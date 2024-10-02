OPINION
‘Biggest Whopper of the Night’: Vance’s ‘Heap of Lies’ on Abortion Was ‘Jaw-Dropping’
The first and only vice presidential debate of 2024 was effectively a tie, according to a poll from CBS News which hosted the event. The mainstream media remarked on the surprisingly “civil” tone and “policy-driven” answers. And although U.S. Senator JD Vance‘s refusal to say Donald Trump lost the 2020 election may become the most-recognized remarks of the night, the Ohio Republican’s comments—and lies—on abortion are being seen as damning.
“If there was a jaw-dropping moment of the night, it was Vance’s answer on abortion. Vance acknowledged that there are a lot of Americans who don’t agree with what he’s said on the issue,” Punchbowl News reported, appearing to praise the GOP vice presidential nominee. “Then Vance flatly declared that Americans don’t trust Republicans when it comes to abortion.”
“We’ve got to do so much better of a job at earning the American people’s trust back on this issue, where they frankly just don’t trust us,” Vance said.
What Vance did not say is why Americans don’t trust the Republican Party on abortion, and, as he said later during the debate, “don’t agree with” what’s he’s said on abortion.
Many said it’s his lies, one of which MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow later fact-checked.
JD Vance claimed he never supported a national abortion ban.
Rachel Maddow has the fact check. pic.twitter.com/ElTAKzRGGT
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 2, 2024
“Vance lied so much about his record on abortion,” noted HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery, with receipts (below).
“Holy Jesus,” remarked Esquire’s veteran liberal pundit Charles P. Pierce during the debate, “this abortion answer from Vance is such a heap of lies.”
RELATED: Harris Ad Showing Vance Refusing to Say Trump Lost Gets One Million Views in Just Hours
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) observed, “Vance says his party’s support for abortion is really unpopular so they need [to] work harder to ‘win people’s trust’. In other words, they are DEFINITELY going to pass an abortion ban and just work harder to pull one over on you.”
PoliticusUSA’s Sarah Reese Jones remarked: “The abortion segment was by far the worst for JD Vance, who is already having a bad debate.”
Legal scholar and University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University Laurence Tribe remarked: “JD Vance told the biggest whopper of the night when he denied ever publicly supporting a national abortion ban. He’s on record having supported such a ban. Jaw-dropping.”
During the debate (full transcript via CBS News), Vance was asked point-blank: “Will you create a federal pregnancy monitoring agency?”
“No,” he told CBS News debate moderator Norah O’Donnell, “certainly we won’t.”
That was the extent of his response to that specific question—but he went on to talk extensively about abortion.
“I want to talk about this issue because I know a lot of Americans care about it, and I know a lot of Americans don’t agree with everything that I’ve ever said on this topic,” Vance acknowledged. “And, you know, I grew up in a working class family in a neighborhood where I knew a lot of young women who had unplanned pregnancies and decided to terminate those pregnancies because they feel like they didn’t have any other options. And, you know, one of them is actually very dear to me. And I know she’s watching tonight, and I love you. And she told me something a couple years ago that she felt like if she hadn’t had that abortion, that it would have destroyed her life because she was in an abusive relationship.”
“And I think that what I take from that, as a Republican who proudly wants to protect innocent life in this country, who proudly wants to protect the vulnerable is that my party, we’ve got to do so much better of a job at earning the American People’s trust back on this issue where they frankly just don’t trust us.”
READ MORE: ‘Recoiled in Fear’: Trump’s Former Officials Serve Up Damning Responses to His Iran Claims
Laura Chapin, a Democratic communications strategist, responded on social media: “A note to the male pundits opining on the #VPDebate2024 : every woman in America heard @JDVance say his friend in an abusive relationship should have had her abuser’s baby and remain tied to him for the rest of her life.”
“I take this very personally,” Chapin added, “because that’s what happened to one of MY friends: she was 19 years old, in an abusive relationship, and had an abortion so she could escape his control and not be tied to him forever.”
Jessica Valenti, who writes a daily Substack on abortion, observed, “Vance tells the story of a friend who said she needed an abortion in order to leave an abusive relationship, but doesn’t say that the law he supports would have forced her to stay.”
