News
‘Really Hurting’: U.S. Job Cuts Surge to Decades-Level High Amid Trump Recession Fears
Employers have cut over one million jobs so far this year, with announced layoffs surging in October to levels not seen in decades. Some experts have been warning about a possible recession.
“U.S. employers have announced 1.1 million layoffs so far this year — the largest reading since the pandemic recession and on par with 2008 and 2009 job cuts during the Great Recession,” The Washington Post reported on Thursday, pointing to a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which tracks workplace reductions.
Major corporations have cut or are reportedly planning to cut thousands of positions this year:
UPS: 48,000 employees
Amazon: Up to 30,000 employees
Intel: 24,000 employees
Microsoft: 15,000 employees
Target: 1,800 employees
READ MORE: Democratic Rep. Interrupts Speaker Johnson — Accuses Him of ‘Lies’
“Employers announced more than 153,000 job cuts last month, a 183 percent increase from the month before, marking the worst October for layoffs since 2003,” the Post reported, citing data from the Challenger report.
“The worst October in 22 years” is how CNN reported the news.
“We’re entering new territory with these layoffs in October,” Challenger CEO John Challenger told the Post. “We haven’t seen mega-layoffs of the size that are being discussed now — 48,000 from UPS, potentially 30,000 from Amazon — since 2020 and before that, since the recession of 2009. When you see companies making cuts of this size, it does signal a real shift in direction.”
Amid the job cuts, the “AI bubble,” President Donald Trump’s massive deportations and tariffs, record-high household debt, climbing automobile payment and consumer loan delinquencies, some believe a recession may be in America’s future.
“Employment has stalled, companies are announcing massive layoffs to appease Wall Street, and car repossessions just reached 2009 (recession) levels,” wrote economics professor and managing director of an economic consulting firm, Hal Singer, just last week. “The GDP numbers mask real suffering in the economy. And the only fiscal tool in the Trump policy kit are tax cuts for the wealthy. This could get ugly.”
Late last month Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi said 22 U.S. states are already in a recession, Moneywise reported.
READ MORE: ‘Sedated and Seduced’: Fox Host Erupts Over ‘Chameleon’ Mamdani and His One Million Voters
“While Zandi did emphasize that the U.S. is not in a recession just yet, he told MarketWatch that ‘we’re on the precipice,’ blaming much of the problem on President Trump’s tariffs and federal job cuts.”
“A growing number of states are struggling, some already in recession, others right on the edge,” Zandi wrote. “Together, they account for nearly a third of U.S. GDP. The national economy isn’t there yet, but it’s clearly losing steam.”
Pointing to a list of ten major corporations’ jobs cuts, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) last week declared, “This is Donald Trump’s economy.”
CNN Thursday morning reported that a “brand new report is out … and it shows layoff announcements hit their highest level for October in over 20 years.”
“It’s painting a picture of a job market that is really hurting,” CNN’s Matt Egan noted.
CNN: “A brand new report is out showing layoff announcements hit their highest level for October in over 20 years. It’s painting a picture of a job market that is really hurting. US-based employers announced 150,074 job cuts in October, more than any October since 2003.” pic.twitter.com/m231B0a5wi
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025
RELATED: Trump to Talk About Cost of Living Next Year White House Says
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Judge Rebukes Trump Admin for Defying SNAP Payment Deadline
A federal judge chastised the Trump administration for defying his order issued last week to fully distribute SNAP payments by Monday, or at least partially by Wednesday. The administration had said it would release 65 percent of the funds but offered no timeline for doing so.
Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. of the U.S. District Court for Rhode Island sharply rebuked the Trump administration “for what he said was defying his order to make full SNAP payments by Nov. 5,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported on Thursday. “He has ordered USDA to make the *full* payment to states by tomorrow.”
“It’s likely that SNAP recipients are hungry as we sit here,” McConnell said, according to Cheney.
READ MORE: ‘Make Lots of Trump Babies’: Dr. Oz Highlights Midterm Goals
The judge alleged that “Trump and his allies have admitted to withholding SNAP benefits for ‘political reasons’ rather than to preserve child nutrition programs, which the judge said was a pretext,” Cheney also reported.
Judge McConnell cited a Truth Social post President Trump made in which he vowed to hold up the SNAP funds. The President wrote that food stamp benefits “will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!”
The White House later walked back the President’s remarks, claiming he was referring to any future shutdowns.
The judge “said Trump’s Truth Social post was essentially an admission of his ‘intent to defy the court order,'” according to Cheney.
“The defendants failed to consider the practical consequences associated with this decision to only partially fund SNAP,” McConnell said, according to the Associated Press. “They knew that there would be a long delay in paying partial Snap payments and failed to consider the harms individual who rely on those benefits would suffer.”
READ MORE: Democratic Rep. Interrupts Speaker Johnson — Accuses Him of ‘Lies’
Image via Reuters
News
‘Make Lots of Trump Babies’: Dr. Oz Highlights Midterm Goals
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, shared a few of his goals for next year’s midterms with reporters.
Speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday, Oz promoted Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” platform.
“We’ve dropped the [price of] infertility drugs to make lots of Trump babies — I’m hoping by the midterms,” he told reporters, as HuffPost reported.
READ MORE: ‘Clown Show’: House Dem Leader Slams ‘Divorced From Reality’ Senate GOP Head
Praising President Donald Trump’s plan to lower prices on popular GLP-1 weight loss drugs, Oz said, “America will have to get fit in order to rightsize the health care system.”
Dr. Oz has talked about making “Trump babies” before.
“Now I know what you’re all thinking, and you’re probably right, that there are going to be a lot of Trump babies,” Oz said in October at a White House event focused on making in vitro drugs more accessible. “I think that’s probably a good thing.”
“But it turns out the fundamental, creative force in society is about making babies,” he continued. “It’s about creating. And this country, the one that President Trump is leading so beautifully has been a country of abundance, not scarcity.”
Oz: We’ve dropped in fertility drugs to make a lot of Trump babies hopefully by the midterms pic.twitter.com/LxdPEasSns
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 6, 2025
READ MORE: Democratic Rep. Interrupts Speaker Johnson — Accuses Him of ‘Lies’
Image via Reuters
News
‘Clown Show’: House Dem Leader Slams ‘Divorced From Reality’ Senate GOP Head
As the federal government shutdown enters its 38th day with no end in sight, the Speaker of the House and the House Democratic Minority Leader appear united — on one aspect only: blaming the Senate.
Amid reports that a few Senate Democrats might agree to vote to reopen the government if Republicans guarantee a date-certain vote on restoring the Affordable Care Act subsidies, Speaker Mike Johnson appeared to attempt to scuttle that potential bargain on Thursday.
Asked if he would assure that the House would vote on restoring the Obamacare subsidy funding, which would be the basis of a Senate deal, Johnson refused.
READ MORE: ‘Really Hurting’: U.S. Job Cuts Surge to Decades-Level High Amid Trump Recession Fears
“No, because we did our job, and I’m not part of the negotiation,” the Speaker told reporters on Thursday. “The House did its job on September 19th” when it passed a continuing resolution to fund the government through November 21. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has effectively declared that legislation is dead, unless he can change the end date.
“I’m not promising anybody anything,” Johnson continued. “I’m gonna let this process play out.”
Over on the Democratic side of the aisle, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries blasted the Senate Majority Leader.
“Not a partisan thing, a patriotic thing: We have to decisively address the Republican healthcare crisis,” Jeffries declared.
“And John Thune is divorced from reality,” he charged.
“I mean, it’s a clown show over in the Senate,” Jeffries continued.
READ MORE: Democratic Rep. Interrupts Speaker Johnson — Accuses Him of ‘Lies’
“Fourteen, fifteen times, you bring the same partisan Republican spending bill?” he said, referring to the House-passed continuing resolution that Leader Thune has been putting before the Senate several times a week.
“Expecting a different result? That’s the classic definition of legislative insanity. Doing the same thing, over and over and over again,” he said while blasting Thune, saying he “has no ability to actually negotiate in good faith.”
Weeks ago, Jeffries told MSNBC, “what I’m saying is that we need an ironclad path forward that decisively addresses the Republican healthcare crisis.”
“In terms of the Affordable Care Act, you know, this is a group of people, Republicans, who have tried to repeal the Affordable Care more than 70 different times since 2010. They can’t be trusted on a wing and a prayer. We need a real path forward to address the crisis that Republicans have visited upon the American people in terms of healthcare, the cost of living, and affordability.”
Jeffries: “John Thune is divorced from reality. It’s a clown show over in the Senate. 14, 15 times you bring the same partisan Republican spending bill to the Senate floor expecting a different result? That’s the classic definition of legislative insanity. Has no ability to… pic.twitter.com/MqPUA1sIMJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025
READ MORE: Trump to Talk About Cost of Living Next Year White House Says
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Sick’: Hunger Caucus Head Slams GOP for ‘Starving Children’ by ‘Weaponizing’ SNAP
- News3 days ago
‘Date’s Lost’: Thune Undermines Johnson’s Strategy in Quest for Longer Funding Deal
- News3 days ago
Same-Sex Marriage in America: What Happens if the Supreme Court Takes Up Kim Davis’ Case?
- News2 days ago
Johnson Urges SNAP Recipients to Come ‘Home’ to Republican Party
- News1 day ago
Democratic Rep. Interrupts Speaker Johnson — Accuses Him of ‘Lies’
- News3 days ago
‘Unintimidated’ Jack Smith Vows to Present Case Against Trump: Report
- News2 days ago
White House Backpedals on Trump’s SNAP Refusal — and Blames Dems for Delay
- News2 days ago
‘Breaking the Law’: Trump Blasted After Threatening to Defy Judges’ Orders on SNAP Funds