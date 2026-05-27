Growing Group of GOP Exiles Are ‘Finally Speaking Up’ Against Trump: Columnist

From President Donald Trump’s billion-dollar ballroom project to his $1.8 billion “slush fund,” to the 2020 election, Republicans who are finding their congressional careers at an end — in large part thanks to Trump — are “finally speaking up” about the leader of their party, says columnist Will Saletan at The Bulwark.

Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who chose not to run for re-election last June after being targeted by Trump, has been among the most outspoken.

Tillis last week blasted the president’s ballroom, declaring that Americans were “trying to put food on the kitchen table. And now we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars for a ballroom?”

Senator Bill Cassidy, who lost his primary after Trump endorsed his opponent, called the ballroom “a spit-in-the-eye insult to all my taxpayers in Louisiana—to spend a billion dollars on a ballroom when we should be doing something about the high price of gas, groceries, and health care.”

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, also losing to a Trump endorsee, called the ballroom “an egregious waste of money” and a “slap in the face of Americans.”

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Tillis denounced the president’s remarks after Trump said that he doesn’t think about Americans’ financial situation amid a challenging economy.

“A billionaire saying he doesn’t worry about what people are dealing with that grew up in trailer parks like I did, that’s not very wise,” warned Tillis.

Saletan notes, “Some of the exiles sound angrier about the slush fund Trump has set up to pay off people who claim to be victims of ‘weaponization’ by the Department of Justice.”

“If you’re going to create a fund, it has to be voted on by Congress. The president can’t do this by executive authority,” Massie said.

“It’s as if somebody sued themselves, agreed upon a settlement with themselves, and that’s going to be funded by the rest of us,” Cassidy argued. “There is no legal precedent for this.”

“A lot of thugs that should still be in prison,” Tillis said, for crimes surrounding January 6, 2021, “are eligible for this payout. Your dollars, my dollars.”

“When you take money from me to give to a purpose that I vehemently disagree with, that’s tyranny,” Tillis warned. “And that’s what that account is.”

During his concession speech, Cassidy declared: “You don’t claim the election was stolen” when you lose.

Tillis also took a broad swipe at Trump.

“Earlier this week, I was called a RINO by the president,” he told CNN. “And I will tell you, if the Republican party stands for standing with insurrectionists who assaulted police officers, turning a blind eye towards Putin and what he’s doing in Russia, negotiating a deal [in Iran] that may be subpar to the Obama deal, then don’t call me that Republican. Just call me a conservative.”

Saletan called Tillis’ remarks “a straightforward case, based on the longstanding principles of the political right, for leaving the party of Trump.”

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