As some have noted, Vance has suggested people in abusive, “even violent” marriage should stay together. His remarks have been thoroughly analyzed and he has issued a statement that offers no definitive answer, but his remarks during Tuesday night’s debate would make it appear that is what he believes.
“I find myself wanting to believe Vance’s moments expressing empathy,” remarked “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as Trump White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President. “Then I remember the entire persona he spent the last 5 years building as an internet bully who derides women, doesn’t care about war-torn Ukraine, & didn’t care about how his lies impacted Springfield.”
MSNBC Legal Analyst Kristy Greenberg, a former SDNY Criminal Division Deputy Chief, went even further in dissecting Vance’s remarks.
“At the VP debate, JD Vance said a woman he loves told him she was in an abusive relationship and had an abortion. His takeaway: shame that women don’t trust Republicans. And then he lied repeatedly,” she wrote, enumerating some of his lies and actions:
“1. He said he never supported a national abortion ban; he campaigned on eliminating abortion 2 years ago.
2. He said he supports fertility treatments; he and Republicans voted against Democrats’ bill establishing a nationwide right to IVF.
3. He said he supports affordable child care; he was a no show on Democrats’ bill to expand the child tax credit, which Republicans blocked.”
“My takeaway,” she concludes, “shame that women can’t trust Republicans because they lie. They say they support popular policies that help women when they don’t. We must call out their lies and expose the ugly truth every single time.”
CNN in July reported, “‘JD Vance said in 2022 he ‘would like abortion to be illegal nationally’.”
That same month HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery reported: “JD Vance Said We Just Need To Reframe The Idea Of Forcing Women To Stay Pregnant.” Bendery also posted a screenshot from his official Senate website which reads: “End Abortion.” She says that was later scrubbed from the site.
Vance lied so much about his record on abortion.
He straight-up wanted to “end abortion,” something he put on his own Senate campaign website — until Trump tapped him to be VP, and then he quickly scrubbed that.
Got a screenshot at the time tho: https://t.co/HX2cP8V2CT
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 2, 2024
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: Biden Calls Trump a ‘Liar’ as Administration Hits Back Over False Helene Response Attacks
OPINION
What the Alleged Trump Campaign Dossier on JD Vance May Actually Be Telling Us
The alleged Trump campaign dossier on JD Vance, reportedly obtained by Iranian hackers and sent to several media outlets that refused to publish it, has now been published.
Assuming the document is genuine, it sheds light on JD Vance, Donald Trump, and their campaign, offering important insights—not so much about Vance’s positions or liabilities, but about the thoroughness of the vetting process for a vice-presidential candidate running alongside a 78-year-old Donald Trump, whose health and fitness for office have long been strongly questioned.
Journalist Ken Klippenstein, a reporter formerly at The Intercept, obtained a copy of the dossier and decided to publish it in its entirety on Thursday. He says he decided to publish the dossier because “it’s of keen public interest in an election season.”
“If the document had been hacked by some ‘anonymous’ like hacker group, the news media would be all over it. I’m just not a believer of the news media as an arm of the government, doing its work combatting foreign influence. Nor should it be a gatekeeper of what the public should know,” Klippenstein argued.
After he published it, Klippenstein’s Twitter account was “temporarily suspended,” according to The Verge, though the reason for the suspension is not entirely clear. He remains suspended, as of publication time. Around the same time on Thursday, coincidentally, a federal grand jury indicted several Iranian nationals for hacking-related charges involving Trump’s 2024 campaign, according to Politico.
READ MORE: Harris Goes to the Border to Talk Immigration Policy and Target Trump
Several journalists have explained why they would not publish the dossier, and others, like the Columbia Journalism Review, have examined the issue. Judd Legum, founder of Popular information, wrote on Tuesday that “Popular Information will not publish or excerpt the Trump campaign materials…The materials are stolen, and publishing the documents would be a violation of privacy and could encourage future criminal acts.”
He adds that the documents “may be embarrassing or problematic to members of the Trump campaign. Some of the documents have news value. But the stolen materials do not provide the public with any fundamental new insight about Trump or his campaign. So, on balance, the relevant factors argue against publication.”
Others disagree.
