donald Trump Jr. declared Thursday’s ruling a “Massive Win!!!”
“It was always a witch hunt, election interference, and a total miscarriage of justice… and even a left leaning NY appeals court agrees! NO MORE LAWFARE!” he wrote.
Image via Reuters
‘Stalin Was Soft Spoken Too’: JD Vance Torched After Fawning Over Putin
Vice President JD Vance is facing fire after heaping praise on Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former top KGB spy who is now an accused war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court, with an arrest warrant for war crimes that is enforceable in 125 countries.
Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine has caused the deaths of tens of thousands, including children, and thousands of children have been forcibly taken to Russia in what some have labeled a campaign of genocide. He is widely believed to have murdered political rivals, while Russian forces under his command are accused of having carried out atrocities including rape and threats of castration of civilians and prisoners of war.
But according to the American Vice President, Vladimir Putin is a “soft-spoken” leader who is simply working to benefit his people.
Acknowledging to Fox News on Wednesday night that he’s “actually never met Putin,” Vance told host Laura Ingraham, “I’ve talked to him on the phone a number of times.”
“You know, it’s interesting,” the Vice President said thoughtfully. “He’s, he’s more soft spoken than you would necessarily expect.”
“You know, the American media has a particular image of him,” Vance continued. “He’s soft spoken in a certain way. He’s very deliberate, he’s very careful.”
“And I think fundamentally, he’s a person who looks out for the interests as he sees it is of Russia.”
Vance went on to claim that Putin “respects” Donald Trump, “because he knows the President looks out for the interests of the American people.”
“And while they often disagree about issues, and obviously the president has been very critical of Vladimir Putin , the president’s also willing to work with anybody if he thinks it’s gonna accomplish an important goal for America, and we all agree, an important goal is to stop the killing.”
President Putin is among the world leaders whom President Trump has been least critical toward. He has repeatedly threatened sanctions, only to often backtrack later.
Critics were outraged.
“Let’s not forget Putin has killed all his rivals and has made bombing Ukrainian civilians his nightly practice,” charged U.S. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE).
“He’s a killer. Stalin was soft spoken too,” observed former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul.
“Joseph Stalin was remembered by close comrades such as Nikita Khrushchev as a man who could be jovial in private settings, telling jokes and singing Georgian folk songs late into the night — just before ordering purges that would cost thousands of lives,” noted Mexican journalist León Krauze.
“Not sure how you can come to any other conclusion than that this administration is pro murderous dictator. They literally admire Putin. It’s incredibly abhorrent,” remarked award-winning author Jennifer Erin Valent.
“Today’s Republican Party is utterly compromised by Russia,” wrote former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh.
“This is not really a conclusion that’s consistent with anything US intel agencies or folks who studied Putin for a long time, have articulated, as far as I’m aware …” noted CNN national security reporter Zachary Cohen.
“This may be the most subversive, fifth column statement by a Vice President in history,” charged The Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens, referring to an embedded sympathizer or agent of a foreign enemy. “I keep saying this because it’s true and is proven every day. The degree to which the Republican Party is compromised by Russia is one of the great underreported stories of our time. From the NRA Russian funding to a VP slobbering over a mass murderer war criminal, the Republican Party is a functional arm of the Russian Federation.”
“I wonder if @VP would feel the same if his three children had been abducted by Putin’s army and advertised on the internet as available for purchase to Russians,” Stevens later added.
Watch the video below or at this link.
JD Vance on Putin: “He’s more soft spoken than you’d necessarily expect. The American media has a particular image of him. He’s soft spoken in a certain way. He’s very deliberate, he’s very careful. Fundamentally, he’s a person who looks out for the interests as he sees it of… pic.twitter.com/pvNwOox76q
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2025
Image via Reuters
