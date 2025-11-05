Democratic Rep. Interrupts Speaker Johnson — Accuses Him of ‘Lies’

A Democratic member of Congress interrupted Speaker Mike Johnson during his outdoor press conference on Wednesday, denouncing his “lies” and demanding that he bring House and Senate leaders together to try to end the federal government shutdown. Now in its 36th day, this is the longest in U.S. history, surpassing the old record, also held under President Donald Trump.

“I am part of the American people, and I believe that —” U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) told the Speaker.

“You should respect free speech,” she continued, in response to him chastising her for interrupting him.

“I’m asking you a question, if you’re ready to have a conversation with the other side,” Houlahan said. “You represent all of us. You are the Speaker for all of us, sir. You have an obligation not just to speak lies to the American people.”

“You have an obligation to call the leadership of both parties and bring us together and solve this problem together, Mr. Speaker,” she declared.

Houlahan was praised by her fellow Democratic members of Congress.

“Way to go @RepHoulahan,” wrote U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL). It is also a permanent stain on @SpeakerJohnson that this is what those of us who want to do our job must resort to as we try to have Congress meet, open and do the people’s business.”

“Proud of my classmate and friend @HoulahanForPa,” declared U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX). “Mike Johnson has been only too happy to lock the doors of the House of Representatives, ignore the economic crisis in America, and pretend that he doesn’t have to sit down with Democrats for a path forward. Good for you, Chrissy!”

Democrat Rep. Houlahan just interrupted Speaker Johnson’s press conference, shouting that he has an obligation to call Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries to dicuss the shutdown. pic.twitter.com/yKFiZHtZHB — Patrick Maguire (@patrickjmaguire) November 5, 2025