Boing Boing, founded in 1988, reported: “You can finally read the Trump campaign’s dossier on J.D. Vance. Boy does J.D. Vance hate Trump.”
Which begs the question, why did Donald Trump decide to invite him to be his vice-presidential running mate, and why did Senator Vance accept?
“The dossier serves as a massive compilation of all the times Vance has shat on Trump—a truly staggering collection lies therein and it would take a savant to figure out if any of the remarks are previously unreported. He calls Trump a liar, a fraud, a failure, too ambivalent about Nazis. He does not believe the 2020 election was fraudulent. He believes in evolution,” Boing Boing reported. It adds, Vance holds “a near-total contempt for Trump himself that extended to countless insults and accusations of rape, racism and all the rest of it.”
Vanity Fair on Tuesday reported, “The work itself is incomplete; the 271-page rundown on Vance is inexplicably missing Vance’s now infamous ‘childless cat ladies’ comment from a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox, said one reporter. The file does include Vance’s comments from 2016 in which he called Trump ‘an idiot’ and privately compared him to Hitler.”
The Bulwark on Friday agreed: “what stands out is not what’s in the 271-page file, but what was left out.”
Assuming the document is real and the final version, the Trump campaign’s vetting appears to have been inaccurate, insufficient, and sloppy. It was either unable or uninterested in executing one of the most basic requirements of a campaign: vetting.
In addition to his “childless cat ladies” claim, Vance has been chastised for suggesting America should “punish” people for not having children. His belief that children should be given the “right” to vote – but those rights should go to their parents, so parents have more votes than non-parents, and that politicians should have to have children, have been denounced. Vance’s own Congressman, a Democrat, has said the Senator’s “views and beliefs” do not represent the people or values of his district, and called the campaign he’s running “one of the cruelest, most chaotic, and downright weirdest.”
Overall, Vance has become “one of the least popular vice-presidential picks this century,” according to ABC News, which reports he is “more unpopular than Sarah Palin.”
RELATED: ‘Hostile Takeovers’: Trump Says Immigrants Are Using ‘Massive Machine Gun-Type Equipment’
In the section titled “POTENTIAL VULNERABILITIES” is this summary:
“JD Vance’s political journey has been marked by notable shifts and contradictions, making his stance on Donald Trump a subject of intrigue and critique.
“During the 2016 election, Vance openly opposed Trump, announcing his intention to vote third party and expressing doubt about Trump’s effectiveness. His critical views extended to likening Trump to heroin and dismissing the ‘MAGA’ movement as a ‘quick high.’ Described as a ‘never Trumper,’ Vance declared his opposition on public platforms, asserting that Trump was not the ideal candidate for white-working class voters. In 2016, Vance aligned himself with Trump’s accusers, tweeting about allegations of sexual assault and implying a skepticism of Trump’s honesty. He connected racism and xenophobia to Trump’s base of support, emphasizing racial resentment among Trump’s followers.
“Vance’s association with the American Enterprise Institute, an organization critical of Trump, adds another layer to his political affiliations. As a former writer for FrumForum, run by known ‘never Trumper’ David Frum, Vance’s connections to Trump-antagonists become more apparent. Despite initial moderate Republican and Democratic tendencies, Vance shifted his stance, actively supporting Trump’s policies and encouraging votes for him in the 2020 election.
“Vance’s political evolution raises questions about the consistency of his views and the influences shaping his positions.”
Whether the dossier reflects the full scope of Vance’s vetting by the Trump campaign is unknown. Some political analysts, like Dana Houle, suggest that the dossier may have been repurposed for the 2024 campaign.
The dossier is “old,” writes Houle a former Democratic congressional campaign manager and chief of staff, in a lengthy social media thread.
“It wasn’t prepared fresh for Trump in 2024. There are several cites that say the source website was accessed in April or May 2021. Other than a few pages it doesn’t include anything from his Senate campaign. I think this was prepared for some entity making decisions about the 2022 Senate race. Maybe it was originally done by Vance’s campaign or the National Republican Senatorial Committee, or some superPAC deciding on endorsements and where to commit resources for independent expenditure campaigns in fall 2022. It’s really heavy on loyalty to Trump, so maybe it was done by &/or for the RNC, or for the Make America Great Again PAC, to inform Trump’s endorsements.”
“My guess–definitely a guess–is this document was prepared before the 2022 election,” Houle continues, “most likely prior to Vance announcing his candidacy. Then, in February, it was pulled off the shelf and hastily updated with a few important policy areas, in particular litmus test issues like whether he’s suitably pro-Russian RE Ukraine, & whether he’s sufficiently anti-abortion to mollify from Christian Right. But, in general, this is lazy cookie-cutter basic research, but lacking any but a small amount of analysis of his Senate record or his campaign.”
“It’s certainly not the kind of research that would be used by a pre-Trump presidential campaign vetting a running mate.”
“Another possibility,” Houle offers. “When Trump started to look at running mates they were probably asked for information about their finances, legal record, etc., and Vance may have just turned over his 2021 self-oppo research, either updated by him or by the Trump people.”
Attorney, author, and writer Craig Calcaterra remarked the dossier serves “as a 271-page reminder of just how thoroughly Vance has traded in his principles for power. Just page after page documenting how utterly phony that guy is.”
READ MORE: Speaker Johnson and Top House Republicans Rush to Protect ‘Racial Arsonist’ Clay Higgins
OPINION
‘Hostile Takeovers’: Trump Says Immigrants Are Using ‘Massive Machine Gun-Type Equipment’
With less than six weeks until Election Day and early voting already underway in four states, Donald Trump seems to have locked in on his closing message for what he acknowledges will be his final presidential campaign if he loses in November. It’s the same message that launched his political career nine years ago: attacking immigrants.
In a sign anti-immigrant sentiment is the highest it’s been in over two decades, Gallup reports as of June, 55% of Americans want to see immigration decreased. In October of 2001, following the September 11 terror attacks, 58% wanted immigration decreased.
Trump’s anti-immigrant attacks reached a crescendo two weeks ago during the presidential debate against his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Seemingly out of nowhere, he dropped his “pet-eating” lie that would lead to dozens of bomb threats across more than 20 facilities in the small town of Springfield, Ohio.
“What they have done to our country by allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country,” Trump said, attacking Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden. “And look at what’s happening to the towns all over the United States. And a lot of towns don’t want to talk — not going to be Aurora or Springfield. A lot of towns don’t want to talk about it because they’re so embarrassed by it. In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating — they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country. And it’s a shame.”
READ MORE: ‘Ain’t Taking Anybody’s Jobs’: Trump Blasted Over Haitian Lies, This Time in Pennsylvania
That lie was quickly debunked but Trump and his vice-presidential running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, continued to spread it.
This week Trump excised his pet-eating derangement, adding in another element: machine guns.
“We can’t have factories being built where you have criminals walking down the street with the worst weapons that you’ve ever seen, with machine guns and everything else,” Trump declared Tuesday at an event billed as a manufacturing policy speech in which he appeared to come out in favor of an assault weapons ban.
On Wednesday, the ex-president, a convicted felon who legally cannot own even a pistol, standing in front of a banner that read “Jobs Jobs Jobs,” expanded his claims at a rally in North Carolina (video below).
“But Kamala should have closed the border years ago, and we wouldn’t have hostile takeovers of Springfield, Ohio, Aurora Colorado, where they’re actually going in with massive machine gun-type equipment. they’re going in with guns that are beyond even military scope, and they’re taking over apartment buildings, they’re taking over, real estate – they’re in the real estate development business. Congratulations,” Trump said sarcastically. “These are, in that case, people from Venezuela. Young street gang members that were sent here by the Venezuelan government.”
Mark Jacob, an author and former Chicago Tribune editor turned media critic, blasted Trump and the mainstream media: “Trump’s lies to foment hatred against immigrants keep getting more vivid and unhinged, and major media are DOING A TERRIBLE JOB of explaining how dangerous this is.”
Luis Moreno, a former U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica, remarked: “Besides eating cats, Haitian immigrants are now deploying crew served laser beam systems. We need to find out who is training these people!”
READ MORE: ‘Hellscape’: Women Increasingly Charged With Pregnancy-Related Crimes After Roe’s End
Trump had made similar, false claims during the debate, saying, “we have millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums. And they’re coming in and they’re taking jobs that are occupied right now by African Americans and Hispanics and also unions. Unions are going to be affected very soon. And you see what’s happening. You see what’s happening with towns throughout the United States. You look at Springfield, Ohio. You look at Aurora in Colorado. They are taking over the towns. They’re taking over buildings. They’re going in violently. These are the people that she and Biden let into our country. And they’re destroying our country. They’re dangerous. They’re at the highest level of criminality. And we have to get them out. We have to get them out fast.”
The New York Times reported Trump’s claims of hostile takeovers by Venezuelan gangs appeared to originate from allegations made by a landlord.
“As far back as May 2023, Aurora officials had been trying to force an out-of-state landlord to fix up three blighted apartment complexes,” The Times reported earlier this month. “In July 2024, the landlord, CBZ Management, which says it is based in Colorado and Brooklyn, offered a new argument for why it couldn’t repair the buildings: Venezuelan gangs had taken over, and the property managers had been forced to flee.”
Those claims were quickly repeated, and later, a public relations agent hired by the landlord sent an even more elaborate story to a local Fox affiliate as a “tip.”
On Tuesday a nonprofit representing Haitian immigrants filed criminal charges against Trump and Vance, through its attorney, thanks to Ohio state law that allows private individuals to do so. They have asked a judge to issue an arrest warrant.
Watch Trump’s remarks from earlier Wednesday below or at this link.
Trump: We wouldn’t have hostile takeovers of Springfield, Ohio, Aurora, Colorado, where they are actually going in with massive machine gun-type equipment. They are going in with guns that are beyond even military scope, and they are taking over… pic.twitter.com/EawkLfRd94
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 25, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Impulsive and Ill-Informed’: Trump ‘Unfit’ Warn 741 NatSec Leaders Endorsing Harris
OPINION
Trump in Georgia Goes Off-Script, Appears to Call for Assault Weapons Ban
Delivering what his campaign billed as a manufacturing policy speech, Donald Trump in Savannah, Georgia on Tuesday appeared to call for an assault weapons ban.
Standing in front of a backdrop that read “Made in America,” the ex-president spoke to a small crowd in the Johnny Mercer Theatre, which holds about 2500 people.
Trump’s tiny rally venue today pic.twitter.com/A4S4sXJHfy
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 24, 2024
Last month Vice President Harris gave a speech nearby, just a seven-minute drive, to a group of over 6000 supporters.
READ MORE: Trump and Vance Face Criminal Charges Over ‘Pet-Eating’ Lies
Trump called for a “manufacturing renaissance,” despite America already being in the middle of one.
Has America ever had a manufacturing investment boom as big as the one that started a couple of years ago? pic.twitter.com/2GC5Oq7UQS
— Erik Brynjolfsson (@erikbryn) September 24, 2024
After making extensive economic promises, Trump reverted back to one of the underlying themes of his political career since he came down the Trump Tower escalator in June of 2015: attacking immigrants.
“Your wages will rise, your costs will fall, your job opportunities will grow, because we will conduct the largest deportation operation, sadly, in American history,” he pledged.
Trump: Your wages will rise, your costs will fall, your job opportunities will grow, because we will conduct the largest deportation operation, sadly, in American history. pic.twitter.com/WgeyNVPMFm
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2024
But in order for that to happen, Trump said, the streets have to be safe and cannot have “the worst weapons that you’ve ever seen.”
RELATED: ‘Straight Up Fascist Project’: Vance Slammed for Vowing to Call Legal Immigrants ‘Illegal’
“We can’t have factories being built where you have criminals walking down the street with the worst weapons that you’ve ever seen, with machine guns and everything else.”
Trump: We can’t have factories being built where you have criminals walking down the street with the worst weapons that you’ve ever seen, with machine guns and everything else. pic.twitter.com/eha0RjYCV9
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2024
Just last month a U.S. District Judge appointed by then-President Donald Trump ruled the federal ban on machine guns violates the Constitution.
Gun violence prevention activist Shannon Watts commented on Trump’s remarks: “Hey guess which political party passed laws to allow those weapons of war on our streets…”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Conditional Adherence’: Speaker Johnson Slammed for Wavering on Certifying 2024 Election
